Nvidia planning its most affordable 50-series GPU yet – RTX 5050 reportedly launching in July with 8GB VRAM and 130W TDP

The most affordable Blackwell GPU.

Nvidia 5060
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia's RTX 5050, expected to be the company's most affordable GPU this generation, is reportedly launching in July, claims VideoCardz. While the GPU's specifications leaked a while back, we now have a clearer idea of its release date. While other details such as pricing and performance have not been mentioned, it is expected that this GPU will fall into the sub-$300 price bracket.

After the contentious launch of the RTX 5060, Nvidia is apparently looking to wrap up its Blackwell portfolio next month with the RTX 5050. Since we never got to see a 50-class GPU last generation, the RTX 5050 serves as a true successor to the RTX 3050 from Ampere. However, while the G106 die on the RTX 3050 measured 276mm^2, GB207 for the RTX 5050 will be smaller than GB206, which spans 181mm^2.

Reiterating leaked specifications from Kopite, the RTX 5050 allegedly carries a fully-enabled GB207 die with 2,560 CUDA cores or 20 SMs, with four 32-bit memory controllers for a 128-bit interface, enabling 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Nvidia appears to be taking a page from its past with the RTX 5050, adopting a strategy similar to the GTX 1660 (GDDR5) and GTX 1660 Super (GDDR6), both of which shared the same TU116 die. This is because an older leak from Clevo suggests the RTX 5050 is also capable of supporting GDDR7 memory. Beyond cost considerations, the decision to use GDDR6 could be driven by insufficient performance scaling, particularly for such a pared-down GPU.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

GPU

Die

CUDA Cores

SMs

Bus-Width

VRAM

Bandwidth

RTX 5090

GB202

21760

170/192

512-bit

32GB

1792 GB/s

RTX 5080

GB203

10752

84/84

256-bit

16GB

960 GB/s

RTX 5070 Ti

GB203

8960

70/84

256-bit

16GB

896 GB/s

RTX 5070

GB205

6144

48/50

192-bit

12GB

672 GB/s

RTX 5060 Ti

GB206

4352

34/36

128-bit

8GB

448 GB/s

RTX 5060

GB206

3840

30/36

128-bit

8GB

448 GB/s

RTX 5050 (Leaked)

GB207

2560

20/20

128-bit

8GB

N/A

Details regarding the exact MSRP are currently in the dark, however, you can expect a price tag comparable to the RTX 3050, which launched at $249. Theoretically speaking, heavily VRAM-bound games may show similar FPS numbers across the RTX 5050, RTX 5060, and even the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, despite their apparent differences in compute power. This is one of the largest pitfalls of purchasing an 8GB card in 2025. However, for the budget-tier RTX 5050, this might be less of an issue given that it doesn't carry enough raw processing power that VRAM would otherwise constrain.

Nvidia is reportedly exploring denser GDDR7 modules for its upcoming RTX 50 Super refresh family, with the RTX 5080 Super poised to feature 24GB of VRAM. These 24GB (3GB) modules fundamentally provide 50% greater memory capacities over the same bus interface, meaning an RTX 5060 could in theory support 12GB instead of 8GB. However, there are no indications that Nvidia plans to announce any Super refresh models for its more affordable cards.

Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • das_stig
    If it handles hardware x265, HEVC, AV1 encode/decode/transcoding then I'd be happy with a low pcie powered bus only card with 4GB, if price was really low.
    Reply
  • Neilbob
    'it is expected that this GPU will fall into the sub-$300 price bracket'
    If a 5050 variant doesn't fall into the 'sub-$200 price bracket' (should really be 150, but I'll be generous), then something has gone drastically wrong. If they manage to create a worse value proposition than even the 3050, then I'll be impressed... in a not-so-good way.
    Reply
  • beyondlogic
    Admin said:
    The RTX 5050, Nvidia's most affordable GPU this generation, is reportedly slated for a July reveal.

    Nvidia planning its most affordable 50-series GPU yet – RTX 5050 reportedly launching in July with 8GB VRAM and 130W TDP : Read more

    Most affordable is a joke by the time they cut it down further it's not worth the sand.
    Reply
  • acadia11
    I’m not sure this card can play YouTube? And they are going to ask $250 for it …
    Reply
  • acadia11
    das_stig said:
    If it handles hardware x265, HEVC, AV1 encode/decode/transcoding then I'd be happy with a low pcie powered bus only card with 4GB, if price was really low.
    What’s really low … and you can get this today?
    Reply
  • das_stig
    acadia11 said:
    What’s really low … and you can get this today?
    Well as I was thinking Plex, GTX 1650 or a Quadro P1000, 75w but prices are starting to get silly for old cards.
    Reply