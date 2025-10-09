AMD could beat Nvidia to launching AI GPUs on the cutting-edge 2nm node — Instinct MI450 is officially the first AMD GPU to launch with TSMC's finest tech

OpenAI will be among the first to get these accelerators.

Compute chiplets of AMD's next-generation Instinct MI450-series accelerators based on the CDNA 5 architecture set to be introduced in the second half of next year will be made on TSMC's N2 (2nm-class) fabrication technology, marking the first time the company will use a leading-edge manufacturing process for AI GPUs. Usage of the latest production node could give AMD a major advantage when competing against Nvidia's upcoming Rubin GPUs and systems on their base, which are set to be made on N3.

"We are really excited about our MI450 generation, it has 2nm technology, so the most advanced fabrication capability, it has rack scale solutions, so we are really putting all of these compute elements together," Lisa Su, chief executive of AMD, revealed in an interview with Yahoo Finance. "The way to think about it is it takes a village to build this all. So, you know, we are of course very, you know, proud and focused." 

