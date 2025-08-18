AMD to disclose roadmaps in mid-November — The future of Zen 6, RDNA, CDNA, and UDNA expected

A lot of topics to be covered.

Dr. Lisa Su
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has confirmed that it will host its 2025 Financial Analyst Day on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, in New York City. The company plans to unveil details of its technology and product roadmaps at the event beyond what it already disclosed at its Advancing AI event earlier this summer. 

"The event will feature presentations from AMD's executive leadership team, highlighting the company's strategy and growth opportunities, innovative product and technology roadmaps and long-term financial plan." 

Also, AMD will certainly talk about its long-term financial plan, which includes what kind of growth it expects in its main businesses — PCs, gaming, data centers, programmable, and embedded applications. For analysts and investors, the most important part will be the company's guidance on how it intends to expand its AI and data center share against Nvidia, custom silicon of hyperscale cloud service providers, and the emerging army of AI inference accelerators while sustaining profitability.

4 Comments
  • acadia11
    I thought the future was clear they would move to UDNA for all GPU accelerators?
    Reply
  • SonoraTechnical
    AMD going all in on Coal to power AI.

    https://64.media.tumblr.com/9226c216bf5af54837271946decb1156/e099f4525b71706e-72/s500x750/383e3e2034c7c0ef02594d84f89fe5d9cb249497.gifv
    Nah, I'm just teasing.... We can trust the big corporations to do the right thing to power AI... :sneaky:
    Reply
  • usertests
    It's pre-news!

    So much has been leaked already that I'd like to hear about something like XDNA3. Or that Sonoma Valley that never appeared.

    acadia11 said:
    I thought the future was clear they would move to UDNA for all GPU accelerators?
    RDNA and CDNA should be merged into UDNA, but it isn't completely clear when that will happen. Looks like Anton is leaning on the existence of "CDNA5" to say we'll get "RDNA5" and then "UDNA6" (or "UDNA1") following that.
    Reply
  • acadia11
    Thought it’s planned for next generation of consumer GPUs or are you saying that you don’t know when they will release the next after RDNA4? RDNA4 is the last generation before UDNA combine? I could be wrong but that’s what I thought AMD said?
    Reply