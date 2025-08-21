Samsung expands Odyssey G7 series with 37 and 40-inch gaming monitors — VA panels offer up to 5120 x 2160 at 180 Hz

Samsung is at Gamescom showcasing the latest large-format additions to its Odyssey G7 gaming monitor series. The new Odyssey G7 (G75F) models are launching with either a 40-inch or 37-inch diagonal, but they differ far more than you might guess. The new 40-incher delivers 5,120 x 2,160 pixels (21:9 aspect ratio) at refresh rates up to 180 Hz. Meanwhile, the 37-inch model has 3,840 x 2,160 pixels (16:9) and tops out at 165 Hz. Both models use VA panels and have a swath of gaming-focused features in common.

Samsung Odyssey G7 (G75F model) (Image credit: Samsung at Gamescom)

In its press release, Samsung says IDC research confirms it has “[ranked] as the world’s No.1 gaming monitor brand for six consecutive years.” We are sure it wants to hold onto that title, and one way manufacturers keep their claws firmly in a market is by product proliferation – producing ever-expanding ranges like the Odyssey series.

Since we highlighted the key difference between the new large-screen Odyssey G7 monitors in the intro, let’s look now at the similarities. Whichever you buy, you will be buying a monitor based around a VA panel. I quite like VA panels for their rich blacks and good contrast ratios. They also generally have good viewing angles, fast response times, and you already know both of these new products feature a 165 Hz or better refresh rate. VA panel-based monitors are also usually keenly priced.

However, some grumble about VA technology’s narrower color gamut compared to IPS, plus slower pixel transitions – which can cause some unwanted motion blur or streaking in fast-paced gaming.

In terms of specs, Samsung boasts the following key features are common between the new Odyssey G7 monitors:

HDR10+ Gaming for optimized HDR gaming performance

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to reduce lag and image tears for smooth, stutter-free visuals

CoreSync for syncing ambient backlight color with on-screen visuals

Auto Source Switch+ for automatic input detection when devices are connected or powered on

Versatile connectivity with one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports

Ergonomic design featuring a Height Adjustment Stand (HAS) and tilt and swivel capabilities

Last week, we noted that Samsung had already started to market the two new Odyssey G7 (G75F) curved monitors in the U.S. The 37-inch Odyssey G7 is priced at $899, while the 40-inch Odyssey G7 is priced at $1,199. You can grab them on Amazon.

Samsung 40-inch Odyssey G7 (G75F)

Samsung 37-inch Odyssey G7 (G75F)

Samsung’s other Gamescom delights

Beyond the bedrock Odyssey G7 offerings, Samsung hasn't forgotten about the seemingly unstoppable OLED tide. Specifically, it is demonstrating the 500Hz ultra-high refresh rate Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF model) and the 4K 240Hz Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF model) at Gamescom.

While OLED strengthens its position amongst consumers, Samsung may be hoping to reverse the fortunes of 3D monitors with the introduction of its Odyssey glasses-free 3D monitor (G90XF model) earlier this year. We reviewed this model in June, describing its 3D effects as "insanely cool."

“Stellar Blade” on the Odyssey 3D (Image credit: Samsung at Gamescom)

It is good to see Samsung has resources to try and rekindle tech that didn't quite make it at previous attempts. Perhaps a fresh crop of games, which is expected to expand to 50 enhanced titles, will help fuel this new 3D monitor's fortunes. Samsung is expected to highlight the impending releases of Lies of P: Overture, Stellar Blade, and MONGIL: STAR DIVE as potential momentum boosters for 3D monitor-based gaming.

