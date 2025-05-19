Nvidia releases driver for entry-level RTX 5060 GPU amid launch review controversy
Let the benchmarking commence
Nvidia has finally released the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Game Ready Driver to the general public, coinciding with the release of the RTX 5060 on May 19. It's the final twist in a saga that has been the card launch without reviews because the driver has been withheld from reviewers who have the 5060 hardware ready and waiting.
You can now buy the GeForce RTX 5060 desktop GPU, as well as GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs, from the usual swathe of retailers and vendors in your chosen territory.
The driver is, of course, a prerequisite for using the card on your system. Naturally, the driver launching on release day isn't a problem for consumers who don't have their hands on the card yet, however, it is a problem for outlets who want to review the card. As such, the card launches with almost no good data on how it stacks up amongst the best GPUs or its overall place on our graphics card hierarchy.
The strangeness was compounded at the weekend by the release of carefully controlled previews, given to outlets only if they agreed to strict testing conditions determined by Nvidia.
The new desktop cards start at $299, and there are add-ins from manufacturers including ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, Galaxy, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and ZOTAC.
5060 compatibility aside, the new driver today also includes support for Dune: Awakening and F125, which will both launch on day one with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation. The driver also adds RTX’s DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support for Portal.
Now that the driver is available, testing of the 5060 under uncontrolled conditions can finally begin. Naturally, the controlled previews seem to point to gains of up to 25% over the 4060 in certain scenarios.
With today's launch, Nvidia says support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation has now surpassed 125 games.
I'm more interested in what the street price will be. I don't imagine it will be that appealing.
MSI has one now at $300, everyone else is $320-350.