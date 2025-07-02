AMD Krackan Point 2 APU emerges on Geekbench — mid-range chip appears inside an unnamed Acer laptop

An AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 CPU with a Radeon 820M integrated GPU has allegedly appeared on Geekbench. The chip which was running off an unnamed Acer device. The alleged result was shared by popular hardware leaker HXL on X (formerly Twitter), featuring one Zen 5 and three Zen 5c cores. It also has an integrated Radeon 820M GPU, which we haven’t previously seen before. However, since this seems to be an entry-level chip, we can safely assume that this would only sport two compute units (CU) versus the 840M’s four CUs. The test results show that this chip has a base frequency of 2.0 GHz but can hit a boost frequency of up to 3.7 GHz, and features 8MB of L3 Cache. The laptop itself comes with 32GB of memory.

As ever with leaks, take the details with a healthy dose of skepticism until official details are released.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Geekbench Results Row 0 - Cell 0 Single-Core Multi-Core AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 1949 7047 AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 2805 11165 AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 2979 10761

According to the Geekbench results, the Acer device featuring this processor hit a 1949 single-core and a 7047 multi-core score. By comparison, its more powerful Krackan Point siblings hit a 2979 single-core and 10761 multi-core score for the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 in a Dell 14 Plus laptop, and 2805 single-core and 11165 multi-core score for the AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 in a Framework Laptop 13. It seems that the upcoming base-model APU is greatly disadvantaged when compared to its stablemates, but since this is likely an initial test, the numbers could still improve via further optimizations.

Krackan Point is AMD’s mid-range line-up, which arrived earlier this year, and was initially available with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen AI 7 350 and the more affordable hexa-core/12-thread Ryzen AI 5 340. The motherboard used in the test showed KRK2 Venue_SKF, which is why it’s assumed that this chip is Krackan Point 2 — potentially a refresh of the original Krackan Point. These mid-range chips fall under the top-of-the-line Strix Point APUs for premium laptops and workstations and sit above the Hawk Point Refresh APUs for mainstream devices.

Krackan Point uses Zen 5 and Zen 5c cores, much like the higher-tier Strix Point. However, it often has fewer total cores and a less potent integrated GPU with fewer compute units. They also both use RDNA 3.5 integrated graphics, making them decent devices for entry-level gaming. On the other hand, the Hawk Point Refresh chips only use last-generation Zen 4 architecture and RDNA 3 integrated graphics. When Acer launches this Krackan Point 2-powered laptop, AMD will have an entry for every price point. So, whether you’re looking for a powerful mobile workstation, a gaming laptop powerhouse, or a light Chromebook, there’s an AMD APU for you.

