Snapmaker's 3D printer tool changer is real — the Snapmaker U1 is a four-color tool changer coming to Kickstarter this summer

It’s no longer a rumor, the mystery tool changer from Snapmaker leaked in March 2025, is launching on Kickstarter later this year. Snapmaker reached out to Tom’s Hardware with a teaser and will be sending a unit for testing before the official Kickstarter launch this summer .

The Snapmaker U1 is a four-color tool changer with a sleek frame and clear acrylic front and back. It’s a huge leap, both aesthetically and practically, from the Snapmaker Artesian bedslinger and its enormous enclosure we reviewed in 2023. Tool changers, like Prusa’s XL , are superior to single-nozzle multicolor AMS-style printers in one important way: they do not need to waste filament between color swaps. They are also able to mix different materials much more easily, as each hot end can be customized for the appropriate heat settings.

Snapmaker has not included information on the pricing for the U1. We know that previous Snapmaker 3D printers were well-built, premium machines, so we do not expect it to be cheap. However, we also know that Kickstarter campaigns generally offer bargain early bird prices, so it would be worth keeping an eye on if you’re interested.

Missing from the leaked photos is the xTool branding, either a possible red herring, or perhaps a failed partnership? Snapmaker is not addressing the leak at this time.

A press release teasing the new machine says the U1 is a Core XY design with an intelligent “SnapSwap” tool-changing system that can go “5x faster than market-leading competitors.” There are no further details given on speed, other than a few charts in the press release showing the amount of time saved when various models are printed on the U1 versus the competition. This time savings tracks, as we have clocked a Prusa XL tool changer swapping filament as much as 90 seconds faster than a Bambu Lab P1S . This is why multicolor prints generally take hours longer than single-color models.

Pausing over a teaser video posted to X by @Snapmaker, we can ferret out one more detail: the build volume is 270 x 270 x 270mm, making it a little bit larger than a Bambu Lab X1C or P1 3D printer, which are 256 x 256 x 256 mm. We can also clearly see the door handle on the front of the machine, confirming that this is an enclosed printer that could handle high-temperature filament. The leaked printer was missing its clear panels, leading many to assume the Snapmaker U1 would be a PLA trinket machine.

A photo from the press release shows a top-down image of the Snapmaker U1, with metal rods and a big cooling fan on the tool head, reminiscent of a Bambu Lab Core XY. We can also see a colorful touch screen embedded in the top corner of the printer.

Another teaser video posted to X shows an interesting detail on the spool holders – they would appear to be the same kind of rotating spindles as Bambu’s AMS Lite. Perhaps Snapmaker has adapted the open frame multimaterial handler rather than copycat the “filament in a box” system like everyone else. The AMS Lite is one of my favorite systems: it’s easier to maintain with the filament path out in the open. It’s also compatible with nearly every brand of filament, as spool size is less important. Spools on traditional racks or power-driven spindles will work, even if they are made of rough cardboard or become out of round from mishandling.

