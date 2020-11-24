Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Updated 10 October 2022

Samsung Promo Codes 2022

Samsung Promo Codes 2022

Known for their premium, high-quality electronics, you won't have to think twice about shopping with our Samsung promo codes. Invest in a new smart TV, appliance, or cell phone guilt-free and cut down the cost with these Samsung coupon codes!
OFF

Education Discount: Students and teachers get up to 30% off

Sign up for a Samsung account with your school email and get up to 30% off Samsung Galaxy phones, smart watches, Galaxy Buds, and more!
4 uses today
Get Deal
30%
OFF

Employee Program: Up to 30% off with eligible sign up using your work email address

6 uses today
Get Deal
$2500
OFF

$100-$2500 off select 4K and 8K QLED TVs

Get Deal
$50
OFF

Select Galaxy watches for over $50 off with eligible watch trade in

1 use today
Get Deal
10%
OFF

Extra 10% off spends of $2999 on eligible appliances

2 uses today
Get Deal
$2500
OFF

$2500 off the NEW 85" Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Get Deal
$2000
OFF

2022 85" Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for up to $2000 off

Get Deal
$50
OFF

Up to $50 off Galaxy Buds - ends soon

Shop Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds2, and Galaxy Buds Pro and get up to $50 off for a limited time.
Get Deal
40%
OFF

Early Black Friday Deals: Up to 40% off appliances

Deals on washers, drivers, refrigerators, and more!
1 use today
Get Deal
$1000
OFF

Up to $1000 off Galaxy phones with eligible trade ins

2 uses today
Get Deal
$550
OFF

Up to $550 off select washers and dryers

Get Deal
$250
OFF

$250 off NEW ultra slim soundbars

Get Deal
30%
OFF

Military veterans and active duty members get up to 30% off

2 uses today
Get Deal
$1000
OFF

Up to $1000 in rewards when you refer your friends

Send your referral code to your friends and family and earn rewards whenever they make a purchase! Get up to $100 per friends (or up to $1000 a year), plus you'll friends will receive 5% off their purchase.
2 uses today
Get Deal
$100
OFF

Gaming Offers - SSDs and monitors for $10-$100 off

Check out a selection of Samsung gaming monitors, smart monitors, NVMe SSDs, and more for up to $100 off.
6 uses today
Get Deal
FREE
SHIPPING

Free 2-day shipping on almost everything

Enjoy your new Samsung phone, tablet, watch, laptop, or Galaxy Buds as soon as possible with this limited time offer for free overnight shipping.
Get Deal
30%
OFF

Up to 30% off TVs, phones, earbuds and more with the first responders discount

Get Deal
$800
OFF

Trade-In Bonus: Up to $800 off the new Galaxy S22 or S22+

Get Deal
20%
OFF

Over 20% off when you choose a certified renewed phone

Shop popular refurbished Samsung phones including the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note20, and more for over 20% less than a new phone.
Get Deal
FREE
UPGRADE

Complimentary memory upgrade with select phones

Get Deal
30%
OFF

Government Employee Offer: Up to 30% off your order

1 use today
Get Deal
0% FINANCING

0% financing on your order for up to 48 months

Get yourself the latest tech without paying for everything upfront when you take advantage of 0% financing from Samsung for up to 48 months!
1 use today
Get Deal
2% BACK

Up to 2% back in rewards on all your purchases

Check out the Samsung Rewards program and earn 2% in rewards on QLED TVs, The Frame TVs, home appliances, and accessories! Earn 1% on any UHD TVs, home theater products, phones, watches, laptops, and more!
Get Deal
$150
OFF

Washers, dryers, and other appliances for over $150 off with the latest offers

Get Deal
FREE
RETURNS

Return any order for free within the first 15 days

Not super happy with your order? Log in to the Samsung website to request a return label to ship it back for free.
Get Deal
Even More Deals & Promo Codes for Samsung

Top-rated Coupons & OffersApplies To...Amount SavedValidity
$75-$100 off the Samsung Galaxy S20Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 5G$100 OffActive
Samsung Promo Code: S21 phone for an extra $75 offSamsung Galaxy S21$75 OffEnded
Extra $50 off the Galaxy Watch4 with this Samsung couponSamsung Galaxy Watch4$50 OffEnded
10% off with the Samsung student discountMobile phones, smartwatches, laptops & more10% OffActive

Browse Special Offers and Deals

The Samsung sale section is such a treat for technology buffs, as it offers its users major discounts on the latest tech gadgets. So, if you are looking for a new Samsung A20 or Samsung Galaxy S10, you can find a Samsung promotional code to make your purchase much more cost-effective. Just enter any Samsung coupon into the box when you check out and the website will apply the discount.

Samsung updates its section for deals and discounts regularly and the deals are super exciting. You can get up to 10% off kitchen appliances and up to $700 or more off select TVs. Samsung also issues coupons for their line of accessories, including Samsung earbuds, a Samsung washer and dryer, etc. Refer a friend and earn exclusive discounts with their Galaxy Referral Program. When someone uses a unique referral code that you receive in your inbox while making a purchase, you will both earn rewards.

Samsung also has a discount program that provides members-exclusive deals and 50% off select purchases. Discount program members do not need to use any discount codes; logging in using their verified email will make them eligible for special discount offers. 

Rewards Program

The Samsung rewards program is just another effort toward their never-ending discounts and deals. Users can sign up for this program y providing some personal and billing details. They will be notified via email if they get approved. Your Samsung Rewards Mastercard will be credited with the rewards you have received through Samsung Pay. As with all the other cards you have added to Samsung Pay, you can use your rewards just like they are regular cards. Earn points through purchases on their website or the Galaxy Store or using Samsung Galaxy Pay. Earn up to 2% back for Samsung TVs, including Smart TVs.

Your Samsung rewards MasterCard credit can even be synced between Samsung Pay on your phone and Samsung Pay on the Samsung smartwatch, as well. Among other perks, Samsung offers a business discount for small, medium, or large level businesses to equip their workplace with modern gadgets. You can also benefit from other deals such as military discounts, birthday discounts, and government employee discounts. Learn more about this on their website or reach out to customer support. 

Match The Price

Samsung offers a wide selection of products online and in their outlets. Say you recently purchased an item and found the similar one somewhere else at a lower price. You can take the matter up with their support and ask them to pay you the difference under their price match policy. To qualify, the item must meet all conditions and be identical to the higher-priced item. For a claim to be valid, participants must complete a claim form on the website and upload supporting evidence within 7 days after purchase. 

Their deals give you major discounts on the latest tech gadgets. So, if you are looking for a new Samsung A20 or Samsung Galaxy S10, you can find a coupon deal for a significant price drop. Just enter any Samsung coupon into the box when you check out and the website will apply the discount. If you shop over a certain price range, Samsung offers a free gift with purchase as well. Exciting, right?

Return and Refund 

Samsung has a simple and convenient Return Policy. If you want to return your Samsung flip phone or Samsung Galaxy watch, all you need to do is go to your orders, click the return button, and print the shipping label. Keep in mind that you won’t get a refund on any coupons that you used. Once your item is delivered, you have 15 days to request a return. For other products such as POWERBots and vacuums, you will have 30 days for return. Once Samsung has been notified that you are returning an item, you have 15 days to send the item back.

You can return the item for free, but there are some restrictions. If you return your device, Samsung will charge the original shipping address that you provided during your purchase for the full trade-in credit you received.

Refurbished Product Deals 

Samsung offers refurbished electronics, putting premium tech in your hands at a discounted price. Best of all, Samsung verifies the integrity of all refurbished devices it sells, so you can be sure you won’t get a dud device. 

If you are buying a refurbished Samsung soundbar, laptop, or galaxy tab, make sure that you are buying a certified refurbished one. It must come with a one-year warranty that covers any damage. This initiative not only reduces the price but also helps manage the waste and plays a part in waste control/management. Most importantly, you can save a lot of money while getting your hands on state-of-the-art, high-quality products. Be sure to check back with us for more top-tier Samsung coupons and discount codes.

Get Cashback

By downloading the Samsung Pay mobile app, you can get Samsung cashback offers. When you purchase something on their mobile app, you'll receive a cashback discount almost every time. In their "Offers" section and by joining their rewards program, they offer a variety of Samsung coupons as well as cashback deals. Keep an eye out for the latest offers, as they update regularly. If you're lucky, you may find your favorite Samsung smartwatch on a 25% cashback offer tomorrow.

Popular Expired Samsung coupons

$100
OFF

Extra $100 off an unlocked Galaxy S20 with this Samsung promo code

Who says getting an upgrade has to be expensive? Shop this deal to get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 phone for $100 off.
10%
OFF

10% off your order with this Samsung discount code

$50
OFF

Samsung coupon code for $50 off all smartwatches

Take $50 off all Samsung Galaxy Watch Active lines and the Galaxy Watch4 for a limited time. Just use the coupon and save!
45%
OFF

Samsung Promo Code: 45% off Galaxy Buds Pro when you trade in

10%
OFF

10% off orders over $50 with this Samsung coupon code

Upgrade to the latest Samsung Galaxy phones, TVs, watches, earbuds, tablets, and home appliances for 10% off when you use this promo code on any order worth $50 or more!
$700
OFF

Limited Time: Up to $700 off Galaxy S21 series phones with qualifying trade-ins

$100
OFF

Bonus $100 credit with any Galaxy S21 series purchase

$70
OFF

Limited Time: $70 off the Galaxy Watch Active2

About Samsung

High-quality and digitally advanced products at Samsung are bound to be expensive, but worry not! Regular discount offers, seasonal sales, and other deals can help keep your budget intact. Now you can stay up to date with the latest tech gadgets from Samsung. You can always rely on the best deals list, Samsung coupon, and Samsung promo code that we provide here so you can shop and get smart deals. 

Samsung is one of the largest consumer electronics and communications companies in the world. It was launched in 2006 and has built a reputation for its high-end consumer electronics, such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone, Samsung TV for your home theater, or even an advanced Samsung watch to track your daily goals. The next time you're looking to save more on technology for your home, office, personal project, or school assignment, consider looking here first for a Samsung discount code!

Samsung: Frequently Asked Questions

How do I redeem a Samsung coupon?

Once you have added your favorite items to the cart, go to the checkout page. There you will see the ‘add voucher” box. All you need to do is enter your Samsung code and see the price drop. You can use it either on a product or a gift card.

Does Samsung Ever Have Sales?

Take advantage of your Samsung promo code US on products like the Samsung Galaxy a20 or Samsung Galaxy s10 by visiting their offer page. They usually offer limited-time deals on best-selling items such as Samsung earbuds with qualifying purchases. Browse offers by product type on their website to find the perfect deals for you and be sure to check here for more whopping discounts!

Does Samsung offer a student discount?

Samsung supports students, parents, and teachers through its Educational Offers program. Users can save up to an additional 30% above other discounts. Save on Samsung phones, a smart tv, flip phone, or a Samsung Galaxy watch. Simply register to verify your student eligibility.

Does Samsung have free shipping?

Samsung offers free standard shipping for purchases made within the United States. Your purchase should arrive within five business days. You can pay an additional cost for expedited shipping or express shipping. For larger items like TVs, you can pay $50 for white-glove service, which brings your items right to your home stress-free.

What type of discounts does Samsung offer?

They currently offer discount deals such as first responders discounts, education workers discounts, and even employee programs. You can sign up for their rewards program to stay updated about the latest offers. Get your hands on a Samsung code for a discount now and then for an amazing purchase. Above all, you can use your discount to buy a gift card for later use or to treat a friend. 

Where can I find a Samsung coupon code?

You can bookmark this page for future reference to find amazing discount deals. Moreover, you can also enjoy a signup offer on select products. Their newsletter is a great way to stay in the loop on all the active and upcoming Samsung offers and discounts. It will keep you informed of any new product announcements or any contests happening in your city. In addition to that, you will also receive invitations to special events near you. For more details, you can also visit the Samsung promotions page on their website. 

What is Samsung financing?

Samsung lets you pay for your order over time in easy installments. You must apply for financing by filling out a form on their website. You’ll be notified via email and if you are approved, you can use it to pay for orders of $50 or more.