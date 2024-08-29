Best Wi-Fi Cards for Desktops 2024: Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7

Best-picks
By
published

From Wi-Fi 6 to Wi-Fi 7, we have you covered on wireless adapters for your desktop

Jump to:
Best Wi-Fi Cards for Desktops

Best Wi-Fi Cards for Desktop

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Wireless connectivity has become a given for mobile computing in today’s society, particularly with smartphones, laptops, and smart home devices. However, it’s not necessarily a foregone conclusion that desktop computers come standard with Wi-Fi connectivity.

While some prebuilt desktops and motherboards include integrated Wi-Fi, many users needing wireless connectivity must opt for an add-in card or USB Wi-Fi dongle . You may also want a Wi-Fi card if your desktop came with built-in Wi-Fi 5 or 6 and now you want to upgrade to a newer standard. Luckily, a wide variety of cards are available covering the three most recent Wi-Fi standards: Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7.

Quick List

Best Wi-Fi AdaptersBest Wi-Fi 7
1. MSI Herald BE

Best Wi-Fi 7 PCIe Adapter

Our overall speed champion is the MSI Herald BE, which is a PCIe Wi-Fi adapter with an optional Bluetooth 5.4 module. It blazed through our iPer3 tests, surpassing 2,800 Mbps at close range, and has a price tag of just $50.

Read more below

Best Wi-Fi AdaptersBest Wi-Fi 6E
2. Gigabyte GC-WBAX210

Best Wi-Fi 6E PCIe Adapter

The GC-WBAX210 wasn’t the fastest Wi-Fi 6E card we tested, but its performance was near the top of the charts. Better yet, the card is priced at just $39, making it an excellent bargain for those not yet ready to make the full transition to Wi-Fi 7 gear. 

Read more below

Best Wi-Fi AdaptersBest Wi-Fi 6
3. Cudy AX3000

Best Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter 

The Cudy name might not be familiar, but the company’s AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 adapter has the basics right, thanks to an Intel AX200 NGFF 2230 M.2 Wi-Fi chip. And with a $26 price tag, it won’t break the bank. 

Read more below

Best Wi-Fi Cards for Desktops You Can Buy Today

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Best Wi-Fi 7 PCIe Adapter

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

1. MSI Herald BE

Best Wi-Fi 7 PCIe Adapter

Specifications

Wi-Fi Standard: Wi-Fi 7
Chipset: Qualcomm NCM865
Bluetooth Version: 5.4
Wi-Fi Bands: 6 GHz, 5 GHz, 2.4 GHz
Channel Width: Up to 320 Hz
Maximum Speed: 5.8 Gbps

Reasons to buy

+
Fastest Wi-Fi 7 cards we tested
+
$50 asking price is cheaper than some Wi-Fi 6E cards

Reasons to avoid

-
No flaws of consequence

The MSI Herald BE topped our leaderboard on the 6 GHz band when using Wi-Fi 7. It achieved over 2,800 Mbps at close range with uncongested traffic and only dropped to just over 2,700 Mbps at long range (25 feet). That consistent performance continued with our congested tests.

The wireless adapter has an external antenna attached to a 2.5-foot cable, allowing you to magnetically attach it to the top of your PC’s enclosure or desk. The adapter sports a theoretical maximum transfer speed of 5.8 Gbps (we saw roughly half that maximum) and includes a USB cable in the box that connects to your motherboard to enable Bluetooth 5.4 support.

With a price tag of $49.99, the MSI Herald BE is an easy-to-recommend upgrade to add Wi-Fi 7 to your desktop PC.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Near (Mbps)Far (Mbps)
iPerf3 Uncongested 6 GHz28302730
iPerf3 Uncongested 5 GHz18301373
iPerf3 Uncongested 2.4 GHz187131
iPerf3 Congested 6 GHz25662060
iPerf3 Congested 5 GHz12901005
iPerf3 Congested 2.4 GHz166100

Best Wi-Fi 6E PCIe Adapter

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Gigabyte GC-WBAX210

Best Wi-Fi 7 PCIe Adapter

Specifications

Wi-Fi Standard: Wi-Fi 6E
Chipset: Intel AX210
Bluetooth Version: 5.2
Wi-Fi Bands: 6 GHz, 5 GHz, 2.4 GHz
Channel Width: Up to 160 Hz
Maximum Speed: 2.4 Gbps

Reasons to buy

+
1.5 Gbps speeds on 6 GHz and 5 GHz bands
+
Extension for antenna allows for better signal positioning/performance

Reasons to avoid

-
Only $10 cheaper than faster Wi-Fi 7 cards 

The Gigabyte GC-WBAX210 is a great, all-around Wi-Fi 6E adapter. At its fastest (6-feet, uncongested traffic), the GC-WBAX210 topped out at nearly 1,900 Mbps on the 6 GHz band. But even at 25 feet, performance was still admirable at around 1,700 Mbps. 5 GHz performance was equally as good.

While it didn’t have the highest performance for a Wi-Fi 6E adapter (that honor goes to the Asus PCE-AXE58BT, the GC-WBAX210 costs just $39 compared to $59 for the Asus. That extra $20 isn’t worth the few percentage points in difference separating the two cards.

We should also note that the GC-WBAX210 includes a USB cable that plugs into the card to enable Bluetooth 5.2 for your supported devices.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Near (Mbps)Far (Mbps)
iPerf3 Uncongested 6 GHz18701696
iPerf3 Uncongested 5 GHz17901510
iPerf3 Uncongested 2.4 GHz160127
iPerf3 Congested 6 GHz15001163
iPerf3 Congested 5 GHz1446947
iPerf3 Congested 2.4 GHz13285

Best Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Cudy AX3000

Best Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter

Specifications

Wi-Fi Standard: Wi-Fi 6
Chipset: Intel AX200
Bluetooth Version: 5.2
Wi-Fi Bands: 5 GHz, 2.4 GHz
Channel Width: Up to 160 Hz
Maximum Speed: 2.4 Gbps

Reasons to buy

+
Excellent performance for a Wi-Fi 6 card
+
$26 price tag is among the lowest of all Wi-Fi cards tests

Reasons to avoid

-
Name recognition and support are not as well-known as high-profile players in networking

Cudy might be a brand few people are familiar with, but the AX3000 Wi-FI 6 adapter gets the job done. It uses an Intel AX200 NGFF 2230 M.2 card and a standard PCIe adapter card. The antennas screw directly into the back of the card without an extension.

Its overall performance was strong among the Wi-Fi 6 competition, and we can’t argue with its price tag of just $26. That price also includes a half-height/low-profile PCI bracket for use in more compact systems, a driver CD, and a screwdriver in the box to aid in installation. Some of the Wi-Fi adapters we tested that are twice this price don’t even include those extra pack-ins.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Near (Mbps)Far (Mbps)
iPerf3 Uncongested 5 GHz1363823
iPerf3 Uncongested 2.4 GHz167118
iPerf3 Congested 5 GHz11231120
iPerf3 Congested 2.4 GHz10198

Best Wi-Fi USB Adapter

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. MSI AXE5400

Best Wi-Fi USB Adapter

Specifications

Wi-Fi Standard: Wi-Fi 6E
Chipset: Realtek RTL8832CU
Bluetooth Version: None
Wi-Fi Bands: 6 GHz, 5 GHz, 2.4 GHz
Channel Width: Up to 160 Hz
Maximum Speed: 2.4 Gbps

Reasons to buy

+
Easy to install
+
Extension cable provided for easy placement

Reasons to avoid

-
Cost premium due to USB form factor
-
Lower performance compared to PCIe Wi-Fi 6E adapters

The MSI AXE5400 is one of the two USB solutions we’ve tested so far, and it uses the Wi-Fi 6E standard. At first, it looks like a large USB thumb drive, but you’ll notice it has a flip-out antenna that sweeps 180 degrees. In addition, MSI provides a stand for the wireless adapter in the box with a 2.5-foot-long USB cable, allowing you to place the AXE5400 where you prefer for the best reception.

Regarding performance, the USB 3.0 interface blunts performance by about 20 percent compared to the best PCIe Wi-Fi 6E adapters we tested. However, we’re still talking Gig+ speeds, which should be sufficient for most home users. It’s also reasonably priced at just $51.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Near (Mbps)Far (Mbps)
iPerf3 Uncongested 6 GHz13501183
iPerf3 Uncongested 5 GHz1413800
iPerf3 Uncongested 2.4 GHz14230
iPerf3 Congested 6 GHz13201260
iPerf3 Congested 5 GHz735597
iPerf3 Congested 2.4 GHz6335

Best Value Wi-Fi PCIe Adapter

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5. OKN AX5400

Best Value Wi-Fi PCIe Adapter

Specifications

Wi-Fi Standard: Wi-Fi 6E
Chipset: Intel AX210
Bluetooth Version: 5.3
Wi-Fi Bands: 6 GHz, 5 GHz, 2.4 GHz
Channel Width: Up to 160 Hz
Maximum Speed: 2.4 Gbps

Reasons to buy

+
Offers a tremendous amount of performance for just $26
+
Lots of accessories included in the box

Reasons to avoid

-
Would prefer antenna extensions to optimize performance

Wi-Fi 7 adapters currently offer the best performance when using the 6 GHz channel, but their Wi-Fi 6E counterparts are more than capable of delivering Gig+ speeds. When it comes to the best bang for the buck, it’s hard to get any better than the OKN AX5400. The wireless adapter provides solid performance at close range on the 6 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

The only place where the card falters is at 25-foot distances on the 5 GHz band. However, your mileage may vary depending on the layout of your home and any obstacles that may be in the way.

The best part about the OKN AX5400 is its price. At $26, it’s roughly half the price of our top pick for Wi-Fi 7 adapters and $14 less than our best Wi-Fi 6E adapter.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Near (Mbps)Far (Mbps)
iPerf3 Uncongested 6 GHz16701473
iPerf3 Uncongested 5 GHz12461126
iPerf3 Uncongested 2.4 GHz15377
iPerf3 Congested 6 GHz16501063
iPerf3 Congested 5 GHz1036590
iPerf3 Congested 2.4 GHz13087

PCIe Wi-Fi adapters versus USB Wi-Fi adapters

There are two primary ways for users to add Wi-Fi connectivity to a desktop. The first option is a PCIe add-in card, which offers the best performance and is typically the cheapest option. Interestingly, all the PCIe solutions feature an NGFF 2230 M.2 Wi-Fi card used in laptops that is inserted into a PCIe x1 adapter card.

The backplate of each PCIe add-in card includes two antenna ports. On some cards, moveable antennas screw directly into the back. On the rest of the cards, wire leads screw into the antenna ports, which then attach to an external antenna base that typically attaches magnetically to the top of your desktop enclosure or sits on your desk. The idea here is to give the user more control of where the antennas point to improve overall performance.

Image 1 of 2
Best Wi-Fi Adapters
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The second option is to go with a USB wireless adapter. These Wi-Fi adapters plug into a free USB port and are the quickest and easiest way to add wireless connectivity to a desktop. However, they are typically slower than their PCIe counterparts.

Another less common option is for a desktop motherboard to include an NGFF 2230 M.2 slot, allowing you to swap out Wi-Fi adapters at your leisure.

Of course, you’ll need one of the best Wi-Fi routers to get the absolute best speeds from any Wi-Fi adapter. 

Wi-Fi 6 vs Wi-Fi 6E vs Wi-Fi 7

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Wi-Fi 6Wi-Fi 6EWi-Fi 7
IEEE Standard802.11ax802.11ax802.11be
Maximum Speed9.6 Gbps9.6 Gbps46 Gbps
Data Bands2.4 GHz, 5 GHz2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz
QAM1024-QAM1024-QAM4096-QAM
Channel Width160 MHz160 MHz320 MHz
Spatial Streams8816

Testing Procedures for all Wi-Fi Adapters and Benchmark Results

To test each Wi-Fi adapter, we relied on an Intel Core i7-14600KF desktop with a built-in 10 GbE port on the motherboard (MSI MEG Z790 Godlike Max) acting as a server. The server was then connected to an open 10 GbE LAN port on a TP-Link Archer GE800 Wi-Fi 7 router. Each Wi-Fi adapter was then installed in a mini-tower desktop with an MSI Pro B650M-A Wi-Fi AM5 motherboard and a Ryzen 5 7600 processor running Windows 11 Home.

The Wi-Fi adapters were tested using iPerf3 on the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz (where applicable) bands. Tests were conducted at six feet and 25 feet, with no network traffic and congested traffic (six devices running 4K YouTube video streams across all wireless bands).

We tested the following cards:

Performance Charts

Image 1 of 6
Wi-Fi Adapter Testing
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.