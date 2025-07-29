Netgear's Orbi 370 offers affordable dual-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh starting at $249.99 — company brings next-gen router pricing more in line with competition from TP-Link and Amazon

Netgear has several Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers that we have highly regarded due to their exceptional performance. However, compared to other mainstream brands like TP-Link, the Netgear Orbi family has skewed more heavily toward the higher end of the price spectrum, limiting their appeal to price-conscious buyers. But today, Netgear is addressing the heart of the market with the launch of the Orbi 370, which is available starting at $249.99 for a two-pack.

To reach the lower price point, Netgear is taking the same approach as the Amazon Eero 7 and TP-Link Deco BE25: it’s a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router. That means you get 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz band support, but it lacks the higher-performing 6 GHz band that you would find on more expensive tri-band mesh routers.

With that said, Netgear believes that for most mainstream consumers, the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands will be sufficient to handle everyday wireless needs, including those with multi-gig internet connections. The company also believes that most home users last upgraded their routers around 2020 to 2021, during the height of the COVID pandemic, and they’re now ready for the next big upgrade.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Orbi 970 Orbi 870 Orbi 770 Orbi 370 Wireless Standard Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Number of Bands Quad-Band Tri-Band Tri-Band Dual-Band Wi-Fi Speed 27 Gbps 21 Gbps 11 Gbps 5 Gbps Number of Streams 16 (4 + 4 + 4 +4) 10 (4 + 4 + 2) 6 (2 + 2 + 2) 4 (2 + 2) Internet Port 10G 10G 2.5G 2.5G Router LAN Ports 1 x 10G + 4 x 2.5G 4 x 2.5G 3 x 2.5G 1 x 2.5G Coverage (3-pack) 10,000 sq ft 9,000 sq ft 8,000 sq ft 6,000 sq ft MSRP (3-pack) $1,999.99 $1,299.99 $899.99 $349.99

While the Orbi 370 lacks support for the 6 GHz band, it does feature other Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, including multi-link operation (MLO), lower latency, and enhanced reliability compared to older Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E standards. The four-stream Orbi 370 can also leverage MLO to combine the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands for clients and as a shared wireless backhaul between the router and satellite.

Regarding wired networking, Netgear has outfitted the main router with a 2.5 GbE WAN and 2.5 GbE LAN. Each satellite features a single 2.5 GbE LAN port. While the Orbi 370 supports an MLO wireless backhaul between satellites by default, you can also use the 2.5 GbE LAN ports to support a wired backhaul for improved network performance and reliability.

(Image credit: Netgear)

In addition to the expected hardware features, Netgear also includes a stout software platform for the Orbi 370, including Advanced Router Protection (ARP). ARP actively protects your network against known and unknown threats, leveraging AI for improved detection. Netgear can also push live patches to the router to address security issues without having to wait longer for a full firmware update. You also get access to parental controls and an extra level of security with Netgear Armor, which is priced at $99.99/year (Netgear Armor) or $149.99/year (Netgear Armor Plus).

Netgear’s Orbi 370 is available now (from Amazon, Best Buy, or directly from Netgear), priced at $249.99 for a two-pack, $349.99 for a three-pack, and $449.99 for a four-pack. Each additional satellite costs $149.99 individually.