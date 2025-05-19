Recommended reading

Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 5060 8GB GPU

Deals
By Contributions from published

Maybe wait for some proper reviews first....

Nvidia 5060
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Following some very closely guarded previews, the new Nvidia RTX 5060 is now available to buy, delivering budget performance to users and just 8GB of VRAM starting at $299 (MSRP). It's a 1080p card that promises decent framerates, but we're yet to complete unfettered testing to determine where it ranks among the best GPUs and our overall GPU benchmarking hierarchy.

Unveiled in April, the 5060 follows the RTX 5060 Ti, which launched April 16 at prices of $429 and $379 for the 8GB or 16GB model, respectively. Like the Ti, the 5060 includes DLSS 4, including Multi Frame Generation and Super Resolution, as well as Nvidia Reflex. The drivers were released on May 19 alongside the card, which has precluded reviews going out ahead of release.

Over the weekend, select outlets published preview articles with strict criteria about which games could be tested and using which settings.

As you might imagine, these very favorable conditions yielded up to 25% performance boosts over Nvidia's RTX 4060. Reportedly, Nvidia only sanctioned Avowed, Doom: The Dark Ages, Marvel Rivals, Cyberpunk 2077, and Hogwarts Legacy as review titles, with comparisons limited to the RTX 3060 and RTX 2060 Super, with resolution fixed at 1080p, ultra image quality, DLSS in quality mode, and ray tracing. Settings were also limited to running frame generation exclusively.

This has naturally yielded fairly positive results thus far for obvious reasons. From the available figures, the 5060 trails the Ti variant by around 15% on average when using 2x DLSS, but appears to show performance increases of up to 25% over the RTX 4060 running titles like Cyberpunk 2077.

Naturally, we'd recommend waiting for full reviews (including our own, which is on the way) before making the purchase. However, if you'd like to look at stock or have no qualms about taking the plunge, here's where you can buy one.

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5060 in the US

Use our handy table to check what's in stock and what models are available at which retailer. Check back daily as this list is update with the latest offers and pricing.

Click on the price, to be taken directly to retailer and model listed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Model

Retailer

Price

Stock

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 5060 8GB

Newegg

$299

Out of Stock

Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 8GB

Newegg

$299

Out of Stock

Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB

Newegg

$379

Out of Stock

Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB

Newegg

$409

Out of Stock

Gigabyte Aero GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB

Newegg

$349

In Stock

Row 5 - Cell 0

B&H Photo

$349

In Stock

Gigabyte Aorus Elite GeForce RTX 5060 8GB

Newegg

$359

Out of Stock

Row 7 - Cell 0

B&H Photo

$359

Out of Stock

Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB

Newegg

$329

In Stock

Row 9 - Cell 0

B&H Photo

$329

In Stock

Gigabyte Eagle Ice GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB

Newegg

$329

Out of Stock

Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB

Newegg

$339

Out of Stock

Row 12 - Cell 0

B&H Photo

$339

Out of Stock

Gigabyte Low Profile GeForce RTX 5060 8GB

Newegg

$339

In Stock

Row 14 - Cell 0

B&H Photo

$339

Out of Stock

Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 5060 8GB

Newegg

$299

Out of Stock

Row 16 - Cell 0

B&H Photo

$299

Out of Stock

Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB

Newegg

$319

In Stock

Row 18 - Cell 0

B&H Photo

$319

In Stock

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB

Newegg

$369

Out of Stock

Row 20 - Cell 0

B&H Photo

$369

Out of Stock

MSI Gaming Trio GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB

Newegg

$379

Out of Stock

Row 22 - Cell 0

B&H Photo

$379

Out of Stock

MSI Gaming Trio White GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB

Newegg

$409

Out of Stock

Row 24 - Cell 0

B&H Photo

$409

Out of Stock

MSI Inspire 2X OC GeForce RTX 5060 8GB

Newegg

$359

Out of Stock

Row 26 - Cell 0

B&H Photo

$359

Out of Stock

MSI Shadow 2X OC GeForce RTX 5060 8GB

Newegg

$299

In Stock

Row 28 - Cell 0

B&H Photo

$299

Out of Stock

MSI Ventus 2X OC GeForce RTX 5060 8GB

Newegg

$319

Out of Stock

Row 30 - Cell 0

B&H Photo

$319

Out of Stock

MSI Ventus 2X OC White GeForce RTX 5060 8GB

Newegg

$329

Out of Stock

Row 32 - Cell 0

B&H Photo

$329

Out of Stock

MSI Ventus 3X OC GeForce RTX 5060 8GB

Newegg

$349

Out of Stock

Row 34 - Cell 0

B&H Photo

$349

Out of Stock

PNY ARGB OC GeForce RTX 5060 8GB

Newegg

$349

Out of Stock

PNY Dual Fan OC GeForce RTX 5060 8GB

Newegg

$299

Out of Stock

Row 37 - Cell 0

B&H Photo

$299

Out of Stock

Zotac Amp GeForce RTX 5060 8GB

Newegg

$319

Out of Stock

Zotac Solo GeForce RTX 5060 8GB

Newegg

$299

Out of Stock

Zotac Twin Edge GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB

Newegg

$309

Out of Stock

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

TOPICS
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

With contributions from
7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • AngelusF
    Where to buy it? Why would anyone want to?
    Reply
  • Konomi
    AngelusF said:
    Where to buy it? Why would anyone want to?
    Well, I'm fairly certain that it'd be less scalped than Pokemon cards.. that might be the only thing it has going for it however.
    Reply
  • usertests
    AngelusF said:
    Where to buy it? Why would anyone want to?
    Enough people bought the 4060 8GB to make it the third most popular GPU on Steam Hardware Survey, behind the 4060 Laptop and 3060:
    https://store.steampowered.com/hwsurvey/Steam-Hardware-Software-Survey-Welcome-to-Steam
    If the 5060 is ~20% faster, then it's objectively better. With the exception of driver issues if those are still a bigger problem for 50 series.
    Reply
  • Pemalite
    Don't buy it. nVidia is playing games with reviewers to hide any negativity that this card may garner.
    Reply
  • Sluggotg
    I would have to read a legit, comprehensive review of it before I would buy it. I can't fathom why Nvidia is playing games with the drivers/reviewers. Most people just suspect the card has severe performance issues and they are trying to hide it as long as possible. Personally, I will wait. It would be nice if Nvidia explained themselves. Did they find significant bugs in the drivers and have to do emergency fixes before the reviews?
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    Hashtag "Do not buy it".

    For the un-initiated in sarcastic speak: #dontbuyit :)

    Regards.
    Reply
  • JayGau
    Sluggotg said:
    I would have to read a legit, comprehensive review of it before I would buy it. I can't fathom why Nvidia is playing games with the drivers/reviewers. Most people just suspect the card has severe performance issues and they are trying to hide it as long as possible. Personally, I will wait. It would be nice if Nvidia explained themselves. Did they find significant bugs in the drivers and have to do emergency fixes before the reviews?
    They have been working on emergency fixes for their 50s drivers for the last 5 months. That's no breaking news.
    Reply