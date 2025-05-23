ASRock launches new AMD motherboards at Computex 2025

ASRock just unveiled its new motherboard lineup at Computex 2025, showing off the latest versions of its flagship Taichi OCF and Taichi Creator AM5. It also has several mid-range and entry-level models on display, ensuring that it has a solution for everyone, no matter what their needs and budget are. What’s interesting, though, is that there weren’t any new Intel motherboards at ASRock’s booth.

This was unlike last year, when the company launched motherboards for both Team Blue and Team Red. Nevertheless, the company had a demonstration of how Intel’s AI prowess improves the gaming experience at its booth, and also launched the H810TM-ITX, a mini-ITX motherboard for the Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2) designed for AIO and mini-PCs.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As for its main motherboard lineup, we saw the X870E Taichi OCF, which the company builds for hardcore enthusiasts who want to push their hardware to the limit. This mobo is the first AMD chipset to get the OCF treatment, which stands for Overclock Formula.

Many overclocking enthusiasts have already attempted to break world records using an OCF motherboard paired with an Intel processor. So, with the introduction of the X870E Taichi OCF, maybe it’s time for AMD to reclaim the world overclocking record from Intel.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you’re not one for breaking world records but still demand performance and reliability, ASRock released the new X870 Taichi Creator. This motherboard is still based on the company’s top-end line-up but focuses on delivering the expansion needs that gamers and creators need. It can accommodate up to four DDR5 DIMMs up to 256GB, has two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and a PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, four M.2 slots, 15 USB ports (two of which are USB4 Type-C), 10 Gbps + 5 Gbps LAN, and Wi-Fi 7.

ASRock also has the X870E Nova WiFi for pure gamers, which only has one PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, a PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, and a PCIe 3.0 x1 slot. It also drops the extra 10 Gbps LAN you’d find on the Taichi Creator, but its capabilities should be more than enough to deliver what you need in almost every game.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Two other more affordable motherboards, the Live Mixer WiFi and Pro-A WiFi, are also getting upgrades. These models previously only came with the B850 chipset, but ASRock upgraded both to X870. This would allow even budget users to unlock the full CPU and memory overclocking potential of their AM5 processors and DDR5 RAM, as well as having Wi-Fi 7 and USB4 come standard on their systems.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’re excited to get our hands on these new ASRock motherboards and run them through their paces. Maybe one of them could unseat the current reigning champion on our best motherboards list, but we’ll only find out once we get these in the Tom’s Hardware lab.