RTX 5090: Benchmark tests, reviews, and the latest news
The Nvidia RTX 5090 is based on Blackwell, and it's the fastest GPU the company has ever made. Here's everything you need to know about this incredible chip.
The facts
Everything we know about Nvidia's next-generation Blackwell GPU architecture.
The review
It's the fastest GPU we've ever tested.
The architecture
A closer look at the upgrades coming with RTX 50-series GPUs
Neural rendering
AI technologies play a big role in the RTX 50-series.
Blackwell for pros
Professional and content creator features
Blackwell Ultra
Premium: An inside look at the ultra-efficient upcoming architecture
Latest about Nvidia RTX 5090
GPU Price Index 2025: Lowest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel prices
By Stewart Bendle last updated
Check the best prices on Nvidia RTX and AMD Radeon graphics cards.
Noctua says Nvidia doesn't have enough dies to make big, brown, RTX 5090
By Aaron Klotz published
This could be the reason why Noctua has never made a flagship graphics card (yet).
RTX 5090 blower GPU sells for $5,999 at U.S. retailer — dual-slot design converts Blackwell gaming flagship into an AI workhorse
By Zhiye Liu published
Graphics card manufacturer AFOX has launched the GeForce RTX 5090 32GB Professional, featuring a blower-style design, which is priced at $5,999 at a U.S. retailer.
Nvidia has cut some RTX 50-series prices in Europe
By Jowi Morales published
Nvidia has reduced the price of some of its RTX 50-series cards in Europe.
Asus’ lavish, gold-clad RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 Dhahab Editions surface at a UAE retailer with worldwide shipping
By Hassam Nasir published
The more 'affordable' gold-clad RTX 5080 Dhahab Core has been listed at $2,600.
DIYer creates ‘RTX 5090 countermeasures’ with cabling spaghetti to mitigate 16-pin meltdowns
By Mark Tyson published
A DIY “RTX 5090 Countermeasures” system to prevent connector thermal damage implements a lot of wiring.
I paired a cheap $125 PSU with a $3,000 RTX 5090
By Jeffrey Kampman published
The RTX 5090's 575W TGP is intimidating, but some cheap PSUs are still up to the task
The GPU benchmarks hierarchy 2025
By Jarred Walton, Jeffrey Kampman last updated
We've run hundreds of GPU benchmarks on Nvidia, AMD, and Intel graphics cards and ranked them in our comprehensive hierarchy.
Zotac RTX 5090 reportedly ignites while playing Battlefield 6
By Hassam Nasir last updated
Performance-per-ember?
