In a pinch? Last-minute digital gift ideas for Christmas 2025 for the techie in your life — here's the picks if you have no time left for deliveries

Christmas Day is almost upon us, and if you're reading this, time is swiftly running out to pick something up at the store or get the item delivered before Christmas, after purchasing it online. So if you want a gift that will be guaranteed to arrive in time for Christmas Day, your options are limited to last-minute gift options such as cash, gift cards, or digital items with instant delivery.

You can buy digital gift cards for a host of different products and services, from stores like Amazon and Newegg to more specialty stores that cater to your giftee's hobby or interests. It's much better to buy someone a gift that’s targeted to their interests and shows that you've thought about them, rather than a generic gift card. Although some may just prefer the universally accepted cash option, I'll leave that to your discretion.

To help you choose, we’ve curated a list of some of the best last-minute digital gift ideas for tech enthusiasts that we can think of, which will hopefully put a smile on the face of the recipient.

Digital Game Store Gift Cards

1. Digital Game Store Gift Card

Is the giftee a gamer? Maybe you know they're already getting a new game console for Christmas. Here's a way you can add to that with a gift card for one of the online stores for Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox, or even a PC game via Steam.

Gift cards can range from $5 - $100 plus, and the price of games also varies greatly, so you might have to do a little research to check how much you want to spend.

Individual Games and Games Subscription Services

2. Individual Games and Games Subscription Services

Physical game media is becoming rarer as everything continues to move digital. Some of the latest generation of consoles, like the PlayStation 5 Pro, don't even come with a disk drive, so picking up a subscription gift to PlayStation Now, Game Pass, or a code for a new game is a nice gift - stealthily investigate to make sure it's not a game they already own. You can purchase digital game codes from a variety of different websites, like Steam or Amazon, which will allow you a direct download once the code is entered.

Here are some suggestions:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Microsoft Xbox / PC $59) : Access to an instant library of games on either console or PC, with the ability to play on your tablet or phone with cloud gaming.

: Access to an instant library of games on either console or PC, with the ability to play on your tablet or phone with cloud gaming. Battlefield 6: Phantom Edition (PC $89.99) : One of the most popular First-Person Shooters of the year, Battlefield 6 makes a return to form, with a mix of infantry and vehicle combat taking place in various locales across the globe. The Phantom Edition includes a campaign mission and a myriad of multiplayer game modes, a Seasonal Battle Pass, and unique skins and unlocked weapon setups.

: One of the most popular First-Person Shooters of the year, Battlefield 6 makes a return to form, with a mix of infantry and vehicle combat taking place in various locales across the globe. The Phantom Edition includes a campaign mission and a myriad of multiplayer game modes, a Seasonal Battle Pass, and unique skins and unlocked weapon setups. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Vault Edition (PC Steam $50 - $60): Go on over-the-top missions in this action-packed shooter that's a sequel to last year's Black Ops 6, and a continuation of the story from Black Ops 2. The campaign this time around lets you go solo or co-op, so you can group up with friends or random lobby members to complete missions. Don't forget the CoD multiplayer maps that are a signature of this franchise.

Go on over-the-top missions in this action-packed shooter that's a sequel to last year's Black Ops 6, and a continuation of the story from Black Ops 2. The campaign this time around lets you go solo or co-op, so you can group up with friends or random lobby members to complete missions. Don't forget the CoD multiplayer maps that are a signature of this franchise. Nvidia GeForce NOW (Multi-Platform $4.99 - $10.99): A way to play your game libraries on almost any device with a supported browser. Connect your Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Xbox game libraries and stream your already-owned games from the cloud using powerful Nvidia graphics solutions. Sign up now and enjoy 50% off membership costs with Nvidia's Half Price Holiday promotion.

Streaming Subscriptions

3. Streaming subscriptions

With the ability to watch and consume content on so many devices, there's no excuse to be bored. Gift someone a subscription to one of the most popular streaming services and watch and listen to your old favorites or discover new music or movies. Here are some services you can buy.

Disney+ ($11.99 a month with Ads): A great gift for anyone who is not already a Disney+ subscriber, this service features all the Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and Pixar content you can imagine. This doesn't come as a gift code, unfortunately, and would be on a subscription basis. You do have to dig a little for just the Disney+ subscription, as they are heavily promoting Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max bundle deals.

A great gift for anyone who is not already a Disney+ subscriber, this service features all the Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and Pixar content you can imagine. This doesn't come as a gift code, unfortunately, and would be on a subscription basis. You do have to dig a little for just the Disney+ subscription, as they are heavily promoting Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max bundle deals. Paramount Plus ($25 - $100): The ultimate gift for Star Trek fans, this network provides exclusive access to all the new Star Trek shows, including Discovery, Lower Decks, and Picard. It also has all the current CBS shows and Nickelodeon content for kids. A year (with ads) costs only $49, while the ad-free version is $99 a year.

The ultimate gift for Star Trek fans, this network provides exclusive access to all the new Star Trek shows, including Discovery, Lower Decks, and Picard. It also has all the current CBS shows and Nickelodeon content for kids. A year (with ads) costs only $49, while the ad-free version is $99 a year. Netflix ($15 - $50): The good thing about this card is that, even if your giftee already has Netflix, they can always use it to upgrade their plan or pay some months in advance.

The good thing about this card is that, even if your giftee already has Netflix, they can always use it to upgrade their plan or pay some months in advance. Spotify ($10 - $60): The most popular music service has something for everyone. If your giftee already has a single-user subscription, they may want to use the extra credit to move up to a family ($19.99 / month) subscription.

The most popular music service has something for everyone. If your giftee already has a single-user subscription, they may want to use the extra credit to move up to a family ($19.99 / month) subscription. Hulu ($25 - $50): Get access to a slew of movies, network TV shows, and original programs like The Handmaid's Tale and Castle Rock.

Get access to a slew of movies, network TV shows, and original programs like The Handmaid's Tale and Castle Rock. Audible ($45 for 3 months): Plenty of stories and tales to keep you entertained through Christmas and beyond.

Plenty of stories and tales to keep you entertained through Christmas and beyond. Crunchyroll ($66.99 per year in a limited-time Christmas deal): If you enjoy anime or want to discover a massive anime catalogue for the first time, then Crunchyroll is the go-to site. Currently, they have a deal on Fan and Mega Fan subscription plans, with $66.99 per year for the Fan tier and $99.99 for the Mega Fan tier.

Newegg, Best Buy, and Amazon Gift Cards

4. Newegg, Best Buy, and Amazon Gift Cards

OK, maybe not the most exciting gift, but always useful if you know the giftee uses the stores to buy their favorite PC components or bits of tech. Newegg is known for having a great selection of PC parts and often some of the best prices. The same goes for Amazon and Best Buy, becoming a great choice for the occasional tech deal. Gifting a gift card from one of these retailers would help to put some credit towards a nice techie gift.

Twitch Gift Card

5. Twitch Gift Card

If your giftee enjoys watching content on Twitch and has a favorite streamer that they would like to support and subscribe to, you could gift them a Twitch gift card. You can use the credit to buy or gift a “sub” or buy "bits" to show streamers' support.

Lego Gift Cards

6. Lego Gift Card

Who doesn't love Lego? If you haven't managed to snag a box of the good stuff for Christmas itself, or maybe you're not sure what kits someone already has, then a Lego gift card could be the answer to your problems. You can get a physical card to gift, but you can also instantly email the gift card directly to the recipient's mailbox, so you're guaranteed to get that present delivered before Christmas Day.

MatterHackers 3D Printing Gift Cards

7. MatterHackers 3D Printing Gift Cards

If your giftee is into 3D printing, MatterHackers is a candy store of bits and pieces to assist in your hobby. Everything from high-quality, custom filaments to 3D printers and accessories are available. You can get gift cards in denominations ranging from $25 to $1,000.

