Nvidia enterprise GPU and CPU roadmaps: Rubin, Rubin Ultra, Feynman, and silicon photonics

Systems are planned to be up to 14 times faster than NVL72 by 2027.

Nvidia

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia recently disclosed plans for the next three years at GTC 2025, unveiling several generations of its GPUs, CPUs, networking gear, and systems. For Nvidia, displaying a comprehensive roadmap that clearly shows the evolution of its hardware is as important as executing it: Data center customers in particular need to understand where the company is going with its products and what to expect from its next-generation processors.

Nvidia enterprise GPU roadmap — Data compiled by Tom's Hardware Premium

Year

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

Architecture

Hopper

Hopper

Blackwell

Blackwell Ultra

Rubin

Rubin

GPU

H100

H200

B200

B300 (Ultra)

VR200

VR300 (Ultra)

Process Technology

4N

4N

4NP

4NP

N3P (3NP?)

N3P (3NP?)

Physical Configuration

1 x Reticle Sized GPU

1 x Reticle Sized GPU

2 x Reticle Sized GPUs

2 x Reticle Sized GPUs

2 x Reticle Sized GPUs, 2x I/O chiplets

4 x Reticle Sized GPUs, 2x I/O chiplets

Packaging

CoWoS-S

CoWoS-S

CoWoS-L

CoWoS-L

CoWoS-L

CoWoS-L

FP4 PFLOPs (per Package)

-

-

10

15

50

100

FP8/INT6 PFLOPs (per Package)

2

2

4.5

10

?

?

INT8 PFLOPS (per Package)

2

2

4.5

0.319

?

?

BF16 PFLOPs (per Package)

0.99

0.99

2.25

5

?

?

TF32 PFLOPs (per Package)

0.495

0.495

1.12

2.5

?

?

FP32 PFLOPs (per Package)

67

67

1.12

0.083

?

?

FP64/FP64 Tensor TFLOPs (per Package)

34/67

34/67

40

1.39

?

?

Memory

80 GB HBM3

141 GB HBM3E

192 GB HBM3E

288 GB HBM3E

288 GB HBM4

1 TB HBM4E

Memory Bandwidth

3.35 TB/s

4.8 TB/s

8 TB/s

4 TB/s

13 TB/s

32 TB/s

HBM Stacks

5

6

6

8

8

16

NVLink

NVLink 4.0, 50 GT/s

NVLink 4.0, 50 GT/s

NVLink 5.0, 200 GT/s

NVLink 5.0, 200 GT/s

NVLink 6.0

NVLink 7.0

SerDes speed (Gb/s unidirectional)

112G

112G

224G

224G

224G

224G

GPU TDP

700 W

700 W

1200 W

1400 W

1800 W

3600 W

CPU

72-core Grace

72-core Grace

72-core Grace

72-core Grace

88-core Vera

88-core Vera

Nvidia enterprise system roadmap

Year

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

Density

NVL8

NVL8

NVL72

NVL72

NVL144

NVL576

GPU Architecture

Hopper

Hopper

Blackwell

Blackwell Ultra

Rubin

Rubin

GPU/GPU+CPU

H100

H200

GB200

GB300

VR200

VR300

Compute Chiplets

8

8

144

144

144

576

GPU Packages

8

8

72

72

72

144

FP4 PFLOPs (Dense)

-

-

720

1080

3600

14400

HBM Capacity

0.6 TB

1.1 TB

14 TB

21 TB

21 TB

147 TB

HBM Bandwidth

27 TB/s

38 TB/s

576 TB/s

576 TB/s

936 TB/s

4,608 TB/s

CPU

72-core Grace

72-core Grace

72-core Grace

72-core Grace

88-core Vera

88-core Vera

NVSwitch

NVSwitch 3.0

NVSwitch 3.0

NVSwitch 5.0

NVSwitch 5.0

NVSwitch 6.0

NVSwitch 7.0

NVSwitch Bandwidth

1600 GB/s

1600 GB/s

3600 GB/s

3600 GB/s

7200 GB/s

14400 GB/s

Scale-Out

400G/800G, copper

400G/800G, copper

800G, copper

800G, copper

1600G, optics

1600G, optics

Form-Factor Name

HGX

HGX

Oberon

Oberon

Oberon

Kyber

