Anker's EufyMake retreats from 3D printer market — blames critical component supply chain issues

It's safe to say the 3D printing landscape has changed significantly from year to year, with many companies coming and going. A solid few have managed to stick around with notable success but today, however, it looks like one more might be backing down as Anker is reportedly pulling away from the 3D printer market. This information comes to us from an interview with Anker spokesperson Brett White shared by The Verge .

Anker has sold 3D printers under the name EufyMake for a while, with the AnkerMake M5 and AnkerMake M5C standing out as their flagship printers. These devices are no longer available, as well as a few critical replacement parts and accessories. Shortages, according to White, are due to supply issues that have made it impossible for Anker to reliably source the critical components they need.

While the two printers have been removed from the EufyMake website, you can still find a UV printer available. This is way different from your standard FDM 3D printer. This printer can print onto surfaces like textiles or wood and was recently part of the most successful Kickstarter campaign ever. The components that Anker is unable to source seems, at the moment, isolated to their FDM devices.

White confirmed that the AnkerMake M5 and AnkerMake M5C will no longer be made available for sale on an indefinite basis. It's possible that sales may resume in the future if components are more readily available. However, it's just as possible that Anker will no longer support these devices or create new models in the future.

White did assure that some accessories will remain available to customers but aren't listed for the public, so they can't be found on the website. Thus, customers need to reach out to EufyMake support (support@eufymake.com) to inquire about replacement components. It is also important to note that the availability of hotends and extruders for the M5C in particular are a hot issue, and these pieces may not be available even through support.

If you're looking for something more reliable, check out our list of the best 3D printers to see what we personally recommend. There are staple companies that have great relationships with the community, and this can make a huge difference in your overall 3D printing experience.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.