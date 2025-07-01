Recommended reading

Industry news live: the latest news from Nvidia, Intel, and AMD

What's going on in the world of computing

Generic Intel CPU
RTX 5000 blowout: Newegg is hosting a blowout sale on RTX 5070, 5060 Ti, and 5060 cards. Read more

AMD server woes: An AMD engineer has highlighted issues with Linux servers failing to hibernate because of excessive VRAM and a high number of AMD Instinct accelerators. Read more

Creative Cloud: Get a free Creative Cloud subscription if you own an RTX 30, 40, or 50 series card. Read more

Nvidia RTX 5050 benchmarks reveal close contest with RTX 4060 

Inno3D RTX 5050

Benchmarks by Inno3D show the RTX 5050 performing nearly on par with the older RTX 4060.

Nvidia to axe Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta GPUs with end of driver support

GTX 1080 Ti

An official Nvidia Unix graphics feature deprecation schedule says that driver branch 580 will be the last to include support for the Maxwell and Pascal architectures.

RTX 5000 graphics cards get deep discounts at Newegg

Three GPU models on sale out of nowhere on Newegg

Newegg is hosting a blowout sale on Nvidia GPUs, with the RTX 5070, 5060 Ti, and 5060 all falling below MSRP.

GIGABYTE WindForce GeForce RTX 5070: $549.99 ($609.99 with $60 promotional gift card) at Newegg

The cheapest RTX 5070 today, if you take into account the Newegg $60 gift card. MSRP for a high-end GPU is nothing to take for granted anymore.

ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070: $609.99 on Newegg

The cheapest RTX 5070 with "FantasTech Price Protection" means you're safe from buyer's remorse in case of further 4th of July deals.

MSI SHADOW GeForce RTX 5070: $599 at Newegg

The absolute cheapest RTX 5070 if you're not looking for rebates or money-back after your purchase.

AMD's massive GPU VRAM on its Instinct cards has broken Linux's hibernation feature

AMD AI servers

AMD AI Linux-powered servers are failing to hibernate due to excessive VRAM and a high number of AMD Instinct accelerators per system.

Nvidia is giving away free Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions with access to all software

Adobe Photoshop

If you've got an RTX 50 series GPU from Nvidia, you can now access two months of free Adobe Creative Cloud, including all of its most popular tools. Got a 30 or 40 Series? You can still get one month.

