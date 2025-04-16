Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti graphics card as 16GB and 8GB flavors hit the shelves

Another month and another Nvidia GPU release. Normally, we'd be over the moon about every release, but poor availability, lackluster performance gains, and high prices have taken some of the shine off these new GPU releases. However, the latest card released is the more budget-friendly RTX 5060 Ti, which comes in two flavors, an 8GB and 16GB variant, but c'mon, you know the 16GB is the only option if you want to play the latest and greatest games at 1440p now and in the near future.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics card is the next GPU in the 50-series lineup to launch. Available from April 16th, 2025, the demand for this latest 50-series card will no doubt again be exceptionally high. We've already witnessed several disappointing launches with insufficient stock and scalper-like prices well above MSRP, but will the same thing happen with the RTX 5060 Ti? We will see very soon, as the cards come on sale.

To help you find all the RTX 5060 Ti models and retailers as quickly and conveniently as possible, we've collated the 5060 Ti card models and retailer links into our handy tables, which you can find below. As with the 5070 Ti, no Founders Edition card models will be available for the RTX 5060 Ti; AIB board partner cards only.

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti in the US

We will check back and keep you updated with the latest prices and stock levels regularly, so please bookmark this page to stay up-to-date on where you can buy Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti graphics card.

The prices for the RTX 5060 Ti have so far not been listed, but the MSRP price ranges from $429 for the 16GB RTX 5060 Ti model to $379 for the 8GB RTX 5060 Ti model. Tariff fears and price fluctuations, as well as current economic chaos, mean the prices could be literally anything on launch, so don't rely on those MSRP prices.

Currently, only Newegg and Best Buy have any listings, but that will hopefully change as more cards become available.

Click on the price in the table below to go straight to the retailer link.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB Model Retailer Price Stock Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB Newegg $479 Released Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 16GB Newegg $529 Released Asus Dual GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB Newegg $479 Released Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 16GB Newegg $599 Released Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB Newegg $549 Released Gigabyte Aero GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB Newegg $539 Released Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB Newegg $509 Released Gigabyte Eagle Ice GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB Newegg $509 Released Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB Newegg $529 Released Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB Newegg $479 Released Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 16GB Newegg $489 Released PNY Dual Fan GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 16GB Newegg $429 Released Zotac Amp GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB Newegg $499 Released Zotac Twin Edge GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB Newegg $472 Released Zotac Twin Edge GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 16GB Newegg $489 Released Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB Best Buy $479 Released Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 16GB Best Buy $529 Released Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 16GB Best Buy $599 Released

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB Model Retailer Price Stock Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB Newegg $419 Released Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB Newegg $469 Released Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB Newegg $539 Released Gigabyte Aero GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB Newegg $459 Released Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB Newegg $439 Released Gigabyte Eagle Ice GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB Newegg $439 Released Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB Newegg $449 Released Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB Newegg $419 Released Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB Newegg $429 Released MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB Newegg $459 Released MSI Gaming Trio GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB Newegg $469 Released MSI Ventus 2X Plus GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB Newegg $429 Released Zotac Twin Edge GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB Newegg $419 Released Zotac Twin Edge GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB Newegg $449 Released Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB Best Buy $419 Released Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB Best Buy $469 Released Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB Best Buy $539 Released

The best place to get your hands on an RTX 5060 Ti GPU is from one of Nvidia's authorized resellers, such as Newegg, B&H Photo, Best Buy, AntOnline, and MicroCenter, if you're lucky enough to have a store location nearby. In Canada, you should be able to find the RTX 5060 Ti at Amazon, Best Buy, Memory Express, Canada Computers, and Newegg. Good luck, and happy GPU hunting.