Even More Deals & Promo Codes for Samsung

Top-rated Coupons & Offers Applies To... Amount Saved Validity $75-$100 off the Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 5G $100 Off Active Samsung Promo Code: S21 phone for an extra $75 off Samsung Galaxy S21 $75 Off Ended Extra $50 off the Galaxy Watch4 with this Samsung coupon Samsung Galaxy Watch4 $50 Off Ended 10% off with the Samsung student discount Mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops & more 10% Off Active

Browse Special Offers and Deals

The Samsung sale section is such a treat for technology buffs, as it offers its users major discounts on the latest tech gadgets. So, if you are looking for a new Samsung A20 or Samsung Galaxy S10, you can find a Samsung promotional code to make your purchase much more cost-effective. Just enter any Samsung coupon into the box when you check out and the website will apply the discount.



Samsung updates its section for deals and discounts regularly and the deals are super exciting. You can get up to 10% off kitchen appliances and up to $700 or more off select TVs. Samsung also issues coupons for their line of accessories, including Samsung earbuds, a Samsung washer and dryer, etc. Refer a friend and earn exclusive discounts with their Galaxy Referral Program. When someone uses a unique referral code that you receive in your inbox while making a purchase, you will both earn rewards.

Samsung also has a discount program that provides members-exclusive deals and 50% off select purchases. Discount program members do not need to use any discount codes; logging in using their verified email will make them eligible for special discount offers.

Rewards Program

The Samsung rewards program is just another effort toward their never-ending discounts and deals. Users can sign up for this program y providing some personal and billing details. They will be notified via email if they get approved. Your Samsung Rewards Mastercard will be credited with the rewards you have received through Samsung Pay. As with all the other cards you have added to Samsung Pay, you can use your rewards just like they are regular cards. Earn points through purchases on their website or the Galaxy Store or using Samsung Galaxy Pay. Earn up to 2% back for Samsung TVs, including Smart TVs.

Your Samsung rewards MasterCard credit can even be synced between Samsung Pay on your phone and Samsung Pay on the Samsung smartwatch, as well. Among other perks, Samsung offers a business discount for small, medium, or large level businesses to equip their workplace with modern gadgets. You can also benefit from other deals such as military discounts, birthday discounts, and government employee discounts. Learn more about this on their website or reach out to customer support.

Match The Price

Samsung offers a wide selection of products online and in their outlets. Say you recently purchased an item and found the similar one somewhere else at a lower price. You can take the matter up with their support and ask them to pay you the difference under their price match policy. To qualify, the item must meet all conditions and be identical to the higher-priced item. For a claim to be valid, participants must complete a claim form on the website and upload supporting evidence within 7 days after purchase.

Their deals give you major discounts on the latest tech gadgets. So, if you are looking for a new Samsung A20 or Samsung Galaxy S10, you can find a coupon deal for a significant price drop. Just enter any Samsung coupon into the box when you check out and the website will apply the discount. If you shop over a certain price range, Samsung offers a free gift with purchase as well. Exciting, right?

Return and Refund

Samsung has a simple and convenient Return Policy. If you want to return your Samsung flip phone or Samsung Galaxy watch, all you need to do is go to your orders, click the return button, and print the shipping label. Keep in mind that you won’t get a refund on any coupons that you used. Once your item is delivered, you have 15 days to request a return. For other products such as POWERBots and vacuums, you will have 30 days for return. Once Samsung has been notified that you are returning an item, you have 15 days to send the item back.

You can return the item for free, but there are some restrictions. If you return your device, Samsung will charge the original shipping address that you provided during your purchase for the full trade-in credit you received.

Refurbished Product Deals

Samsung offers refurbished electronics, putting premium tech in your hands at a discounted price. Best of all, Samsung verifies the integrity of all refurbished devices it sells, so you can be sure you won’t get a dud device.

If you are buying a refurbished Samsung soundbar, laptop, or galaxy tab, make sure that you are buying a certified refurbished one. It must come with a one-year warranty that covers any damage. This initiative not only reduces the price but also helps manage the waste and plays a part in waste control/management. Most importantly, you can save a lot of money while getting your hands on state-of-the-art, high-quality products. Be sure to check back with us for more top-tier Samsung coupons and discount codes.

Get Cashback

By downloading the Samsung Pay mobile app, you can get Samsung cashback offers. When you purchase something on their mobile app, you'll receive a cashback discount almost every time. In their "Offers" section and by joining their rewards program, they offer a variety of Samsung coupons as well as cashback deals. Keep an eye out for the latest offers, as they update regularly. If you're lucky, you may find your favorite Samsung smartwatch on a 25% cashback offer tomorrow.