Recommended reading

Nvidia releases driver for entry-level RTX 5060 GPU amid launch review controversy

News
By published

Let the benchmarking commence

Nvidia 5060 cards
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Nvidia has finally released the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Game Ready Driver to the general public, coinciding with the release of the RTX 5060 on May 19. It's the final twist in a saga that has been the card launch without reviews because the driver has been withheld from reviewers who have the 5060 hardware ready and waiting.

You can now buy the GeForce RTX 5060 desktop GPU, as well as GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs, from the usual swathe of retailers and vendors in your chosen territory.

The driver is, of course, a prerequisite for using the card on your system. Naturally, the driver launching on release day isn't a problem for consumers who don't have their hands on the card yet, however, it is a problem for outlets who want to review the card. As such, the card launches with almost no good data on how it stacks up amongst the best GPUs or its overall place on our graphics card hierarchy.

The strangeness was compounded at the weekend by the release of carefully controlled previews, given to outlets only if they agreed to strict testing conditions determined by Nvidia.

The new desktop cards start at $299, and there are add-ins from manufacturers including ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, Galaxy, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and ZOTAC.

5060 compatibility aside, the new driver today also includes support for Dune: Awakening and F125, which will both launch on day one with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation. The driver also adds RTX’s DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support for Portal.

Now that the driver is available, testing of the 5060 under uncontrolled conditions can finally begin. Naturally, the controlled previews seem to point to gains of up to 25% over the 4060 in certain scenarios.

With today's launch, Nvidia says support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation has now surpassed 125 games.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

See more GPUs News
TOPICS
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Amdlova
    Can't wait to see that pre made review :)

    Damage control everywhere lol
    Reply
  • logainofhades
    Nvidia created another PR disaster, and now has to react to it. Sadly, they will learn nothing from this, and do it again come 60 series.
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    So... Has any of the "preview" sites/people posted a day1 "full" review of the 5060 yet?

    I ask, because this also means that nVidia is signaling all independent reviewers with an ounce left of self respect and consumer rights advocacy, will see the writing on the wall from nVidia: "fold or you're out".

    Regards.
    Reply
  • atomicWAR
    logainofhades said:
    Nvidia created another PR disaster, and now has to react to it. Sadly, they will learn nothing from this, and do it again come 60 series.
    Yeah this is spot on. I actually joined/posted on Gamerant after reading the RTX 5060 GPU 'preview' which read like a long form Nvidia PR team authored ad. It was really sad... I have read their stuff for sometime so to say I am disappointed is an understatement. Nvidia is being horrible and the fact some review sites are playing along is even worse. I am so very glad to see Tom's did not participate in this farce. Anyways they deleted my post after replying to it only to delete another post on the actual review article as well. I will not being using their site going forward.

    1st deleted post reply ( I don't have the direct first post as I didn't think to save it as who would delete a basic criticism? but you can read most of it and the reply which is also now deleted)
    2nd deleted post (learned my lesson and saved it immediately)
    Reply
  • Eximo
    The worst part is that the reality isn't even that bad. RTX 5060 replaces RTX 4060 with minor improvements, just like the rest of the stack outside the 5090, and the 5070 vs 4070 Super.

    I'm more interested in what the street price will be. I don't imagine it will be that appealing.

    MSI has one now at $300, everyone else is $320-350.
    Reply