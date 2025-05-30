Gigabyte hints AMD's next-gen gaming APUs will drop into current-gen motherboards — Ryzen 9000G support listed for AM5 platforms
No mention of a release date, however.
One of Gigabyte's B650 (AM5) motherboards now lists support for AMD's unreleased and likely soon-to-launch Ryzen 9000G series APUs, as reported by VideoCardz. This suggests that AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000G APUs will probably be supported on existing 600 and 800 series motherboards, of course, with a necessary BIOS update. That being said, names, specifications, and pricing still remain unconfirmed.
We first heard of AMD's Ryzen 9000G processors in late March, with leakers suggesting they'd employ Gorgon Point silicon. These APUs succeed AMD's incumbent Phoenix-built Ryzen 8000G lineup, which first debuted in January 2024. As for the underlying silicon, there are some nuances since Gorgon Point is rumored to be a refresh of Strix Point (Ryzen AI 300), alleged to offer single-digit performance increments across the board.
Gigabyte has inadvertently published a list of supported memory modules for unreleased Ryzen 9000G APUs on its B650M GAMING WIFI6E motherboard. This marks the second unofficial confirmation that these APUs will slot into existing AM5 motherboards. Nothing is official until AMD gives the official green light, so we'll still mark this as a leak.
In terms of expected specifications, we're looking at up to 12 hybrid cores (4x Zen 5 + 8x Zen 5c) / 24 threads, a 16 Compute Unit equipped graphics engine based on RDNA 3.5, and an XDNA 2 based NPU that can dish out between 50-55 TOPS of AI performance. As such, these could be in the running to power the first desktop Copilot+ PCs, if that badge matters to you. Additionally, leaks suggest a Q4 2025 release timeline for these processors, which is several months off.
Gorgon Point has several tiers (GorgonPoint1, GorgonPoint2, and GorgonPoint3) based on a previous leak. Some of these dies may be recycled further down the stack as Krackan Point silicon. Still, these are just technical nuances as most of these dies are quite similar in terms of features, unlike Phoenix1 and Phoenix2, the latter of which lacked an NPU. This raises the question of whether AMD will scale Krackan even further down to dies that lack NPUs or shift to a monolithic core design.
Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.
Here's to hope it comes with one with decently low power profile and notable performance bump. I don't care about anything AI, but if it comes with below 50W typical power requirement (8500G normally tops out at ~45W), I'll keep my eyes peeled.
If Krackan becomes a cheap replacement for 8500G/8300G, it could be pretty interesting. 4+4 cores (from 2+4), 8 CUs (from 4). Not sure about PCIe lanes and such.
Better get over it.
But if these are Strix Point, how do they intend to address the lack of PCIe lanes?
Granite Ridge (9000 series) has 24x 5.0
Strix Point has 16x4.0
Also, if the Ryzen HX 3xx mini-PCs are any indication to go off of, the 9000G will see a substantial price increase compared to previous gen.
It will depend on which APUs AMD opts to use for the desktop versions. I wouldn't be surprised if that tier was the 8 core (4x Z5/4x Z5C) version though and there would be 2 more usable PCIe lanes so it could be a decent upgrade if youre using the capability.
Like it or not but NPU's are here to stay on mobile CPU's and APU's. Remember that TDP limits performance more than anything on these chips, not die sizes -- same reason why you don't have 16 full-fat Zen cores and as high base and turbo clocks of desktop Zen (and same with Intel).