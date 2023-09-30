News

Latest

Samsung

Samsung's 4TB 990 Pro SSD Is Now Available

By Anton Shilov published

Samsung's highest-capacity version of 990 Pro SSD is now available.

SSD
Google

Google's Chromebook Plus Program Targets Premium Laptop Space

By Anton Shilov published

Google's Chromebook Plus label guarantees proper performance, specifications, and AI features.

Chromebook
Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi Tracks Unseen Drones Using Sound

By Ash Hill published

This team is using a Raspberry Pi to track drones using sound, so they can be located even when out of sight.

Raspberry Pi
Real Deals

Grab a Great Deal on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X for Just $169: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle published

Save $40 off the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X right now - this is a brilliant budget option for your new PC build.

Deal
BenQ gaming projector

BenQ's Flagship 4K HDR Projector Tempts Gamers With Promises of 150-Inch Images

By Mark Tyson published

BenQ X3100i flagship gaming projector claims to deliver lag-free HDR gaming, with projections up to 150-inches.

Projector
GeForce RTX 3060

Nvidia Desktop RTX 3060 GPU Finally Tops Steam Survey

By Francisco Pires published

Last gen's mainstream favorite continues to rise.

GPUs
Nvidia Hopper H100 GPU and DGX systems

Microsoft Says Its Getting Easier to Buy Nvidia's AI GPUs

By Anton Shilov published

Microsoft admits that Nvidia's GPUs are the best for its AI endeavors and says it it easier to get them now than it was months ago.

Nvidia
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

Nvidia RTX 40 GPU Shortages Hit Tokyo's Electric Town

By Mark Tyson published

Retailers in Japan's capital have voiced concerns over tight supplies of high-end Nvidia GeForce GPUs like the RTX 4090.

GPUs
CableMod

CableMod Reveals Angled 16-Pin Power Adapter for Nvidia GPUs

By Anton Shilov published

CableMod updates its angled 12VHPWR adapter to PCI SIG CEM 5.1 specifications.

Components
Acer Monitor

Acer Nitro 27-Inch Curved 2K Gaming Display Now $169 at Newegg

By Ash Hill published

The Acer Nitro ED270U P2bmiipx gaming monitor has been marked down to $169 at Newegg and has plenty of juicy specs worth checking out.

Deal
Danamix LMX cooler testing

Liquid Metal Air Cooler Dubbed 'Most Dangerous Cooler Ever Made'

By Mark Tyson published

A CPU air cooler that used heatpipes filled with sodium-potassium alloy thankfully never got to the mass-production phase.

Cooling
Lenovo Legion 9i

Lenovo Legion 9i's Biggest Boast Falls Flat: Liquid Cooling Under Scrutiny

By Mark Tyson published

One of the biggest new features of the Lenovo Legion 9i was its pioneering liquid cooling, but early tests indicate it isn't very effective.

Laptops
ROG Ally

New Asus ROG Ally Model Confirms AMD's Z1 Is Much Slower Than Z1 Extreme

By Aaron Klotz published

We still don't how the vanilla Ryzen Z1 performs under the ROG Ally's power saving modes.

Gaming
Intel Core CPU

Core i5-14600K Hits Same 5.3 GHz Boost Clock As Core i5-13600K In New Benchmark

By Aaron Klotz published

If it's an engineering sample, we can expect the full production variant to clock noticeably higher than the i5-13600K

CPUs
CPU

Grab This AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU For $92

By Ash Hill published

The AMD Ryzen 5 5500 processor is available for $92 at Newegg when using a promo code at checkout.

Deal
Intel DC P4510

Affordable High Capacity Storage: 8TB U.2 SSD at $389

By Zhiye Liu published

Intel's DC P4510 enterprise NVMe SSD with 8TB storage has dropped to $389.

SSD
Cooler Master Sneaker X Gaming PC

Cooler Master's Sneaker Gaming PC Sells For $3,799

By Aaron Klotz published

Cooler Master is selling a wild-looking pre-built machine that mimics the appearance of a sneaker. Known as the Sneaker X, the PC includes a Core i7-13700K and RTX 4070 Ti, costing $3,799.

Desktops
DNA

Programmable DNA Offers Way to Accelerated General-Purpose Computing

By Francisco Pires published

Significant computing flexibility from the master of biological survival.

Hardware
Replace 3D Printer Nozzle

How to Replace the Nozzle of Your 3D Printer

By Sammy Ekaran published

When the nozzle of your 3D printer is damaged beyond repair or just not working as expected, the best way out is to replace it. Follow the guide below to do it effectively.

3D Printing
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia Outlines Jensen 'Huang's Law' of Computing

By Mark Tyson published

Huang's Law for GPU performance has delivered 1000x improvements in the last decade and is chiefly driven by ingenuity, says Nvidia's Chief Scientist.

Graphics

Other versions of this page are available with specific content for the following regions: