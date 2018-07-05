8 Cheap CPUs (Under $130) Tested & Ranked

There's never been a better time to buy a processor for under $125. AMD's latest processors have shaken up the low-cost landscape, so now you can find quad-core models with gaming-capable integrated graphics for a mere $100. Intel's response has brought hyper-threading to its low-end Pentium processors and two additional cores to the Core i3 lineup, which vastly improves performance for its budget chips even though they're still limited in the graphics department.
Below you'll find our top budget and mainstream CPU picks topping out at $130, followed by the details of the testing we did to make these determinations.
Quick Shopping Tips
When choosing a CPU, consider the following:
- You can't lose with AMD or Intel: Both companies offer good budget options, and overall CPU performance between comparative parts is closer than it’s been in years. That said, if you’re primarily interested in gaming, Intel’s chips will generally deliver better performance when paired with a graphics card, while AMD’s Raven Ridge chips (like the Ryzen 3 2200G below) do a better job of handling games at modest settings and resolutions without the need for a graphics card.
- Clock speed is more important than core number: Higher clock speeds translate to snappier performance in simple, common tasks such as gaming, while more cores will help you get through time-consuming workloads faster.
- Get the latest gen: You won't save much money in the long run by going with an older chip.
- Budget for a full system: Don't pair a strong CPU with weak storage, RAM and graphics.
- Overclocking isn’t for everyone, but the ability to squeeze more performance out of a budget offering is enticing. Intel doesn't have overclocking-capable processors for the sub-$125 market, but AMD's processors allow for tuning, and in most cases, the bundled cooler is sufficient for the task. Automated overclocking features in most motherboards make the process simple and easy, so even the least tech-savvy users can enjoy the benefits.
For even more information, check out our CPU Buyer’s Guide, where we discuss how much you should spend for what you’re looking to do, and when cores matter more than high clock speeds.
$100 - $130
Intel's Core i3 series provides excellent single-threaded performance for lightly-threaded tasks, such as web browsers and most desktop PC software, and come with integrated graphics. AMD's Ryzen 3 lineup is competitive and comes with unlocked ratio multipliers, so you can overclock at will, but the company’s processors in this price range come without integrated graphics. Intel and AMD processors also drop into value-minded motherboards that help keep costs in check.
The Coffee Lake Core i3-8100 is a quad-core processor with a 3.6 GHz frequency. Like all of Intel's Coffee Lake i3 lineup, the processor doesn't feature hyper-threading, so it only wields four threads. But the jump to four cores represents a significant performance upgrade over Intel's previous-gen dual-core models.
The Core i3-8100 comes armed with Intel's integrated UHD Graphics 630 engine while competing AMD models in this price range come without built-in graphics. That means you don't have to worry about splurging for a discrete video card if gaming isn't your top priority. Intel's integrated graphics aren't a great option for gaming, but the Core i3-8100's nimble performance in lightly-threaded tasks is a great pairing for lower-end graphics cards. The processor is also surprisingly powerful in productivity applications, which adds to the value.
AMD’s Ryzen 3 1300X tackles the budget market with four physical cores, unlocked multipliers, and excellent bundled coolers, but it is more expensive than Intel’s competing models. Support for overclocking on inexpensive Socket AM4 motherboards with the B350 chipset is attractive, but you’ll have to budget in a discrete graphics card due to the 1300X’s lack of integrated graphics. AMD’s Ryzen 3 2200G offers similar, or better, performance if you’re willing to invest some time to tune your system.
Like Intel’s Coffee Lake Pentium Gold models, the Kaby Lake Core i3-7100 comes with two Hyper-Threaded cores. That means its performance is similar to the cheaper Coffee Lake Pentium models in threaded applications, but its relatively high 3.9 GHz frequency is an advantage in some lightly-threaded tasks. In contrast to Pentium models, the i3-7100 also supports AVX instructions. The Core i3-7100 comes equipped with Intel’s integrated graphics, but you can save quite a bit by going with the faster Pentium Gold G5600 or the Ryzen 3 2200G. Or you can simply pick up the current-gen Core i3-8100 for the same price as the -7100. All three options provide better performance in most games and applications.
$85 - $100 Budget Pick
Integrated graphics become more important as we dive further down the pricing scale, and AMD's budget-minded APUs have shaken up the low-cost range with the powerful integrated Vega graphics silicon. These new processors provide enough graphics horsepower for lightweight gaming, which was impossible with integrated graphics engines on previous-generation products. Intel's Pentium Gold processors also feature integrated graphics, but when it comes to gaming, Intel's graphics in this range aren't comparable to AMD's Vega.
When money is tight, being able to game without a graphics card can lead to serious savings. And with RAM prices continuing to soar, those working with small budgets need to tighten the strings anywhere they can.
That makes the four-core, four-thread Ryzen 3 2200G particularly appealing for budget gaming builders and upgraders. The $99 chip delivers solid 720p performance thanks to its Vega on-chip graphics, decent CPU muscle for mainstream tasks, and can be dropped into an existing inexpensive 300-series motherboard (after a requisite BIOS update), to form the basis of a surprisingly capable low-cost PC. It’s also unlocked, so with proper cooling you can tune the graphics or the CPU to best suit your needs.
The Pentium Gold G5600 comes equipped with two physical cores, four logical threads, 4MB of L3 cache, and a static 3.9 GHz frequency. All this is yours for a mere $86. The G5600 offers impressive gaming performance if you plan to pair your processor with a discrete graphics card, but overclocking isn’t an option. If gaming without a discrete graphics card is on the menu, the G5600’s underwhelming integrated graphics are no match for AMD’s less-expensive Ryzen 3 2200G.
The Kaby Lake Pentium G4620’s two cores, four threads, 3MB of L3 cache, and 3.6 GHz frequency are attractive compared to previous-generation models, but the more modern Coffee Lake Pentium Gold G5600 comes with higher clock speeds and 4MB of L3 cache that translates to a surprising boost in performance at the same price.
$60 - $85 Entry-Level Pick
AMD doesn't have any of its next-generation offerings in the sub-$85 segment (at least at the time of this writing), so Intel reigns largely uncontested. The new Coffee Lake Pentiums come with higher clock speeds than the previous-gen models and the advantages of the new 300-series chipsets, but at the same price. You can find dual-core processors without hyperthreading that fall below our lower pricing boundary, such as Celerons, but a dual-core processor with four threads is the best option for a desktop PC that can stand the test of time.
The dual-core, four-thread Pentium Gold G5400 comes armed with 4MB of L3 cache and a 3.8 GHz base frequency. All Pentium models are locked, so overclocking isn't an option. The G5400 also comes with a bundled cooler and is a good companion for value B- and H-Series motherboards. The Pentium Gold G5400 is $11 cheaper than the Pentium Gold G5500, but its slightly pared-back 3.8 GHz base frequency offers very similar performance to the pricier model during real-world use.
The Kaby Lake Intel Pentium G5460 has long been a solid budget choice that enjoyed our recommendation, but the Coffee Lake Pentium Gold G5400 features a 300 MHz higher clock speed and an additional 1MB of L3 cache. The G5400’s extra frequency and cache delivers surprising performance gains throughout our test suite, but it comes at the same price point as the G4560. That makes the G5400 the obvious choice.
Why Trust Us
Tom's Hardware has been reviewing PC components for more than two decades. We put each CPU through a bevy of benchmarks which measure everything from its single- and multi-core performance in applications and games, to its power consumption. We've tested hundreds of models, at both stock and overclock settings where applicable, so we can separate the best from the multi-core disappointments.
Gaming Performance
Intel’s Coffee Lake Pentium models come with slight frequency improvements, a 3W increase in the TDP rating, and 4MB of L3 cache. These slight adjustments deliver a surprising boost to performance compared to the previous-gen Kaby Lake models. The Coffee Lake Pentium Gold G5600 even beats out the Kaby Lake Core i3-7100 in most of our gaming benchmarks, highlighting the impressive performance gains Intel made within a single generation.
The G5600 grapples with the Ryzen 3 2200G. The Ryzen 3 2200G is relatively simple to overclock with single-click options in the BIOS, and the bundled cooler provides enough headroom for all but the most extreme overclocking efforts. At stock settings, the 2200G trails the G5600, but the advantage of AMD’s unlocked multipliers is clear: At $99, the tuned Ryzen 3 2200G’s performance nearly matches the $117 Core i3-8100.
The Ryzen 3 2200G also comes with powerful integrated graphics that provide surprisingly strong gaming performance at lower resolutions and quality settings. That’s a feat the Core i3-8100 simply cannot match. If you’re seeking the absolute best gaming performance (when paired with a dedicated card) regardless of price, the Core i3-8100 fits the bill. If you want the most bang for your buck or plan on gaming on integrated graphics, the Ryzen 3 2200G is the clear value winner.
We tested with an Nvidia GeForce 1080 FE graphics card to remove graphics-imposed bottlenecks, but the difference between the processors will shrink with the cheaper graphics cards that are commonly found in budget builds. Provided the performance deltas are small, you can select less expensive models and enjoy nearly the same gaming experience with lower-end graphics cards.
Productivity Performance
The Core i3-8100’s solid mixture of frequency and IPC throughput delivered to our expectations. The agile processor took the lead in several of our lightly-threaded applications, like the Adobe Cloud suite, but it is also surprisingly powerful in threaded workloads. The Core i3-8100 also offers superior performance in applications that use AVX instructions, like HandBrake, which is a great addition to its impressively well-balanced repertoire. Much like we observed in our gaming tests, the Core i3-8100 offers the best overall performance.
The previous-gen Core i3-7100 comes with a higher frequency than the Core i3-8100. That facilitates higher performance in single-threaded applications, but the -7100’s dual-core design leads to underwhelming performance in heavier workloads, creating an unbalanced performance profile that isn’t worth the cash, especially when you can have the faster Core i3-8100 for the same price.
Even after overclocking, the Ryzen 3 1300X isn’t competitive enough with the Core i3-8100 to justify its higher price tag, and the lack of integrated graphics also restricts its appeal.
The Ryzen 3 2200G continues to impress with its lower price point and competitive performance, not to mention the integrated Vega graphics, making it the obvious choice for budget builders who are willing to spend a little extra time on tuning.
Because the main objective of a CPU benchmark is to showcase the best possible performance that can be extracted from the CPUs being tested. The easiest way of achieving that is to simply throw the most powerful GPU currently available at it to produce results that will remain relevant for as long as the GPU being used remains relevant instead of testing multiple GPUs to find the cheapest one that doesn't bottleneck the fastest CPU being tested each time benchmark results get compiled (which would yield very similar frame rates anyway) and will be obsolete with nobody wanting to use it as a performance comparison reference as soon as the next GPU generation launches.
Also, if AMD gets it its way, we'll be having 1080-class performance for ~$250 by this time next year. Most people building today will still have their i3-8100 or whatever else they buy by then. It is silly to limit GPUs only to the level of performance that currently makes economic sense as performance, especially when process shrinks are about to yield a massive bump in performance per buck.
In order to compare relative CPU performance you need to remove any other bottlenecks.
If you want balance, check a CPU comparison and also a separate GPU comparison and pick one of each that offer comparable FPS results in the same tests. Testing these CPUs with a budget graphics card and getting 1-5 fps variance will tell you nothing.
And yes it does matter, what is true today may not be true tomorrow so the more headroom your components have for your target FPS the better.