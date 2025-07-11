The fastest SSD we've tested, the 4.5-star WD Black SN8100, just hit its lowest-ever price for Prime Day's finale — grab a 2TB drive for $180, 4TB for just $399

If you've been holding out for the final day of Amazon Prime Day in the hopes of bagging a great SSD, then boy, have I got good news for you. Thanks to our obsessive price tracking, we've just discovered a day four deal to blow your socks off, a new lowest-ever price on Western Digital's inimitable SN8100 SSD. You can score the fastest drive we've ever tested at Tom's Hardware for just $180 (2TB), or get a 4TB version for $399.

The price of this drive fell in the early hours of Friday, and is so fresh it hasn't even populated the various price tracking softwares we use to keep on top of deals. The only thing we can guarantee is that this is quite possibly one of the best SSDs deals of the sale thus far, and is going to fly off the shelves at 14,900MB/s.

Save 20% Western Digital BLACK 4TB SN8100 NVMe SSD: was $499 now $399 at Amazon All-time low price A more modest saving but still a massive new low price, beating the previous price by nearly $50. Get the same eye-watering speeds and a larger capacity. Bang for buck, this is just $0.08 per GB, so better value if you can stretch. However, buying two 2TB drives is better value if you've got the space.

In case you'd forgotten, the WD Black SN8100 is the fastest solid-state drive ever to grace the Tom's Hardware Test Bench. It crushes competition from Crucial and Micron in the 3DMark Storage test for latency, bandwidth, and overall score as you can see from the results below.

Trace testing with PCMark 10's storage benchmark yields a similar story, with the top score for bandwidth, latency, and overall score. Another set of comprehensive victories, the SN8100 wins every category by a significant margin, at least in the world of SSDs, where every ms counts.

As we noted in our WD_Black SN8100 review, there's very little not to like about this drive. It has super fast Gen 5 performance, great power efficiency, good capacity, and excellent features. We only marked it down for price, and oh would you look at that, it's now 44% cheaper thanks to Amazon.

