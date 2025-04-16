Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti graphics card as 16GB and 8GB flavors hit the shelves
Nvidia's more affordable graphics cards are here, will there be stock, and where can you buy them?
Another month and another Nvidia GPU release. Normally, we'd be over the moon about every release, but poor availability, lackluster performance gains, and high prices have taken some of the shine off these new GPU releases. However, the latest card released is the more budget-friendly RTX 5060 Ti, which comes in two flavors, an 8GB and 16GB variant, but c'mon, you know the 16GB is the only option if you want to play the latest and greatest games at 1440p now and in the near future.
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics card is the next GPU in the 50-series lineup to launch. Available from April 16th, 2025, the demand for this latest 50-series card will no doubt again be exceptionally high. We've already witnessed several disappointing launches with insufficient stock and scalper-like prices well above MSRP, but will the same thing happen with the RTX 5060 Ti? We will see very soon, as the cards come on sale.
To help you find all the RTX 5060 Ti models and retailers as quickly and conveniently as possible, we've collated the 5060 Ti card models and retailer links into our handy tables, which you can find below. As with the 5070 Ti, no Founders Edition card models will be available for the RTX 5060 Ti; AIB board partner cards only.
Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti in the US
We will check back and keep you updated with the latest prices and stock levels regularly, so please bookmark this page to stay up-to-date on where you can buy Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti graphics card.
The prices for the RTX 5060 Ti have so far not been listed, but the MSRP price ranges from $429 for the 16GB RTX 5060 Ti model to $379 for the 8GB RTX 5060 Ti model. Tariff fears and price fluctuations, as well as current economic chaos, mean the prices could be literally anything on launch, so don't rely on those MSRP prices.
Currently, only Newegg and Best Buy have any listings, but that will hopefully change as more cards become available.
Click on the price in the table below to go straight to the retailer link.
Model
Retailer
Price
Stock
Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB
Newegg
Released
Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 16GB
Newegg
Released
Asus Dual GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB
Newegg
Released
Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 16GB
Newegg
Released
Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB
Newegg
Released
Gigabyte Aero GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB
Newegg
Released
Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB
Newegg
Released
Gigabyte Eagle Ice GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB
Newegg
Released
Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB
Newegg
Released
Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB
Newegg
Released
Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 16GB
Newegg
Released
PNY Dual Fan GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 16GB
Newegg
Released
Zotac Amp GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB
Newegg
Released
Zotac Twin Edge GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB
Newegg
Released
Zotac Twin Edge GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 16GB
Newegg
Released
Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB
Best Buy
Released
Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 16GB
Best Buy
Released
Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 16GB
Best Buy
Released
Model
Retailer
Price
Stock
Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB
Newegg
Released
Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB
Newegg
Released
Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB
Newegg
Released
Gigabyte Aero GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB
Newegg
Released
Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB
Newegg
Released
Gigabyte Eagle Ice GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB
Newegg
Released
Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB
Newegg
Released
Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB
Newegg
Released
Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB
Newegg
Released
MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB
Newegg
Released
MSI Gaming Trio GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB
Newegg
Released
MSI Ventus 2X Plus GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB
Newegg
Released
Zotac Twin Edge GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB
Newegg
Released
Zotac Twin Edge GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB
Newegg
Released
Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB
Best Buy
Released
Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB
Best Buy
Released
Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC 8GB
Best Buy
Released
The best place to get your hands on an RTX 5060 Ti GPU is from one of Nvidia's authorized resellers, such as Newegg, B&H Photo, Best Buy, AntOnline, and MicroCenter, if you're lucky enough to have a store location nearby. In Canada, you should be able to find the RTX 5060 Ti at Amazon, Best Buy, Memory Express, Canada Computers, and Newegg. Good luck, and happy GPU hunting.
$600 for a TUF 5060Ti? $550 for an Aorus?
Ideally you should get an 9070XT for $600, or 9070 for $550, but they're flying off the shelves.
The 3rd best option is an RTX 5070 for $550. They're selling very poorly, and sitting on shelves, collecting dust, last I heard.