Samsung's 4TB 990 Pro SSD Is Now Available
Samsung's highest-capacity version of 990 Pro SSD is now available.
Samsung's highest-capacity version of 990 Pro SSD is now available.
Google's Chromebook Plus label guarantees proper performance, specifications, and AI features.
This team is using a Raspberry Pi to track drones using sound, so they can be located even when out of sight.
Save $40 off the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X right now - this is a brilliant budget option for your new PC build.
BenQ X3100i flagship gaming projector claims to deliver lag-free HDR gaming, with projections up to 150-inches.
Last gen's mainstream favorite continues to rise.
Microsoft admits that Nvidia's GPUs are the best for its AI endeavors and says it it easier to get them now than it was months ago.
Retailers in Japan's capital have voiced concerns over tight supplies of high-end Nvidia GeForce GPUs like the RTX 4090.
CableMod updates its angled 12VHPWR adapter to PCI SIG CEM 5.1 specifications.
The Acer Nitro ED270U P2bmiipx gaming monitor has been marked down to $169 at Newegg and has plenty of juicy specs worth checking out.
A CPU air cooler that used heatpipes filled with sodium-potassium alloy thankfully never got to the mass-production phase.
One of the biggest new features of the Lenovo Legion 9i was its pioneering liquid cooling, but early tests indicate it isn't very effective.
We still don't how the vanilla Ryzen Z1 performs under the ROG Ally's power saving modes.
If it's an engineering sample, we can expect the full production variant to clock noticeably higher than the i5-13600K
The AMD Ryzen 5 5500 processor is available for $92 at Newegg when using a promo code at checkout.
Intel's DC P4510 enterprise NVMe SSD with 8TB storage has dropped to $389.
Cooler Master is selling a wild-looking pre-built machine that mimics the appearance of a sneaker. Known as the Sneaker X, the PC includes a Core i7-13700K and RTX 4070 Ti, costing $3,799.
Significant computing flexibility from the master of biological survival.
When the nozzle of your 3D printer is damaged beyond repair or just not working as expected, the best way out is to replace it. Follow the guide below to do it effectively.
Huang's Law for GPU performance has delivered 1000x improvements in the last decade and is chiefly driven by ingenuity, says Nvidia's Chief Scientist.