RTX 5090: Benchmark tests, reviews, and the latest news

The Nvidia RTX 5090 is based on Blackwell, and it's the fastest GPU the company has ever made. Here's everything you need to know about this incredible chip.

A selection of graphics cards

GPU Price Index 2025: Lowest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel prices

Check the best prices on Nvidia RTX and AMD Radeon graphics cards.

Asus RTX 5080 Noctua Edition

Noctua says Nvidia doesn't have enough dies to make big, brown, RTX 5090

By Aaron Klotz published

This could be the reason why Noctua has never made a flagship graphics card (yet).

GeForce RTX 5090 32GB Professional

RTX 5090 blower GPU sells for $5,999 at U.S. retailer — dual-slot design converts Blackwell gaming flagship into an AI workhorse

By Zhiye Liu published

Graphics card manufacturer AFOX has launched the GeForce RTX 5090 32GB Professional, featuring a blower-style design, which is priced at $5,999 at a U.S. retailer.

RTX 5090

Nvidia has cut some RTX 50-series prices in Europe

By Jowi Morales published

Nvidia has reduced the price of some of its RTX 50-series cards in Europe.

Asus RTX 5080 Dhahab Core Edition

Asus’ lavish, gold-clad RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 Dhahab Editions surface at a UAE retailer with worldwide shipping

By Hassam Nasir published

The more 'affordable' gold-clad RTX 5080 Dhahab Core has been listed at $2,600.

A Redditor's 'RTX 5090 Countermeasures' system

DIYer creates ‘RTX 5090 countermeasures’ with cabling spaghetti to mitigate 16-pin meltdowns

By Mark Tyson published

A DIY “RTX 5090 Countermeasures” system to prevent connector thermal damage implements a lot of wiring.

I paired a cheap $125 PSU with a $3,000 RTX 5090

By Jeffrey Kampman published

The RTX 5090's 575W TGP is intimidating, but some cheap PSUs are still up to the task

GPU Benchmarks and Performance Hierarchy

The GPU benchmarks hierarchy 2025

By Jarred Walton, Jeffrey Kampman last updated

We've run hundreds of GPU benchmarks on Nvidia, AMD, and Intel graphics cards and ranked them in our comprehensive hierarchy.

Zotac RTX 5090 reportedly ignites while playing Battlefield 6

By Hassam Nasir last updated

Performance-per-ember?

RTX 5090 with missing core and memory

Retailer ships RTX 5090 with missing GPU and memory chips to customer

By Aaron Klotz last updated

The box was allegedly sealed.

