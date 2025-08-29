The best tech deals for Labor Day 2025 — holiday savings on SSDs, CPUs, GPUs, and much more
Our list of the best Labor Day tech deals spotted this holiday weekend
Happy Labor Day weekend — we hope you make the most of the long weekend. If you're on the hunt for some bargains this weekend, then take a look at our list of some of our favorite available deals. We've scoured the web for the best Labor Day deals on our favorite tech products you may be interested in.
With Labor Day here, it signals the end of summer — everyone's back to school, and of course, it's the countdown toward the big seasonal and holiday sales — Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, Black Friday, and Christmas. In the meantime, check out these great deals available today.
Labor Day Graphics Card Deals
One of the most important hardware components inside of your PC that determines how good your games are going to look, the GPU is one of the most noticeable upgrades you can make to improve performance. The downside is that graphics cards are also now one of the most expensive components to consider, that's why finding one of these cards on a deal is so important. Here are a few of our favorite spots so far.
Probably the best bang-for-buck GPU out of the 50-series lineup, the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB comes with enough VRAM to rival the higher-tier cards, with enough raw compute to play your favourite games. PCIe 5, 4608 CUDA cores, and a compact twin-fan cooling setup make this GPU perfect for a smaller build.
AMD's current top-tier GPU with 16GB of fast VRAM, triple-fan cooling, and enough power to blast the frames on the latest game titles. 4096 stream processors crunch the numbers to transfer game files to fluid adventures on-screen.
4096 stream processors, 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and PCIe 5.0 compatibility make the RX 9070 XT an excellent choice for 1440p and above gaming. These are some of the lowest prices since launch.
Labor Day CPU Deals
Along with the GPU, the CPU is the heart of any build and often the main consideration to how you build your PC. A new CPU can be either an upgrade to an existing platform, or the reason to upgrade to a new motherboard/socket platform, and RAM.
Get 14 total cores, six performance and eight efficiency, with 20 threads and integrated Intel UHD 770 graphics.
Use code EPEV2623 for a $40 discount
The Core Ultra 7 265K is at stellar pricing; with this deal, you get eight P-cores, 12 E-cores, and 20 threads of compute power at all-time low pricing. This chip offers 97% of the gaming performance of the flagship 285K model, but for a lot less cash.
This chip is among the fastest gaming CPUs on the market and drops into modern AM5 motherboards, featuring 96MB of L3 cache with AMD's explosive 3D V-Cache, eight cores, and 16 threads. It also features a maximum boost clock of 5.0 GHz.
Labor Day Laptop Deals
Here are some of our favorite laptop deals this Labor Day weekend for helping with your studies, getting in some gaming, or (*cough) doing some work. We've checked around the webiverse to try and find the best Labor Day deals available on the latest laptops.
You can get a massive $400 off this RTX 5070 Ti version of the 2025 edition of the ROG Strix G16, making it a fantastic price for an RTX 5070 Ti-powered laptop. You also get 16GB of DDR5, 1TB SSD, and AMD's Ryzen 9 8940HX processor. The display also features a 165Hz refresh rate.
Model: G614PR-G16.R95070TI
The cheapest it's been since Prime Day, the RTX 5080-powered version of the ROG Strix G16. This dream gaming laptop comes with 32GB of DDR5 memory, a 1TB SSD, Intel's Ultra 9 275HX processor, and an Nvidia RTX 5080 laptop GPU with 16GB of VRAM. The display is also uprated, with a 240Hz refresh rate and 2.5K resolution.
Model: G615LW-AS96
This 16-inch Aero X16 from Gigabyte packs an Nvidia RTX 5070 into its compact frame, along with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The screen resolution of this laptop in 2560 x 1600 pixels, with a 165Hz refresh rate.
Labor Day Desktop PC Deals
The easiest and unfortunately one of the most expensive ways to set yourself up with a PC is to purchase a pre-built desktop PC. Whether it's for work or for gaming, a prebuilt PC should come equipped and ready to go with everything you need to use from the get-go. To help reduce the cost of getting a PC we've got a selection of desktop PC deals for this Labor Day weekend.
Packing one of the latest gaming GPUs, the Area-51 uses Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card and an Intel Ultra 7 265K processor. Other specs include 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a powerful 850W Gold-certified power supply.
A compact and budget gaming PC offering that features a 14th Gen Intel Core i5-14400F, Nvidia RTX 5060, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
This colorful gaming PC has an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, an AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB GPU, 32GB of RGB-infused DDR5 RAM, and a Gen 4 2TB NVMe SSD. It also packs an 850W PSU and an AIO liquid cooler with a 360mm radiator.
Labor Day Monitor Deals
Connect a monitor to your laptop or desktop PC to help bring your games to life, or even just use it to watch your favorite TV streaming content or YouTube. Choose between large flat or curved desktop monitors or various types of resolutions.
Get a 1440p OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, blisteringly fast 0.03ms response time, custom heatsink to reduce burn-in, and more. The Asus Swift PG27AQDM is now a more affordable way to jump on the OLED train and level up your gaming experience.
This gaming monitor spans 32 inches across and features a 4K IPS panel. It supports both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs and has a 3.5mm jack for audio devices As far as gaming monitors go, this one has plenty of specs to get excited about.
This 24-inch Samsung gaming screen isn't much more expensive than an office monitor. But it sports a 180 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync variable refresh. It's a VA panel, which generally means better contrast and deeper blacks than TN or IPS, but viewing angles likely aren't the best.
Labor Day SSD & HDD Deals
Have plenty of room for your operating system or oodles of space for an expansive games library with plenty of SSD space thanks to a nifty Labor Day deal on SSDs and other storage devices for your PC, console, or laptop devices.
With 14,900MB/s read and 14,000MB/s write speeds, you'll struggle to find faster at this price with 41% off the SN8100.
Ideal for gaming or workstations, this 9100 Pro from Samsung has read speeds of up to 14,800MB/s and is a hefty $177 off, down to its lowest-ever price of $372.
The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.
The Samsung 990 Evo Plus 1TB is now available at an all-time low price, boasting speeds of up to 7,250 MB/s, a five-year warranty, and PCIe Gen 5x2/4x4 hybrid functionality.
Labor Day Peripheral Deals
Refresh your gaming setup with a new peripheral device - has your keyboard become too disgusting to clean, or have too many drinks been spilled on it? Or is that left mouse button double-clicking? Why not find yourself a new mouse, keyboard, or gaming headset this Labor Day and save money with one of these deals?
The unique-looking Hyte Keeb TKL adds flair to the traditional mechanical keyboard by adding a translucent shell to the board that helps RGB lighting beam through with no restrictions. Enthusiast-grade gasket mounting, sound dampening, and typing experience mean the Keeb TKL can perform well in both standard typing and gaming scenarios.
See our review of the Hyte Keeb TKL
These affordable and interesting 2.0 channel speakers from Redragon can be used as separate speakers or merged together to create a soundbar that you can place under your monitor to save space. The speakers are USB powered with 3.5mm audio and mic cables. They also feature Red backlighting to help put you in the gaming mood.
Use code LDEV2539 for a $6 discount at checkout.
Corsair's full-size gaming keyboard, the K100, is RGB-laden with an "Edge" design that allows for a colorful lightshow on your desk space. The switches used are Corsair's optical/mechanical OPX switches, with the wired K100 sporting 8,000Hz hyper-polling and 4,000Hz key scanning for optimum gaming responsiveness.
