Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 5060 8GB GPU

Following some very closely guarded previews, the new Nvidia RTX 5060 is now available to buy, delivering budget performance to users and just 8GB of VRAM starting at $299 (MSRP). It's a 1080p card that promises decent framerates, but we're yet to complete unfettered testing to determine where it ranks among the best GPUs and our overall GPU benchmarking hierarchy.

Unveiled in April, the 5060 follows the RTX 5060 Ti, which launched April 16 at prices of $429 and $379 for the 8GB or 16GB model, respectively. Like the Ti, the 5060 includes DLSS 4, including Multi Frame Generation and Super Resolution, as well as Nvidia Reflex. The drivers were released on May 19 alongside the card, which has precluded reviews going out ahead of release.

Over the weekend, select outlets published preview articles with strict criteria about which games could be tested and using which settings.

As you might imagine, these very favorable conditions yielded up to 25% performance boosts over Nvidia's RTX 4060. Reportedly, Nvidia only sanctioned Avowed, Doom: The Dark Ages, Marvel Rivals, Cyberpunk 2077, and Hogwarts Legacy as review titles, with comparisons limited to the RTX 3060 and RTX 2060 Super, with resolution fixed at 1080p, ultra image quality, DLSS in quality mode, and ray tracing. Settings were also limited to running frame generation exclusively.

This has naturally yielded fairly positive results thus far for obvious reasons. From the available figures, the 5060 trails the Ti variant by around 15% on average when using 2x DLSS, but appears to show performance increases of up to 25% over the RTX 4060 running titles like Cyberpunk 2077.

Naturally, we'd recommend waiting for full reviews (including our own, which is on the way) before making the purchase. However, if you'd like to look at stock or have no qualms about taking the plunge, here's where you can buy one.

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5060 in the US

Use our handy table to check what's in stock and what models are available at which retailer. Check back daily as this list is update with the latest offers and pricing.

Click on the price, to be taken directly to retailer and model listed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Retailer Price Stock Asus Dual GeForce RTX 5060 8GB Newegg $299 Out of Stock Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 8GB Newegg $299 Out of Stock Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB Newegg $379 Out of Stock Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB Newegg $409 Out of Stock Gigabyte Aero GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB Newegg $349 In Stock Row 5 - Cell 0 B&H Photo $349 In Stock Gigabyte Aorus Elite GeForce RTX 5060 8GB Newegg $359 Out of Stock Row 7 - Cell 0 B&H Photo $359 Out of Stock Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB Newegg $329 In Stock Row 9 - Cell 0 B&H Photo $329 In Stock Gigabyte Eagle Ice GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB Newegg $329 Out of Stock Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB Newegg $339 Out of Stock Row 12 - Cell 0 B&H Photo $339 Out of Stock Gigabyte Low Profile GeForce RTX 5060 8GB Newegg $339 In Stock Row 14 - Cell 0 B&H Photo $339 Out of Stock Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 5060 8GB Newegg $299 Out of Stock Row 16 - Cell 0 B&H Photo $299 Out of Stock Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB Newegg $319 In Stock Row 18 - Cell 0 B&H Photo $319 In Stock MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB Newegg $369 Out of Stock Row 20 - Cell 0 B&H Photo $369 Out of Stock MSI Gaming Trio GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB Newegg $379 Out of Stock Row 22 - Cell 0 B&H Photo $379 Out of Stock MSI Gaming Trio White GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB Newegg $409 Out of Stock Row 24 - Cell 0 B&H Photo $409 Out of Stock MSI Inspire 2X OC GeForce RTX 5060 8GB Newegg $359 Out of Stock Row 26 - Cell 0 B&H Photo $359 Out of Stock MSI Shadow 2X OC GeForce RTX 5060 8GB Newegg $299 In Stock Row 28 - Cell 0 B&H Photo $299 Out of Stock MSI Ventus 2X OC GeForce RTX 5060 8GB Newegg $319 Out of Stock Row 30 - Cell 0 B&H Photo $319 Out of Stock MSI Ventus 2X OC White GeForce RTX 5060 8GB Newegg $329 Out of Stock Row 32 - Cell 0 B&H Photo $329 Out of Stock MSI Ventus 3X OC GeForce RTX 5060 8GB Newegg $349 Out of Stock Row 34 - Cell 0 B&H Photo $349 Out of Stock PNY ARGB OC GeForce RTX 5060 8GB Newegg $349 Out of Stock PNY Dual Fan OC GeForce RTX 5060 8GB Newegg $299 Out of Stock Row 37 - Cell 0 B&H Photo $299 Out of Stock Zotac Amp GeForce RTX 5060 8GB Newegg $319 Out of Stock Zotac Solo GeForce RTX 5060 8GB Newegg $299 Out of Stock Zotac Twin Edge GeForce RTX 5060 OC 8GB Newegg $309 Out of Stock

