Bambu Lab's entire 3D printer lineup is still discounted at anniversary-sale pricing — for how long, we don't know

Through the recent four-day Amazon Prime Day sales event and beyond, Bambu Lab was running its big 3rd-Anniversary sales event across the range of excellent 3D printers on their website, including multicolor AMS printing accessories. We saw some amazing price reductions on several of our favorite 3D printers, including the $399 Bambu Lab P1P 3D printer that had an outstanding 43% knocked off the $699 list price. This was a standout deal, and great value for money.

The good news for all 3D printing deal hunters is that all the Bambu Lab deals we discovered in the sales are pretty much still available. So you can still get your hands on the Bambu Lab P1P, P1S, A1, A1 mini, and X1C 3D printers at sales pricing; for how long, we don't know.

The Bambu Lab P1P comes with everything you need to get your printer set up, as well as a few extra parts. Included in the box are tools to maintain the printer, a spare hotend, two spare nozzle wiping pads, and a microSD card. There’s also a roll of white PLA and screws to attach the DIY side panels should you wish to print them. This 3D printer offers print speeds up to 20,000 mm/s² acceleration for fast prints on its 256 x 256 x 256 mm print bed.

Our 3D printing expert had the chance to review the Bambu Lab P1P and awarded this printer an Editor's Choice award. The P1P came semi-assembled and was easy to set up. The printer comes with automatic bed leveling, an abundance of presets in the slicer software, and features exceptional print speeds. As noted in our review, the P1P is a stripped-down version of Bambu Lab’s deluxe X1-Carbon 3D printer.

All of the discounted Bambu Lab printers that I've listed in this deal post have been tested and reviewed by our 3D printing expert editor, and you can find all of the individual reviews listed against each printer deal if you would like to know more detailed information on any of these Bambu Lab printers.

