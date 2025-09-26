Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 review: a necessary update, not an exciting one

Signature Blackwell features like MFG don't always work with 8GB of VRAM, even at 1080p

The GeForce RTX 5050 delivers a much-needed shot of performance to the entry-level graphics card market, but our testing suggests it's overpriced for the performance it delivers at $249. 8GB of VRAM means you can't always enjoy signature Blackwell features like Multi-Frame Generation when you need them most, either, blunting this card’s next-generation appeal.

If you're a gamer on a tight budget, the past few years have offered slim pickings for entry-level graphics cards. As we sussed out earlier this year, gamers shopping at the $200-to-$250 price point have long been forced to pick among compromised choices that are all a generation or two old, and modern games are really starting to put the hurt on that older hardware.

Even versus checkered company like Intel’s Arc A750 and AMD’s Radeon RX 6600, Nvidia's last entry-level card of note, the GeForce RTX 3050 8GB, put in a particularly weak showing in our tests. The entry-level Ampere card struggled to clear the 60 FPS average we consider a baseline for solid gaming experiences, even at 1080p.

Enter Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5050, powered by the latest Blackwell architecture. Is this $250 card the game changer that this end of the graphics market so desperately needs?

Let’s start with the basics. The RTX 5050 has 2560 Blackwell CUDA cores, a basic setup that's defined this class of product since the RTX 3050’s arrival. Those CUDA cores are now more capable, though, as a Blackwell SM partition can process up to 32 INT or FP32 per clock, versus 16 FP32 instructions and a second 16 FP32 or 16 integer instructions per clock on Ampere.

(The full GB207 chip may include more inactive SMs for reasons of yield or headroom for use in future products, as a "full" implementation encompassing two Blackwell GPCs would total out to 3072 possible CUDA cores.)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card RX 9060 XT 16GB RX 9060 XT 8GB RTX 5060 Ti 16GB RTX 5060 Ti 8GB RTX 5060 RTX 5050 Arc B580 Arc B570 Architecture Navi 44 Navi 44 GB206 GB206 GB206 GB207 BMG-G21 BMG-G21 Process Technology TSMC N4P TSMC N4P TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC N5 TSMC N5 Transistors (Billion) 29.7 29.7 21.9 21.9 21.9 16.9 19.6 19.6 Die size (mm^2) 199 199 181 181 181 149 272 272 SMs / CUs / Xe-Cores 32 32 36 36 30 20 20 18 GPU Shaders (ALUs) 2048 2048 4608 4608 3840 2560 2560 2304 Tensor / AI Cores 64 64 144 144 120 80 160 144 Ray Tracing Cores 32 32 36 36 30 20 20 18 Boost Clock (MHz) 3130 3130 2572 2572 2497 2572 2850 2750 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 20 20 28 28 28 20 19 19 VRAM (GB) 16 8 16 8 8 8 12 10 VRAM Bus Width 128 128 128 128 128 128 192 160 L2 / Infinity Cache 32 32 32 32 24 24? 18 13.5 Render Output Units 64 64 48 48 48 32 80 80 Texture Mapping Units 128 128 144 144 120 80 160 144 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 25.6 25.6 23.7 23.7 19.2 13.2 14.6 12.7 TFLOPS FP16 (FP4/FP8 TFLOPS) 205 (821) 205 (821) 190 (759) 190 (759) 153 (614) 105 (421) 117 (233) 101 (203) Bandwidth (GB/s) 320 320 448 448 448 320 456 380 TBP (watts) 160 150 180 180 145 130 190 150 Launch Date 45813 45813 45763 45763 45793 45839 45639 45627 Launch Price 349 299 429 379 299 249 249 229 Online Price $379 $269 $430 $380 $300 $249 $360 $229

On top of Blackwell's basic architectural benefits, the RTX 5050 is clocked much higher than the RTX 3050, at a rated boost clock of 2572 MHz rather than just 1780 MHz on the Ampere card. All those improvements mean this card offers raw compute potential of at least 13 TFLOPS in boost, up 44% from the RTX 3050.

The move to the Blackwell architecture and a more advanced process node also grants the RTX 5050 a massive increase in L2 cache, from just 2MB on the RTX 3050 to at least 24MB on the Blackwell card. Bigger caches are relatively easy wins for boosting performance, and Nvidia says that Blackwell's large L2 benefits ray-tracing workloads especially.

The biggest difference between the RTX 5050 and other Blackwell cards is Nvidia's continuing use of GDDR6 memory. This card gets 8 GB of 20 Gb/s GDDR6 on a 128-bit bus for an effective 320 GB/s of memory bandwidth, up from 224 GB/s on the typical RTX 5050. Even RTX 5050 mobile implementations get GDDR7.

In and of itself, this choice isn't necessarily a bad thing for performance. AMD's Radeon RX 9000-series cards all stick with GDDR6 and still deliver competitive performance with RTX 50-series products at similar price points.

Taken all together, the RTX 5050 sounds like an impressive multi-generational improvement, but only if your frame of reference excludes RTX 4050 mobile chips. Those similarly provisioned GPUs were clocked at least as high as 2370MHz in their most generous power and thermal envelopes.

At its highest thermal and power specs, then, the mobile RTX 4050 could have compute potential at least as high as 12 TFLOPS, although its performance is likely hampered by just 6GB of 16Gb/s GDDR6 on a 96-bit bus, producing just 192 GB/s of memory bandwidth. Had Nvidia brought the RTX 4050 to the desktop in a more fully fledged 8GB form, the improvements of the RTX 5050 might be considerably less impressive.

Partially because it sticks with GDDR6, the RTX 5050 still rings in at a 130W total board power rating, the same as the RTX 3050. Like most 3050s, most RTX 5050s still employ an eight-pin PCIe power connector to get all of their necessary juice. Builders hoping for a power-sipping, high-performance slot-powered card will still be left wanting.

If supplies of cutting-edge GDDR7 have to go anywhere, Nvidia certainly prefers that they be used on higher-end, higher-margin discrete cards and in notebooks, where tight power and thermal budgets mean that GDDR7's power usage and efficiency benefits yield all sorts of fruit for engineers trying to squeeze out every last second of battery life or to shave off every last gram from a heatsink or chassis. It's much easier to deal with the higher power and heat production of GDDR6 in the relatively unconstrained power and thermal environment of desktop PCs.

If Nvidia saved anything on the RTX 5050's bill of materials by sticking with last-gen GDDR6, it isn't throwing any bones to the lowest end of the market in turn. The RTX 5050 sticks with the same $250 price as the RTX 3050 did about three-and-a-half years ago, even as tariffs and inflation put the squeeze on today's consumers.

You'd think Nvidia could find a few bucks in one of Jensen's jacket pockets to offer some relief to gamers on a budget, given the staggering amounts of money it's making in the data center, but maybe that's too tough a nut even for advanced AI to crack.