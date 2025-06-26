AMD’s next-generation mobile processors 'Gorgon Point' spotted in shipping manifests — HX 475 and 465 to use 10-core and 12-core CPU designs, respectively

New FP8, FP10, and FP12-based Ryzen processors for laptops have been spotted at trade data aggregator NBD.ltd, via VideoCardz. These new entries from the last few weeks show unique product codes that haven't been used before. While there’s no clear mention of AMD’s next-gen laptop series “Gorgon Point” in these listings, the CPU design specs align with information from a closed-door meeting with partners in China that got leaked to the web.

The name Gorgon Point isn’t new. It’s not a brand-new architecture, but rather a drop-in replacement of AMD’s Strix Point designs, supporting the same FP8 package. Architecturally, it brings minimal changes and continues to use the same Zen 5/5c CPU cores, RDNA 3.5-based integrated GPU, and XDNA 2 NPU. The shipping manifests show that these alleged Gorgon Point 1 processors will use a similar design to the corresponding models of this generation’s Strix Point, Ryzen AI 9 365 / Ryzen AI 9 HX 375.

This suggests that 10-core and 12-core SKUs are coming, and these particular SKUs are not entry-level Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 models. Instead, they are Ryzen 9 tier APUs set to launch with a default 28W TDP. AMD has not shared the naming scheme yet, but these SKUs are very likely part of the Ryzen 400 series.

(Image credit: AMD)

What about the other two variations?

Previous leaks have pointed to several Gorgon Point variations: GorgonPoint1, GorgonPoint2, and GorgonPoint3, but without official confirmation, it's impossible to decipher what exactly these codenames mean. A reasonable guess, however, would be that Gorgon Point1, as seen in these shipping manifests, refers to the full-fat original die, Gorgon Point2, a trimmed-down version of the original die, and Gorgon Point3 to be a possible refresh.

Apart from the core count and CPU design, specs slides from the alleged closed meeting also show that single-threaded performance sees a significant increase with the Gorgon Point chips, thanks to higher boost clocks compared to the 370/375. That said, the Gorgon Point series is expected to be released next year.

