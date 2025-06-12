AMD says Instinct MI400X GPU is 10X faster than MI300X, will power Helios rack-scale system with EPYC 'Venice' CPUs

AMD gave a preview of its first in-house designed rack-scale solution called Helios at its Advancing AI event on Thursday. The system is set to be based on the company's next-generation EPYC 'Venice' processors, will use its Instinct MI400-series accelerator, and will rely on network connections featuring the upcoming Pensando network cards. Overall, the company says that the flagship MI400X is 10 times more powerful than the MI300X, which is a remarkable progress given that the MI400X will be released about three years after the MI300X.

When it comes to rack-scale solutions for AI, AMD clearly trails behind Nvidia. This is going to change a bit this year as cloud service providers (such as Oracle OCI), OEMs, and ODMs will build and deploy rack-scale solutions based on the Instinct MI350X-series GPUs, but those systems will not be designed by AMD, and they will have to interconnect each 8-way system using Ethernet, not low-latency high-bandwidth interconnects like NVLink.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year 2025 2026 2024 2025 2026 2027 Density 128 128 NVL72 NVL72 NVL144 NVL576 GPU Architecture CDNA 4 CDNA 5 Blackwell Blackwell Ultra Rubin Rubin Ultra GPU/GPU+CPU MI355X MI400X GB200 GB300 VR200 VR300 Compute Chiplets 256 ? 144 144 144 576 GPU Packages 128 128 72 72 72 144 FP4 PFLOPs (Dense) 1280 2560 720 1080 3600 14400 HBM Capacity 36 TB 55 TB 14 TB 21 TB 21 TB 147 TB HBM Bandwidth 1024 TB/s almost' 2560 TB/s 576 TB/s 576 TB/s 936 TB/s 4,608 TB/s CPU EPYC 'Turin' EPYC 'Venice' 72-core Grace 72-core Grace 88-core Vera 88-core Vera NVSWitch/UALink/IF - UALink/IF NVSwitch 5.0 NVSwitch 5.0 NVSwitch 6.0 NVSwitch 7.0 NVSwitch Bandwidth ? ? 3600 GB/s 3600 GB/s 7200 GB/s 14400 GB/s Scale-Out ? ? 800G, copper 800G, copper 1600G, optics 1600G, optics Form-Factor Name OEM/ODM proprietary Helios Oberon Oberon Oberon Kyber

The real change will occur next year with the first AMD-designed rack-scale system called Helios, which will use Zen 6-powered EPYC 'Venice' CPUs, CDNA 'Next'-based Instinct MI400-series GPUs, and Pensando 'Vulcano' network interface cards (NICs) that are rumored to increase the maximum scale-up world size to beyond eight GPUs, which will greatly enhance their capabilities for training and inference. The system will adhere to OCP standards and enable next-generation interconnects such as Ultra Ethernet and Ultra Accelerator Link, supporting demanding AI workloads.

"So let me introduce the Helios AI rack," said Andrew Dieckman, corporate VP and general manager of AMD's data center GPU business. "Helios is one of the system solutions that we are working on based on the Instinct MI400-series GPU, so it is a fully integrated AI rack with EPYC CPUs, Instinct MI400-series GPUs, Pensando NICs, and then our ROCm stack. It is a unified architecture designed for both frontier model training as well as massive scale inference [that] delivers leadership compute density, memory bandwidth, scale out interconnect, all built in an open OCP-compliant standard supporting Ultra Ethernet and UALink."

From a performance point of view, AMD's flagship Instinct MI400-series AI GPU (we will refer to it as to Instinct MI400X, though this is not the official name, and we will also call the CDNA Next as CDNA 5) doubles performance from the Instinct MI355X and increases memory capacity by 50% and bandwidth by more than 100%. While the MI355X delivers 10 dense FP4 PFLOPS, the MI400X is projected to hit 20 dense FP4 PFLOPS.

"When you look at our product roadmap and how we continue to accelerate, with MI355X, we have taken a major leap forward [compared to the MI300X]: we are delivering 3X the amount of performance on a broad set of models and workloads, and that is a significant uptick from the previous trajectory we were on from the MI300X with the MI325X," said Dieckman. "Now, with the Instinct MI400X and Helios, we bend that curve even further, and Helios is designed to deliver up to 10X more AI performance on the the most advanced frontier models in the high end."

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year 2024 2025 2024 2025 2026 2027 Architecture CDNA 4 CDNA 5 Blackwell Blackwell Ultra Rubin Rubin GPU MI355X MI400X B200 B300 (Ultra) VR200 VR300 (Ultra) Process Technology N3P ? 4NP 4NP N3P (3NP?) N3P (3NP?) Physical Configuration 2 x Reticle Sized GPU ? 2 x Reticle Sized GPUs 2 x Reticle Sized GPUs 2 x Reticle Sized GPUs, 2x I/O chiplets 4 x Reticle Sized GPUs, 2x I/O chiplets Packaging CoWoS-S ? CoWoS-L CoWoS-L CoWoS-L CoWoS-L FP4 PFLOPs (per Package) 10 20 10 15 50 100 FP8/INT6 PFLOPs (per Package) 5/- 10/? 4.5 10 ? ? INT8 PFLOPS (per Package) 5 ? 4.5 0.319 ? ? BF16 PFLOPs (per Package) 2.5 ? 2.25 5 ? ? TF32 PFLOPs (per Package) ? ? 1.12 2.5 ? ? FP32 PFLOPs (per Package) 153.7 ? 1.12 0.083 ? ? FP64/FP64 Tensor TFLOPs (per Package) 78.6 ? 40 1.39 ? ? Memory 288 GB HBM3E 432 GB HBM4 192 GB HBM3E 288 GB HBM3E 288 GB HBM4 1 TB HBM4E Memory Bandwidth 8 TB/s almost' 20 GB/s 8 TB/s 4 TB/s 13 TB/s 32 TB/s HBM Stacks 8 12 6 8 8 16 NVLink/UALink Infinity Fabric UALink, Infinity Fabric NVLink 5.0, 200 GT/s NVLink 5.0, 200 GT/s NVLink 6.0 NVLink 7.0 SerDes speed (Gb/s unidirectional) ? ? 224G 224G 224G 224G GPU TDP 1400 W 1600 W (?) 1200 W 1400 W 1800 W 3600 W CPU 128-core EPYC 'Turin' EPYC 'Venice' 72-core Grace 72-core Grace 88-core Vera 88-core Vera

The new MI400X accelerator will also surpass Nvidia's Blackwell Ultra, which is currently ramping up. However, when it comes to comparison with Nvidia's next-generation Rubin R200 that delivers 50 dense FP4 PFLOPS, AMD's MI400X will be around 2.5 times slower. Still, AMD will have an ace up its sleeve, which is memory bandwidth and capacity (see tables for details). Similarly, Helios will outperform Nvidia's Blackwell Ultra-based NVL72 and Rubin-based NVL144.

However, it remains to be seen how Helios will stack against NVL144 in real-world applications. Also, it will be extremely hard to beat Nvidia's NVL576 both in terms of compute performance and memory bandwidth in 2027, though by that time, AMD will likely roll out something new.

At least, this is what AMD communicated at its Advancing AI event this week: the company plans to continue evolving its integrated AI platforms with next-generation GPUs, CPUs, and networking technology, extending its roadmap well into 2027 and beyond.

