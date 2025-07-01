Industry news live: the latest news from Nvidia, Intel, and AMD
What's going on in the world of computing
Nvidia RTX 5050 benchmarks reveal close contest with RTX 4060
Benchmarks by Inno3D show the RTX 5050 performing nearly on par with the older RTX 4060.
Nvidia to axe Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta GPUs with end of driver support
An official Nvidia Unix graphics feature deprecation schedule says that driver branch 580 will be the last to include support for the Maxwell and Pascal architectures.
RTX 5000 graphics cards get deep discounts at Newegg
Newegg is hosting a blowout sale on Nvidia GPUs, with the RTX 5070, 5060 Ti, and 5060 all falling below MSRP.
GIGABYTE WindForce GeForce RTX 5070: $549.99 ($609.99 with $60 promotional gift card) at Newegg
The cheapest RTX 5070 today, if you take into account the Newegg $60 gift card. MSRP for a high-end GPU is nothing to take for granted anymore.
ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070: $609.99 on Newegg
The cheapest RTX 5070 with "FantasTech Price Protection" means you're safe from buyer's remorse in case of further 4th of July deals.
MSI SHADOW GeForce RTX 5070: $599 at Newegg
The absolute cheapest RTX 5070 if you're not looking for rebates or money-back after your purchase.
AMD's massive GPU VRAM on its Instinct cards has broken Linux's hibernation feature
AMD AI Linux-powered servers are failing to hibernate due to excessive VRAM and a high number of AMD Instinct accelerators per system.
Nvidia is giving away free Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions with access to all software
If you've got an RTX 50 series GPU from Nvidia, you can now access two months of free Adobe Creative Cloud, including all of its most popular tools. Got a 30 or 40 Series? You can still get one month.