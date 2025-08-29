The best tech deals for Labor Day 2025 — holiday savings on SSDs, CPUs, GPUs, and much more

Happy Labor Day weekend — we hope you make the most of the long weekend. If you're on the hunt for some bargains this weekend, then take a look at our list of some of our favorite available deals. We've scoured the web for the best Labor Day deals on our favorite tech products you may be interested in.

With Labor Day here, it signals the end of summer — everyone's back to school, and of course, it's the countdown toward the big seasonal and holiday sales — Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, Black Friday, and Christmas. In the meantime, check out these great deals available today.

Labor Day Graphics Card Deals

One of the most important hardware components inside of your PC that determines how good your games are going to look, the GPU is one of the most noticeable upgrades you can make to improve performance. The downside is that graphics cards are also now one of the most expensive components to consider, that's why finding one of these cards on a deal is so important. Here are a few of our favorite spots so far.

Lowest Ever Price Save 16% ($79.99) MSI Shadow 2X OC Plus RTX 5060 Ti 16GB: was $489.98 now $409.99 at Newegg Probably the best bang-for-buck GPU out of the 50-series lineup, the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB comes with enough VRAM to rival the higher-tier cards, with enough raw compute to play your favourite games. PCIe 5, 4608 CUDA cores, and a compact twin-fan cooling setup make this GPU perfect for a smaller build. Read more ▼

ASRock Steel Legend Radeon RX 9070 XT: $699.99 at Newegg 4096 stream processors, 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and PCIe 5.0 compatibility make the RX 9070 XT an excellent choice for 1440p and above gaming. These are some of the lowest prices since launch. Read more ▼

Labor Day CPU Deals

Along with the GPU, the CPU is the heart of any build and often the main consideration to how you build your PC. A new CPU can be either an upgrade to an existing platform, or the reason to upgrade to a new motherboard/socket platform, and RAM.

Save 36% Intel Core Ultra 7 265K: was $404 now $259 at Amazon The Core Ultra 7 265K is at stellar pricing; with this deal, you get eight P-cores, 12 E-cores, and 20 threads of compute power at all-time low pricing. This chip offers 97% of the gaming performance of the flagship 285K model, but for a lot less cash. Read more ▼

Save $90 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU: was $449 now $359 at Amazon This chip is among the fastest gaming CPUs on the market and drops into modern AM5 motherboards, featuring 96MB of L3 cache with AMD's explosive 3D V-Cache, eight cores, and 16 threads. It also features a maximum boost clock of 5.0 GHz. Read more ▼

Labor Day Laptop Deals

Here are some of our favorite laptop deals this Labor Day weekend for helping with your studies, getting in some gaming, or (*cough) doing some work. We've checked around the webiverse to try and find the best Labor Day deals available on the latest laptops.

Low Price Save $400 ASUS ROG Strix G16 2025 (RTX 5070 Ti): was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy You can get a massive $400 off this RTX 5070 Ti version of the 2025 edition of the ROG Strix G16, making it a fantastic price for an RTX 5070 Ti-powered laptop. You also get 16GB of DDR5, 1TB SSD, and AMD's Ryzen 9 8940HX processor. The display also features a 165Hz refresh rate. Model: G614PR-G16.R95070TI Read more ▼

Save $290 ASUS ROG Strix G16 2025 (RTX 5080): was $2,899.99 now $2,609.99 at Amazon The cheapest it's been since Prime Day, the RTX 5080-powered version of the ROG Strix G16. This dream gaming laptop comes with 32GB of DDR5 memory, a 1TB SSD, Intel's Ultra 9 275HX processor, and an Nvidia RTX 5080 laptop GPU with 16GB of VRAM. The display is also uprated, with a 240Hz refresh rate and 2.5K resolution. Model: G615LW-AS96 Read more ▼

Save 27% ($450) Gigabyte Aero X16 (RTX 5070): was $1,649.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy This 16-inch Aero X16 from Gigabyte packs an Nvidia RTX 5070 into its compact frame, along with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The screen resolution of this laptop in 2560 x 1600 pixels, with a 165Hz refresh rate. Read more ▼

Labor Day Desktop PC Deals

The easiest and unfortunately one of the most expensive ways to set yourself up with a PC is to purchase a pre-built desktop PC. Whether it's for work or for gaming, a prebuilt PC should come equipped and ready to go with everything you need to use from the get-go. To help reduce the cost of getting a PC we've got a selection of desktop PC deals for this Labor Day weekend.

Save 13% ($500) Alienware Area-51 Gaming Desktop (RTX 5080): was $3,899.99 now $3,399.99 at Dell Packing one of the latest gaming GPUs, the Area-51 uses Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card and an Intel Ultra 7 265K processor. Other specs include 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a powerful 850W Gold-certified power supply. Read more ▼

Save 17% ($270) Skytech Azure Gaming PC (RX 9060 XT): was $1,599.99 now $1,329.99 at Newegg This colorful gaming PC has an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, an AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB GPU, 32GB of RGB-infused DDR5 RAM, and a Gen 4 2TB NVMe SSD. It also packs an 850W PSU and an AIO liquid cooler with a 360mm radiator.

Read more ▼

Labor Day Monitor Deals

Connect a monitor to your laptop or desktop PC to help bring your games to life, or even just use it to watch your favorite TV streaming content or YouTube. Choose between large flat or curved desktop monitors or various types of resolutions.

Save 27% ($200) Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM 27-Inch OLED Gaming Monitor: was $749 now $549 at Amazon Get a 1440p OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, blisteringly fast 0.03ms response time, custom heatsink to reduce burn-in, and more. The Asus Swift PG27AQDM is now a more affordable way to jump on the OLED train and level up your gaming experience. Read more ▼

Save 50% ($400) Samsung Odyssey G70B Monitor 32-Inch : was $799.99 now $399.99 at Woot! This gaming monitor spans 32 inches across and features a 4K IPS panel. It supports both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs and has a 3.5mm jack for audio devices As far as gaming monitors go, this one has plenty of specs to get excited about. Read more ▼

Save $80 Samsung 24-inch Odyssey G30D 180Hz Gaming Monitor: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon This 24-inch Samsung gaming screen isn't much more expensive than an office monitor. But it sports a 180 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync variable refresh. It's a VA panel, which generally means better contrast and deeper blacks than TN or IPS, but viewing angles likely aren't the best. Read more ▼

Labor Day SSD & HDD Deals

Have plenty of room for your operating system or oodles of space for an expansive games library with plenty of SSD space thanks to a nifty Labor Day deal on SSDs and other storage devices for your PC, console, or laptop devices.

Lowest Ever Price Save 32% ($177.57) Samsung 9100 Pro 4TB SSD: was $549.99 now $372.42 at Amazon Ideal for gaming or workstations, this 9100 Pro from Samsung has read speeds of up to 14,800MB/s and is a hefty $177 off, down to its lowest-ever price of $372. Read more ▼

Labor Day Peripheral Deals

Refresh your gaming setup with a new peripheral device - has your keyboard become too disgusting to clean, or have too many drinks been spilled on it? Or is that left mouse button double-clicking? Why not find yourself a new mouse, keyboard, or gaming headset this Labor Day and save money with one of these deals?

Save 25% ($50) Hyte Keeb TKL: was $199.99 now $149.99 at HYTE The unique-looking Hyte Keeb TKL adds flair to the traditional mechanical keyboard by adding a translucent shell to the board that helps RGB lighting beam through with no restrictions. Enthusiast-grade gasket mounting, sound dampening, and typing experience mean the Keeb TKL can perform well in both standard typing and gaming scenarios. See our review of the Hyte Keeb TKL Read more ▼