Bambu Lab's entire 3D printer lineup is still discounted at anniversary-sale pricing — for how long, we don't know
The money saved can buy a lot of filament
Through the recent four-day Amazon Prime Day sales event and beyond, Bambu Lab was running its big 3rd-Anniversary sales event across the range of excellent 3D printers on their website, including multicolor AMS printing accessories. We saw some amazing price reductions on several of our favorite 3D printers, including the $399 Bambu Lab P1P 3D printer that had an outstanding 43% knocked off the $699 list price. This was a standout deal, and great value for money.
The good news for all 3D printing deal hunters is that all the Bambu Lab deals we discovered in the sales are pretty much still available. So you can still get your hands on the Bambu Lab P1P, P1S, A1, A1 mini, and X1C 3D printers at sales pricing; for how long, we don't know.
The Bambu Lab P1P comes with everything you need to get your printer set up, as well as a few extra parts. Included in the box are tools to maintain the printer, a spare hotend, two spare nozzle wiping pads, and a microSD card. There’s also a roll of white PLA and screws to attach the DIY side panels should you wish to print them. This 3D printer offers print speeds up to 20,000 mm/s² acceleration for fast prints on its 256 x 256 x 256 mm print bed.
Our 3D printing expert had the chance to review the Bambu Lab P1P and awarded this printer an Editor's Choice award. The P1P came semi-assembled and was easy to set up. The printer comes with automatic bed leveling, an abundance of presets in the slicer software, and features exceptional print speeds. As noted in our review, the P1P is a stripped-down version of Bambu Lab’s deluxe X1-Carbon 3D printer.
A skeletal-looking, barebones 3D printer from Bambu Lab that ditches the luxury and flair to produce a superfast printing workhorse with maximum performance at an affordable price. Features high-speed 3D printing with up to 20000 mm/s² acceleration, and compatibility with AMS for multi-color prints.
See our review of the Bambu Lab P1P for more information on this superfast Core XY printer.
Set the Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer up in 15 minutes and start your printing and maker journey. The P1S is an enclosed printer, making it ideal for high-temperature filament printing. Fast prints are standard thanks to the speedy 20000 mm/s² acceleration limit, and you can even remotely monitor your prints by connecting to the built-in timelapse camera.
Take a look at our review of the Bambu Lab P1S for more information.
Top-of-the-line performance with a high-speed coreXY movement with 20000 mm/s² acceleration for superfast prints. The X1C is compatible with the AMS multi-color and multi-material printing attachments. Features include touchscreen controls and dual-auto bed levelling.
Comes with a free anniversary gift with purchase.
See our review of the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon for more details.
The latest version of the Bambu Labs A1 uses an upgraded heatbed cable with Kevlar reinforcement and thicker insulation for an improved product. Features of the A1 include compatibility with AMS color printing accessories, a 1-clip quick swap nozzle, active motor noise cancelling, full-auto calibration, and a 256x256x256 mm³ build volume.
Comes with a free anniversary gift with purchase.
See our review of the Bambu Lab A1 for more details on this 3D printer.
This popular compact printer is solidly built with a full-metal linear rail system and bearings, features full auto calibration, vibration and flow-rate compensation, and compatibility with multi-color AMS accessories.
Work next to the printer without distraction, thanks to the low noise "silent mode" that lets the A1 print at under 48 decibels of noise.
Check out our review of the Bambu Lab A1 mini.
All of the discounted Bambu Lab printers that I've listed in this deal post have been tested and reviewed by our 3D printing expert editor, and you can find all of the individual reviews listed against each printer deal if you would like to know more detailed information on any of these Bambu Lab printers.
If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.