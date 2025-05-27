Gigabyte drops BIOS update for TRX50 motherboards, now supports Ryzen Threadripper 9000-Series CPUs

Gigabyte just released a BIOS update for its TRX50 motherboards, making its lineup compatible with the newly announced AMD Ryzen Threadripper HEDT and Pro 9000-Series processors. According to Gigabyte, these BIOS versions will feature Combo-AGESA 1.0.0.0 or later and are now available for download directly from the company’s website.

At the moment, there are two compatible motherboards from Gigabyte — the TRX50 AI TOP and the TRX50 Aero D. There’s no announcement yet whether it will release new models or refreshed versions of these motherboards, but AMD said these new chips will largely use the same platform used by the Ryzen Threadripper 7000-Series processors. Team Red says that these chips will arrive by July 2025, so Gigabyte users can update their motherboards as early as now in anticipation of upgrading their systems.

Aside from that, this early rollout will allow AMD to detect any issues with the BIOS way before users get their hands on the new CPUs. That way, Gigabyte can find any potential issues with the new BIOS based on real-world usage and release updates to fix them even before the new AMD chips hit store shelves.

These BIOS updates should be easy to install, as the company offers several ways of easily updating the motherboard. If you don’t want to deal with UEFI and the backend of your motherboard, you can use Gigabyte’s @BIOS feature to install the update directly from Windows. Alternatively, you can use Q-Flash to update the BIOS without having to boot into the operating system. But if you have a Ryzen Threadripper 9000-series CPU and a Gigabyte TRX50 motherboard that hasn’t been updated yet to support it, you can use the Q-Flash Plus feature to install the new BIOS without needing a CPU or RAM installed. This means you don’t have to worry about finding and borrowing a Ryzen Threadripper 7000 processor just to get your new system working.

The Ryzen Threadripper 9000-series HEDT and PRO CPUs utilize AMD’s latest Zen 5 architecture, which utilizes TSMC’s N4 node and DDR5 RAM. This finally brings the company’s latest technologies to its high-end CPUs, giving power users better performance and efficiency.

