Nvidia’s RTX 50 Super lineup leak hints at increased VRAM of up to 24GB and 415W TGP

Nvidia is expected to follow up its current lineup of RTX 50 series desktop GPUs with a Super refresh. According to a new set of specifications posted by reliable Nvidia hardware leaker @kopite7kimi on X/Twitter, expect Team Green to launch at least three new models including the RTX 5070 Super, RTX 5070 Ti Super, and the RTX 5080 Super. These look like pretty safe bets for inclusion in our frequently updated Best Graphics Cards for Gaming in 2025 feature.

If we go by the rumored preliminary specifications, the new Super models will offer a substantial jump over the non-Super counterparts, primarily due to the increased VRAM. The RTX 5070 Super is said to feature the GB205 GPU based on the Blackwell architecture, paired with the PG147-SKU65 PCB. It will have 6,400 CUDA cores, which represents an uplift of just over 4% compared to the 6,144 CUDA cores on the regular RTX 5070. The power draw also sees a jump from 250W on the RTX 5070 to 275W on the RTX 5070 Super.

As for the VRAM, it is expected that the RTX 5070 Super will be upgraded to 18GB of GDDR7 memory with a 28 Gbps bandwidth on a 192-bit bus interface. As we suggested in a previous report back in April around a similar set of leaked specifications, Nvidia might be planning to replace the 2GB GDDR7 memory modules on the existing RTX 50 series lineup, with 3GB modules to gain an additional boost in performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rumored * RTX 50 Super details Graphics Card RTX 5080 Super* RTX 5080 RTX 5070 Ti Super* RTX 5070 Ti RTX 5070 Super* RTX 5070 Architecture GB203 GB203 GB203 GB203 GB205 GB205 VRAM (GDDR7) 24GB 16GB 24GB 16GB 18GB 12GB VRAM Bus Width 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 192-bit CUDA Cores 10,752 10,752 8,960 8,960 6,400 6,144 TGP 415W 360W 350W 300W 275W 250W

Moving onto the rumored specifications of the RTX 5070 Ti Super, it is expected to feature the GB203 GPU and the PG147-SKU55 PCB. Additionally, the GPU will come with 8,960 CUDA cores, and 24GB of GDDR7 memory with a 28 Gbps bandwidth and 256-bit bus interface. Like the rumored RTX 5070 Super, the RTX 5070 Ti Super will also have an increased TGP bumping the spec to 350W, which is a jump of 50W over the non-Super RTX 5070 Ti.

Lastly, there is the RTX 5080 Super which is, more or less, similar to the RTX 5070 Ti Super except with a higher CUDA core count and memory bandwidth. The leaker hasn’t explicitly mentioned any of the details, however a comment on the original post by software engineer Haytam Aarab (@Tech_Meld_) suggests that the RTX 5080 Super will feature the same GB203 GPU, with increased 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM, a 256-bit memory interface, and 10,753 CUDA cores, similar to the RTX 5080. The memory bandwidth (as corrected) will be increased to 32 Gbps while the power draw will jump from 360W to 415W. With leaks like this, please add a sprinkling of salt to the asserted specs.

While the refreshed models appear promising, these specifications remain unconfirmed rumors until Nvidia makes an official announcement. That said, if accurate, the RTX 50 Super refresh, with its increased VRAM, could appeal to consumers craving more memory for high-resolution gaming, demanding workloads, or future-proofing their systems. However, given Nvidia’s track record with GPU launches, it wouldn’t be surprising to see high demand once again paired with inflated pricing, if and when the new RTX 50 Super series hits the market.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.