|Top-rated Coupons & Offers
|Applies To...
|Amount Saved
|Validity
|$75-$100 off the Samsung Galaxy S20
|Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 5G
|$100 Off
|Active
|Samsung Promo Code: S21 phone for an extra $75 off
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|$75 Off
|Ended
|Extra $50 off the Galaxy Watch4 with this Samsung coupon
|Samsung Galaxy Watch4
|$50 Off
|Ended
|10% off with the Samsung student discount
|Mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops & more
|10% Off
|Active
The Samsung sale section is such a treat for technology buffs, as it offers its users major discounts on the latest tech gadgets. So, if you are looking for a new Samsung A20 or Samsung Galaxy S10, you can find a Samsung promotional code to make your purchase much more cost-effective. Just enter any Samsung coupon into the box when you check out and the website will apply the discount.
Samsung updates its section for deals and discounts regularly and the deals are super exciting. You can get up to 10% off kitchen appliances and up to $700 or more off select TVs. Samsung also issues coupons for their line of accessories, including Samsung earbuds, a Samsung washer and dryer, etc. Refer a friend and earn exclusive discounts with their Galaxy Referral Program. When someone uses a unique referral code that you receive in your inbox while making a purchase, you will both earn rewards.
Samsung also has a discount program that provides members-exclusive deals and 50% off select purchases. Discount program members do not need to use any discount codes; logging in using their verified email will make them eligible for special discount offers.
The Samsung rewards program is just another effort toward their never-ending discounts and deals. Users can sign up for this program y providing some personal and billing details. They will be notified via email if they get approved. Your Samsung Rewards Mastercard will be credited with the rewards you have received through Samsung Pay. As with all the other cards you have added to Samsung Pay, you can use your rewards just like they are regular cards. Earn points through purchases on their website or the Galaxy Store or using Samsung Galaxy Pay. Earn up to 2% back for Samsung TVs, including Smart TVs.
Your Samsung rewards MasterCard credit can even be synced between Samsung Pay on your phone and Samsung Pay on the Samsung smartwatch, as well. Among other perks, Samsung offers a business discount for small, medium, or large level businesses to equip their workplace with modern gadgets. You can also benefit from other deals such as military discounts, birthday discounts, and government employee discounts. Learn more about this on their website or reach out to customer support.
Samsung offers a wide selection of products online and in their outlets. Say you recently purchased an item and found the similar one somewhere else at a lower price. You can take the matter up with their support and ask them to pay you the difference under their price match policy. To qualify, the item must meet all conditions and be identical to the higher-priced item. For a claim to be valid, participants must complete a claim form on the website and upload supporting evidence within 7 days after purchase.
Samsung has a simple and convenient Return Policy. If you want to return your Samsung flip phone or Samsung Galaxy watch, all you need to do is go to your orders, click the return button, and print the shipping label. Keep in mind that you won’t get a refund on any coupons that you used. Once your item is delivered, you have 15 days to request a return. For other products such as POWERBots and vacuums, you will have 30 days for return. Once Samsung has been notified that you are returning an item, you have 15 days to send the item back.
You can return the item for free, but there are some restrictions. If you return your device, Samsung will charge the original shipping address that you provided during your purchase for the full trade-in credit you received.
Samsung offers refurbished electronics, putting premium tech in your hands at a discounted price. Best of all, Samsung verifies the integrity of all refurbished devices it sells, so you can be sure you won’t get a dud device.
If you are buying a refurbished Samsung soundbar, laptop, or galaxy tab, make sure that you are buying a certified refurbished one. It must come with a one-year warranty that covers any damage. This initiative not only reduces the price but also helps manage the waste and plays a part in waste control/management. Most importantly, you can save a lot of money while getting your hands on state-of-the-art, high-quality products. Be sure to check back with us for more top-tier Samsung coupons and discount codes.
By downloading the Samsung Pay mobile app, you can get Samsung cashback offers. When you purchase something on their mobile app, you'll receive a cashback discount almost every time. In their "Offers" section and by joining their rewards program, they offer a variety of Samsung coupons as well as cashback deals. Keep an eye out for the latest offers, as they update regularly. If you're lucky, you may find your favorite Samsung smartwatch on a 25% cashback offer tomorrow.
Once you have added your favorite items to the cart, go to the checkout page. There you will see the ‘add voucher” box. All you need to do is enter your Samsung code and see the price drop. You can use it either on a product or a gift card.
Take advantage of your Samsung promo code US on products like the Samsung Galaxy a20 or Samsung Galaxy s10 by visiting their offer page. They usually offer limited-time deals on best-selling items such as Samsung earbuds with qualifying purchases. Browse offers by product type on their website to find the perfect deals for you and be sure to check here for more whopping discounts!
Samsung supports students, parents, and teachers through its Educational Offers program. Users can save up to an additional 30% above other discounts. Save on Samsung phones, a smart tv, flip phone, or a Samsung Galaxy watch. Simply register to verify your student eligibility.
Samsung offers free standard shipping for purchases made within the United States. Your purchase should arrive within five business days. You can pay an additional cost for expedited shipping or express shipping. For larger items like TVs, you can pay $50 for white-glove service, which brings your items right to your home stress-free.
They currently offer discount deals such as first responders discounts, education workers discounts, and even employee programs. You can sign up for their rewards program to stay updated about the latest offers. Get your hands on a Samsung code for a discount now and then for an amazing purchase. Above all, you can use your discount to buy a gift card for later use or to treat a friend.
You can bookmark this page for future reference to find amazing discount deals. Moreover, you can also enjoy a signup offer on select products. Their newsletter is a great way to stay in the loop on all the active and upcoming Samsung offers and discounts. It will keep you informed of any new product announcements or any contests happening in your city. In addition to that, you will also receive invitations to special events near you. For more details, you can also visit the Samsung promotions page on their website.
Samsung lets you pay for your order over time in easy installments. You must apply for financing by filling out a form on their website. You’ll be notified via email and if you are approved, you can use it to pay for orders of $50 or more.