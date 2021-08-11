Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
If you’re a hardcore gamer or hardware enthusiast looking for ways to save, you’ve come to the right place. Founded in 2009, Origin PC aims to build incredible high-performing custom PCs catered to your specific wants and needs. Whether you want to create an extremely immersive gaming experience or an ultra-fast workstation performance, make sure you’re getting the best deal with our Origin PC promo codes and Origin PC coupons.
Free shipping on all orders with this Origin PC promo code

Student Offer: 5% off with a special discount to save sitewide

Register your status on ID.me and enjoy a special discount for extra savings.
5% off using the healthcare worker discount

Register your status on ID.me and enjoy a special discount for extra savings.
Military discount for 5% off

Register your status on ID.me and enjoy a special discount for extra savings.
Teacher discount for 5% off your next order

Register your status on ID.me and enjoy a special discount for extra savings.
Gaming laptops for $200 off

Free US ground shipping on select RTS systems

Up to $200 or 20% off an accessories bundle with select custom system Gaming Monitor bundle purchases

Free USB flash drive, iCue lighting node + bonus item with every custom desktop

Order your custom desktop and get free shipping, a free USB drive, a free iCue lighting node and your choice of a $50 Visa gift card, a Corsair K55 Pro keyboard, or a Corsair M65 Pro RGB FPS gaming mouse!
$200 off and free Corsair USB100 expansion hub included with Corsair Voyager purchase

Access to exclusive offers with newsletter sign-up

Subscribe to the Origin PC newsletter to receive access to the latest product releases, exclusive deals, and giveaways!
New Release - Thin and light EVO14-S, EVO15-S or EVO17-S gaming laptops from $1699

Top Seller: Eon17- gaming laptop with RTX 3080 graphics from under $3000

Play now, pay later on orders over $1000

Want to start playing on your new system today but don't have all the funds? Get special pre-approved financing on any system over $1,000 and pay in easy monthly instalments for up to 36 months.
1 year part replacement with 45 day free shipping warranty

Ready-to-ship prebuilt PCs from $1898

Configure your Genesis PC from under $2400 with the PC builder

15" or 17" workstation laptop from $2299

Custom Chronos gaming PC starting under $2100

Neuron desktop PCs starting from under $1800

Millennium desktops from under $2200

Add a CPU cooler to your PC case starting under $100

Mice, keyboards, mouse pads, webcams and more from $10

Workstation desktop PC with prices from under $1,500

Free 24/7 tech support with your purchase

30-day money back guarantee

Special Offers

Origin PC has a special offers page that they update consistently. You can find great deals on PC laptop and desktop builds with their EON-17X and compact Origin CHRONOS pre builds. Origin PC changes its special offers every so often, so make sure you check back to find the best deals on PC products and software.

Origin PC has made a name for itself thanks to its powerful builds that can handle pretty much any modern PC game. Origin computers use the best components and professionals make them, so you can be sure that they will work optimally. You can also buy build components like PC cases, just be sure to look for a code to avoid paying full price.

Newsletter Deals

Origin PC also has a regular newsletter. You get access to the latest announcements, news, and promotions deals/giveaways when you sign up. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter whenever you want and you don't have to pay to subscribe.

Shipped For Less

Origin offers shipping to all 50 states in the US and offers international shipping as well. Origin PC does have a shipping fee, but they frequently offer special promotions with free ground shipping.

Origin PC also offers pre-approved online financing for most of its products. Pre-approved financing offers up to $1,000 and has a 36-month payment time. So, if you want to buy the Origin PC Millennium, you can pay in installments to make the overall purchase more affordable.

Popular Expired Origin PC coupons

15% off sitewide with this Origin PC coupon

Free US ground shipping on orders above $350 - Origin PC discount code

Origin PC coupon code for 10% off any laptop

$200 off select gaming PCs with this Origin PC promo code

5% off select desktops and prebuilt PCs with this Origin PC coupon

Origin PC Promo Code: Free shipping on all orders

Origin PC Coupon: 10% off select NEURON RTS desktops

Free shipping sitewide with this Origin PC promo code

About Origin PC

Looking for a new gaming or work PC? Origin PC is a custom-PC company specializing in high-performance rigs for gaming and intensive tasks. Origin PC primarily markets to gaming communities with their line of gaming PCs and prebuilt PCs, but they also offer models for everyday work tasks.

The company was founded in 2009 by a group of PC builder experts. Their goal was to make high-power computing and gaming available to everyone for an affordable price. One of their most popular builds is the Origin PC Big O, a powerful gaming PC that features a lightning-fast processor and GPU. 

At Tom’s Hardware, we have the latest and best Origin PC coupon codes and Origin PC promo codes. Make sure to check back regularly for updates to our coupon list!

Origin PC: Frequently Asked Questions

How Do You Get a Discount on Origin?

Origin makes it easy to find the latest discounts on computers, laptops, prebuilt PC systems, or custom PCs from the PC Builder. Click on the OFFERS tab on their site for current sales. Sign up for the newsletter for information on product launches and discounts and look here for the latest Origin discount codes.

Is Origin PC Shipping Free?

Origin does not generally offer free shipping for PC laptops, PC cases, or other PC products. However, many of Origin's promotional offers include free shipping with the purchase of an Origin desktop PC or laptop PC such as an Eon 17-X, PC Millennium, or Big O ultimate gaming PC.

Can You Use Promo Codes on Origin?

Origin offers promos that vary from month to month. The offers are flexible, allowing people to choose from various perks, including discounts, gifts, and free shipping. Find the details of these promotions on the OFFERS section of the Origin website.

Does Origin Do Student Discounts?

Origin provides education discounts for many PC products. Visit the offers section of the website frequently for monthly discounts. See the Origin website for the terms and conditions for any promotional offer, and sign up for the Origin newsletter for the latest deals.