GeForce RTX 50 series laptop GPUs reportedly leaked — mobile Blackwell with GDDR7 en route for 2025

Nvidia's next-generation GeForce RTX 50-series (Blackwell) laptop graphics cards' memory configurations have reportedly leaked. The materials via (Dominic Alvieri) appear to have originated from a ransomware attack on Clevo, a Taiwanese OEM and ODM manufacturer that produces laptops.

The leaked roadmap shows six different mobile Blackwell graphics cards featuring GDDR7 memory. Three are based on the GN22 Board 1, and the remaining three are on the GN22 Board 2. Logically, we're looking at a new package that isn't pin-to-pin compatible with the existing GeForce RTX 40-series (Ada Lovelace) GN21 PCBs.

The GN22-X11 and GN22-X9 should replace the GeForce RTX 4090 (GN21-X11) and GeForce RTX 4080 (GN21-X9), respectively. If we go by the codenames, we're potentially looking at the GeForce RTX 5090 and the GeForce RTX 5080. The mobile version of the GeForce RTX 4080 only has 12GB. However, there is also mention of the GN22-X7 with 12GB of GDDR7, which could be the GeForce RTX 5080, assuming Nvidia retains the 12GB configuration for the GeForce RTX 5080.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series Laptop Specifications*

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card Codename Memory GeForce RTX 5090 GN22-X11 16GB GDDR7 GeForce RTX 4090 GN21-X11 16GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 5080 GN22-X9 16GB GDDR7 GeForce RTX 4080 GN21-X9 12GB GDDR6 ? GN22-X7 12GB GDDR7 GeForce RTX 5070 GN22-X6 8GB GDDR7 GeForce RTX 4070 GN21-X6 8GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 5060 GN22-X4 8GB GDDR7 GeForce RTX 4060 GN21-X4 8GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 5050 GN22-X2 8GB GDDR7 GeForce RTX 4050 GN21-X2 6GB GDDR6

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, GN22-X6 and GN22-X4 should correspond to the GeForce RTX 5070 and GeForce RTX 5060, which succeed the GeForce RTX 4070 and GeForce RTX 4060, respectively. Besides the memory upgrade to GDDR7, the Blackwell graphics cards retain the same amount of memory as the parts they will replace. The GN22-X2 board with 8GB is likely the GeForce RTXD 5050, which replaces the GeForce RTX 4050.

Interestingly, Nvidia seemingly makes no changes to Blackwell's memory sizes. Laptop users may not have access to 16GB until they scale up to the GeForce RTX 5080. This would be a minor improvement since Nvidia's current mobile Ada lineup doesn't offer a 16GB SKU unless you grab the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop. It's similar to AMD, which also only has the Radeon RX 7900M that comes with 16GB of memory.

(Image credit: X/Dominic Alvieri)

Apparently, Nvidia may not launch low-end Blackwell anytime soon. The leaked roadmap shows that the GeForce RTX 4050 and GeForce RTX 3050 6GB will continue to march into 2025. Only the GeForce RTX 2050 4GB 64-bit will get a replacement in the shape of the already-launched GeForce RTX 3050 4GB.

Nvidia's mobile Blackwell graphics cards should launch in 2025. There's no specific date on the roadmap, but we speculate that Nvidia will probably announce the lineup at CES 2025. Mobile Blackwell will arrive in time to accompany Intel's Arrow Lake and AMD's Fire Range processors in mobile devices.