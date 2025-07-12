New leaked Bambu Lab 3D printer diagrams reveal H2S model in the works — diagrams accidentally included in Wiki page

More leaks from Bambu Lab reveal that a new single-nozzle sister to the H2D is coming soon. The H2S was accidentally included in a manual for the cutter module in the Bambu Lab wiki .

We reported in June on a leaked photo that appeared on X, with a blurry image they claim to be the next Bambu Lab 3D printer. That image showed a 3D printer roughly the size of the H2D, but with only one nozzle.

We have no further information on the H2S (H2 Single?) as it has not been released for review yet. The manual slip-up only covers the cutter attachment, which shows how to install it on both the H2D and the H2S.

(Image credit: Bambu Lab)

The drawing of the tool head confirms the earlier leaked photo, showing a single rotating extruder wheel. This happens to be similar to the A1 tool head, which has a compatible nozzle.

Fans of Bambu Lab have been pleading for a 3D printer larger than the X1C or P1S, and were disappointed with the high cost of the feature-stuffed H2D, which goes for $3649 with the works. The H2D does have a build volume of 350x320x325 mm³, significantly bigger than the typical 256 x 256 x 256mm build volume of the X1C.

Although the H2D already has a less expensive model that ships without an AMS for $1,999, it's a far cry from the $819 P1P. Why? Because the H2D is laser capable. Even if you don’t buy the laser attachment, the H2D is ready for one, with all the extra safety precautions, sensors, camera, and flame-resistant coating. We still believe that a larger, less expensive 3D printer without any possible way to attach a laser could be just the printer the market is looking for.

Since we don’t have any insider information, let’s take another look at the leaked photo from June together. We adjusted the contrast on the photo and placed a few arrows at the most interesting parts of the leaked image.

(Image credit: "丫丫" from wechat via X user @ToviDing)

First, we can see that this is a single-nozzle machine, with the same yellow rotating extruder wheel as the A1 behind a similar bubble window on the tool head shroud. Lower on the right-hand side is the same tool head camera from the H2D, used to read printed codes and perform printer calibration. What we can see of the nozzle and fans looks very much like an H2D tool head with a single nozzle.

The edge of the built platform only shows one number: 340mm. The last number is always the build height, so this printer is 15mm taller or has a little more headroom than the H2D’s 325mm build height.

Finally, there is a faint white timestamp in the lower right corner: 2025.04.2? This would suggest the photo is recent.

Here is a photo of the Tom’s Hardware H2D Laser Combo for comparison. I tried to capture a similar angle.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Armchair internet sleuths are predicting the leaked photo is of a stripped-down H2D, perhaps a less expensive model with a single nozzle and larger build volume. This would fit the pattern of Bambu Lab releases: after the launch of the flagship X1 Carbon, we saw the cheaper P1P and P1S. The P1 line of printers shares the same print quality due to its use of the same build volume, motion system, and hotend; however, it is more affordable due to a simpler user interface.