Chinese scientists tout infinitely recyclable 3D printer resin — can be broken down at the molecular level using a thermally reversible photo-click reaction

The world of 3D printing has grown significantly over the years, and with that, so has the waste generated from the hobby. Thankfully, we have researchers like the team of scientists over at Zhejiang University who are working hard to reduce this waste and make 3D printing more sustainable as a whole. The team is directed by Professor Xie Tao and Professor Zheng Ning, who led the group in developing a 3D printing resin that can be recycled over and over again.

The team elaborated on the process, explaining that the resin is more easily recyclable thanks to what they call a thermally reversible photo-click reaction. This makes the resin infinitely recyclable as the molecular structure can be rebuilt each time as if the material were new. This lends to their ultimate goal of helping reduce resin waste when UV printing.

An important factor in the recyclability of the resin is its structural integrity. There is reportedly no compromise in performance when using the recycled resin as opposed to the original, unprocessed batch. Professor Xie Tao confirmed that the resin is broken down at the molecular level and can then be reprinted.

Resin printers work similarly to FDM printers in that they produce objects one layer at a time. With resin printing, beams of light are used to solidify layers of liquid resin that are stored in a small vat. The resin used by most UV printers today can be recycled sometimes, but not easily—especially in the way that this team has created.

One benefit to the recyclable resin outside of its sustainable nature is its economic impact. The resin also contributes to the "circular economy" in 3D printing. It ensures makers have reliable material with the performance they need while providing a reusability factor that reduces overall cost.

At the moment, no 3D printer can say they produce zero-waste, but there are tons of cool things you can print that help make the world a better place. If you want to get into 3D printing or are looking for a new machine, check out our list of the best 3D printers to see what we recommend.

