This Crucial T710 4TB NVMe is one of the best SSD deals you can still grab right now

Looking to beef up your storage? It might be a wise idea, considering that NAND and DRAM prices are set to spike, with DRAM feeling the pain at the moment, with costs being passed directly to customers. However, you can still get ahead of the curve on NAND pricing, and this deal is too good to pass up. So, now is the time to strike if you're looking to amp up your SSD storage.

Now discounted to its lowest ever price, the 4TB Crucial T710 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD is just $379.99 at Amazon. That equates to a price-per-gigabyte of just nine cents, which is a steal for an NVMe drive of this caliber.

We tested the 2TB variant of this SSD in our four-star review, stating that the drive offers solid performance across our performance tests, with good power efficiency, cache layout and good TLC write speeds. Though it might not be the best drive out there as a whole, it's still good enough in the right ways to suit most setups. We've dropped some performance tests of the 2TB model below.

From the tests above, you can find that the 2TB T710 pushes the speeds of predecessor, the T705. While it can't keep up with the speeds of the latest and greatest, its scores make it a very viable SSD to put into just about any system.

At just $379.99 at Amazon, many of our criticisms are trumped in favor of pure value. Having such a speedy 4TB drive in a system cannot be overstated, and you can manage installations of large games or ballooning projects with ease, without having to reach for a slower HDD. Don't miss this one, it's one of the best SSD deals you can still grab this shopping season. — Sayem Ahmed