We built a Prime Day PC for less than $800, and we didn't even have to use an 8GB GPU

After throwing together our 1440p Amazon Prime Day PC build, we've turned our skills and expertise to the budget market, and delivered an absolutely dynamite rig for the savvy saver.

That's right: we're talking about a gaming PC that costs less than $800 and doesn't need to resort to an 8GB graphics card that can barely run Steam, let alone your favorite Steam titles.

As with every PC build, it's hard to please everyone, and this build may not be to everybody's taste (did somebody say white case?) Even so, not to be immodest, but we've absolutely smashed this. A powerful eight-core processor with a free cooler and SSD? A swift Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB graphics card? Plenty of storage and a reliable power supply, all in a nice case? Yes, please.

Here's the rundown. Naturally, Amazon is being continually upstaged by rivals during Prime Day, so a couple of vital components actually come from rival Newegg. We don't care, though; we'll go wherever the savings are.

$800 Prime Day gaming PC: Quick list

$800 Prime Day gaming PC

Save 24% Asus TUF Gaming B550-PLUS: was $149 now $113 at Amazon All-time low price! This nifty AM4 board will seat our AM4 chip and the DDR4 RAM we'll be recommending in the build. It comes with Wi-Fi 6, more than enough slots and ports for our needs here, and a nice VRM heatsink. Overall, it looks cool as heck.

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT: was $395 now $359 at Amazon AMD wins again in our budget build as it did in the $1,600 build. Get $30+ off this card with 3290 MHz clock speeds and crucially, 16GB of VRAM. If you want a 16GB card from Nvidia, you won't find one for less than $400, more than half our entire budget.

Patriot Viper Steel 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-3200: $59 at Newegg We're back to Newegg for our RAM. A build of this budget demands DDR4, so we've picked the excellent Patriot Viper Steel. We wanted 32GB for a build that lasts, even if 16GB would have saved slightly more. This DDR4-3200 kit will suit our build to a tee, but keep an eye out for cheap DDR4-3600 kits, too.

Save 36% NZXT H5 Flow 2024: was $94 now $59.99 at Amazon Say what you want about white cases, this NZXT H5 flow is a stunning 37% off and looks absolutely brilliant. It can support plenty of fans should you want to upgrade to liquid cooling down the line, and has a tempered glass side panel. It's also built using premium materials, not papier-mache like most PC cases in this price range.

Save 33% MSI MAG A650BN Gaming Power Supply - 80 Plus Bronze Certified 650W: was $74.99 now $49.99 at Amazon This MSI MAG A650BN will deliver all the juice we need to power our 9060 and 5800 XT, but doesn't break the bank. It's not modular, but you'll really struggle to do better for this price, and MSI power supplies are generally reliable. If there's one product you won't want to gamble with, it's your power supply, so sticking with a reputable brand works best here.

There you have it: an affordable PC that's built to last while delivering great gaming performance at 1080p and even 1440p, all for just about $800—and all without cutting a single corner.

