New Xfinity router motion-detecting feature stokes privacy fears — feature powered by Wi-Fi signals

Xfinity might not need to ask you that anymore.

Comcast has recently introduced a new feature to its Xfinity routers that converts them into motion detectors using only Wi-Fi signals. It's called “WiFi Motion" and it works by sensing disruptions in signal strength between your router and nearby devices to detect movement. The idea is that when someone moves through the signal field—say, between your PlayStation and router—it registers that as motion and sends you an alert through the Xfinity app.

Unlike cameras or radar sensors, this setup doesn’t need extra hardware. It operates purely based on signal interference and can even detect small movements, such as a raised arm. Xfinity claims it can distinguish between a pet and a person, and you can customize the system's sensitivity or the frequency of notifications. It supports up to three devices at once, allowing you to link a computer, a printer, and a gaming console to facilitate tracking.

At face value, this sounds convenient, and it would have been fine and dandy if Xfinity hadn't pulled the classic fine print shenanigans. Buried deep within the terms of service, the company has a clause stating that once you enable this feature, you give the company the right to collect and log your data, which can subsequently be sold to advertisers.

But that's not even the scary part. According to Comcast's policy, these logs can be shared in legal disputes or with law enforcement under subpoena, without requiring additional consent. While it’s not tracking you with a camera, it’s still observing patterns: when you’re home, when you’re not, and how often there’s movement in different rooms. This data is exclusively attached to your account, so any alibis are out of the question.

Subject to applicable law, Comcast may disclose information generated by your WiFi Motion to third parties without further notice to you in connection with any law enforcement investigation or proceeding, any dispute to which Comcast is a party, or pursuant to a court order or subpoena. Comcast Terms of Service for "WiFi Motion"

Security researchers have long flagged ISP-owned routers as a black box when it comes to privacy. Most users never change the default settings, and with automatic updates and remote access, it’s hard to say what else your router might be capable of in the future. That's why the concern here isn’t just what Xfinity is doing now, but what it could be allowed to do later.

Reaction online has been precisely what you'd expect. Reddit threads are already comparing this to a low-resolution camera that can "see" through walls, and many users have pointed out that you can’t entirely opt out unless you ditch the Xfinity router altogether. Members of r/technology are particularly concerned about this development and reflect a deeper sentiment regarding the growing surveillance state.

As it stands, the feature is opt-in and only available to customers renting xFi Gateways, not those using their router or modem. We suggest choosing from our selection of the best Wi-Fi routers available. But for many, the trade-off is already too steep. Even if you trust the tech, you’re still handing over detailed movement data to your ISP, which is then sending it off to God knows who. And once it’s out there, there’s no taking it back.

