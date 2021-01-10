Best Gaming PC and Laptop Deals 2021

While we love building PCs (especially the best PC builds ), sometimes it’s more convenient or even cheaper to buy a prebuilt desktop or laptop. The good news is that, with the new year's sales in full swing, we're seeing retailers try to clear out inventory and up their bottom lines, to your benefit.

On any given day, you may see gaming PC deals on a variety of systems, ranging from budget rigs with GTX 1660 cards for less than $700, to RTX-enabled systems for far less than $1,500, or even models that are on par with the best gaming PCs . We also share deals that stand up to both the best gaming laptops and the best ultrabooks.

That’s why we’re collecting the best deals on gaming PCs and laptops below. If you're more interested in building your own PC or upgrading what you have, see our lists of best tech deals overall , best computer monitor deals or best SSD deals .

Best Deals on Gaming PCs

2021 Flagship Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop: was $1499, now $1339 at Amazon

This is Dell's leading 2021 G5 gaming desktop. It comes with an Intel i7-10700F capable of reaching 4.8GHz when boosted. It has 16GB of memory along with both a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. For graphics, it uses a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.View Deal

ABS Challenger Gaming PC: was $999, now $899 at Newegg

Looking for a pre-built PC? This build from ABS has an Intel i5-10400F processor and a GeForce GTX 1660 Super GPU. It comes with 16BG of DDR4-3000 and a 512GB internal SSD.View Deal

CyberpowerPC Gamer Supreme | RTX 3070 | AMD Ryzen 7 3700X: $1,349 at Best Buy.



This gaming PC actually isn't retailing below its regular price, but it comes equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, which is a rarity amidst the crushing GPU shortages. That alone makes this model noteworthy. This desktop PC comes with a capable Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD, and did we mention it has an RTX 3070?View Deal

Best Deals on Gaming Laptops

ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch: was $899, now $769 at Amazon

This laptop comes with an FHD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. It uses an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU and a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It comes with 8GB of memory and a 512GB internal SSD.View Deal

ASUS K571 Laptop: was $1049, now $899 at Newegg

The Asus K571 has a 15.6-inch screen with an impressive refresh rate of 120Hz. It uses an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, backed up by a GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU. It has 16GB of memory and a 256GB internal SSD. For a little extra storage, it has a 1TB HDD.View Deal

ROG Zephyrus G15 2020 Laptop: was $1299, now $1158 at Amazon

With a 15.6-inch 144Hz screen, this gaming laptop has some high-quality specs made for modern gaming. It uses a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q for graphics and an AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS processor.View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 7 Laptop: was $1599, now $1099 at Newegg

This laptop has a 17.3-inch screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It uses an Intel Core i7-10750H processor along with a GeForce RTX 2060 graphics processor. This edition ships with 16GB of memory and a 512GB internal SSD.View Deal

MSI GS65 Stealth-838: was $2999, now $1999 at Newegg

This gaming laptop from MSI has an Intel Core i7-9750H processor and a GeForce RTX 2080 Max Q GPU. It comes with 32GB of DDR4 and a 512GB internal SSD for storage. This screen is 15.6-inches across and has a 240Hz refresh rate.View Deal