Huawei Ascend NPU roadmap examined — company targets 4 ZettaFLOPS FP4 performance by 2028, amid manufacturing constraints

In addition to announcing its first AI cluster with 1 FP4 ZettaFLOPS performance, Huawei also revealed a detailed roadmap of its upcoming Ascend neural processing units (NPUs) that accelerate AI workloads at the Huawei Connect 2025 event.

The company does not have access to TSMC’s leading-edge process technologies or high-end HBM4 and GDDR7 memory from global leaders. So to boost the performance of its Ascend processors, it will need to rely on a new architecture and new types of memory, kicking off with the Ascend 950-series and onwards. Huawei expects its new NPUs to enable multi-ZettaFLOPS performance toward the end of the decade.

When it comes to features, Huawei’s Ascend 910-series AI accelerators have barely changed in years: The latest dual-chiplet Ascend 910C offers higher performance and optimized manufacturability compared to the original Ascend 910 from 2019. The unit uses a SIMD architecture and supports conventional formats, such as FP32, HF32, FP16, BF16, and INT8, which are good enough for AI training, but are ‘heavy’ for AI inference by modern standards.