Arm hires Amazon's AI chip developer, ostensibly to help create its own processors — Rami Sinno returns to the company, boasts Trainium and Inferentia on resume

This is the latest move in Arm's chip designer hiring spree that's been ongoing for the past year.

British semiconductor and chip design firm Arm Holdings has hired Amazon's director of engineering in its Amazon Web Services division to work on developing its own complete processors, according to Reuters. Rami Sinno headed the team that developed Amazon's own AI processors, Trainium and Inferentia, but will be returning to the fold with this move, having previously worked as VP of engineering at ARM between 2014 and 2019.

Arm's chip designs are nearly ubiquitous in the mobile world, featured in most smartphones and a wide range of tablets and laptops. Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips are based on ARM architecture, as are Apple's A and M-series system-on-chip designs, and Arm is making major inroads in the data center space. It's even starting to make a name for itself in the gaming scene, too.

