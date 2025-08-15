These are my favorite pretty PC peripherals that aren't pink, black, or white

Most gaming peripherals — and PC parts, and electronics in general — are black. That makes sense, as black goes with everything, looks sleeker and more professional (and more modern) than some variation of black (gray), and (probably) shows wear and tear less than something white. If gaming companies decide to offer a second colorway, it's usually white — which has all the same features as black (minus the wear and tear, probably) and also has the benefit of showing off RGB lighting nicely.

And if there's a third colorway offered, it's usually... pink. Because it makes sense to offer peripherals in black, white, and "girl," I suppose. You'll find pink mice, keyboards, headsets, and webcams from Glorious , Cherry , HyperX , Logitech , and even Redragon . Razer has an entire Quartz Pink gaming lineup . (I do appreciate that Logitech G's gaming lineup has at least gone for a bright fuchsia pink rather than the standard baby pink every other company has chosen.) While I understand that pink is a popular color, it's certainly not the most popular among people who like colors, and that's what makes the pink peripheral craze feel a little too targeted.

If you're a fan of blue, or green, or yellow, or any color that's not pink, your best bet is probably going to be white with RGB lighting. But if you're not a big fan of RGB lighting , you're not necessarily stuck with a monotonous setup. My favorite color is teal, and I'm pleased to say that there are more than a couple of teal peripherals on the market (but not much more than a couple). So, for those of you looking for colorful, non-pink peripherals, here are some of our favorites.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Turtle Beach's Stealth 700 Gen 3 headset might be my favorite non-pink peripheral — it comes in this attractive "cobalt blue" colorway (which isn't cobalt blue, but I'll let that slide), which is navy blue with classy copper accents and black leatherette on the headband and earpads. It's also a great headset, with 60mm dynamic drivers, a flip-to-mute boom microphone, and simultaneous dual-wireless connectivity that actually works — plus, it comes with two USB-A dongles (one for PC/Xbox and one for PS5) so you can connect to two 2.4GHz wireless sources and switch between them.

The Stealth features up to 80 hours of battery life, and while it's on the heavier side (14.2oz/402.5g), it was still easy enough to wear for hours at a time, thanks to the padded, leatherette-covered earpads (which are softer in the front to keep glasses-wearers comfortable). The Stealth 700 Gen 3 also comes in black and white colorways. If cobalt (navy) blue isn't your color, Turtle Beach's $99 Stealth 600 Gen 3 comes in purple (and black, and white).

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro and Arctis Nova 7

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

SteelSeries' Arctis Nova Pro only comes in black and white colorways, but it does feature interchangeable speakerplates and an interchangeable headband — and SteelSeries sells colorful "Booster Packs" for $34.99 on its website . You can pick up Booster Packs in bright pink, cherry red, lilac, mint, pastel blue, pine green, and rose quartz; there's also a rainbow-colored Pride edition and a few collabs with games and influencers.

The Arctis Nova Pro is one of the most comfortable headsets we've tested — it weighs just 12 ounces (339g) and has a highly adjustable, flexible frame. It features the brand's hi-fi-enabled 40mm custom drivers, which have a frequency response range of 10 - 40,000 Hz wired (10 - 22,000 Hz wireless), as well as a fully-retractable boom mic that fits seamlessly into the earcup when not in use. The Arctis Nova Pro connects to a base station, allowing you to connect to two devices. It also features Bluetooth for simultaneous dual-wireless connectivity, as well as active noise cancellation.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

SteelSeries' Arctis Nova 7 Wireless isn't quite as high-end as the Arctis Nova Pro — the Nova 7 has lower-end drivers (40mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 20 - 22,000 Hz) than the Nova Pro, but features a very similar design with slightly cheaper materials. The Nova 7 Wireless currently only comes in the standard black and white colorways, but it's been the headset that SteelSeries has targeted for promo colors in the past — including a deep red colorway with gold dragon-accented speakerplates for the year of the dragon, as well as gaming collabs. The Arctis Nova 7 is the only other headset in SteelSeries' current lineup that allows you to swap out the speakerplates and headband from the Booster Packs (other headsets only have replaceable headbands).

Glorious GMMK 3 Pro

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

While Glorious' pre-built GMMK 3 series keyboards only come in standard colors (black and white for GMMK 3 boards; black and silver for GMMK 3 Pro boards), you can pick up a custom-built GMMK 3 board in just about any color you want. There are several case color options, including translucent plastic in purple and light blue, matte frosted metal in sage green, midnight blue, silver, light pink, and arctic blue, and limited edition brightly-colored metal in light blue, purple, red, flamingo pink, and lime green (you can also, if you want, grab the standard black and white options in both plastic and metal variants).

The top and bottom case of the keyboard can be separate materials/colors, and you can also customize everything else — the volume knob, switches, keycaps, and even Glorious' interchangeable keyboard "badge" that fits over the indicator light.

Lemokey L3 Wireless

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Lemokey's L3 Wireless — the first gaming keyboard under Keychron's gaming sub-brand — comes in three colorways, including "navy blue," which features a navy blue metal case with navy blue keycaps and black and yellow accent keycaps. The keyboard, which is a solidly-built mechanical keyboard with a TKL layout, hot-swappable switches, and extra macro keys and a volume knob on the left side, features 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, south-facing RGB backlighting, and a hefty, well-dampened case. The keys and lighting are remappable through the open-source QMK / VIA software.

Drop CSTM80

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Drop's CSTM80 comes standard with either a black or white plastic topcase, but the topcase is magnetic — you can pop it off and replace it with one of Drop's custom topcases, which are sold separately on its website . There are a range of topcase styles, starting at $19 for solid color plastic options and going up to $99 for this iridescent metal chroma case . The CSTM80 is a wired keyboard with a gasket mount design and a hot-swappable PCB.

It comes with smooth ABS keycaps with side shine-through legends for the board's RGB backlighting, and is configurable via Drop's keyboard configurator (as well as QMK / VIA). Despite its mostly plastic construction, it feels and sounds great — however, it recently got a price increase (from $149 to $199), which makes it a less impressive deal than it was when we reviewed it.

Thermaltake Argent E700

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I can't talk about pretty non-pink gaming peripherals without mentioning Thermaltake's Argent E700 leather-upholstered gaming chair with its brightly-colored shiny ABS plastic shell. The Argent E700 comes in several attractive, unique colors: the deep teal we tested (ocean blue), as well as orange, brown, yellow, gray, "matcha" green, and "racing" green, as well as black and white. It features leather upholstery with red contrast stitching, brushed aluminum accents, and a shiny, polished chrome five-wheel base. It is a racing-style chair with a very pronounced bucket seat, and its 4D armrests are unlockable and can be a bit annoying, but it's a gorgeous chair to look at.

Herman Miller Embody Gaming Chair

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

If you'd like a chair that's both gorgeous to look at and designed for actually sitting in front of a desk and not inside a moving vehicle, the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody gaming chair now comes in two attractive, non-black-or-gray colorways: "amethyst," or light purple, and "galaxy," or teal-leaning sage green.

The Embody is a task chair — not a gaming chair, so it's designed for, well, actually sitting at a desk all day. For gamers, however, it features cooling foam in the seat to keep you from heating up while playing games — a pretty big deal if you happen to get hot easily. Otherwise, the chair is basically the same as its office counterpart, with a tilt limiter, BackFit support, height-adjustable armrests, and a 12-year warranty.

Steelcase Karman and Karman High Back

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Steelcase's Karman chair is another task chair that's worth checking out for your gaming setup. It comes in a variety of unique colorways, including the muted beige and gold colorway we tested the Karman in, and the cool color-changing red-purple fabric we tested the Karman High Back in. The chair is mostly mesh, with a hybrid seat that consists of mesh over foam cushioning for something that's both padded and cool. It has a mixed frame — mostly aluminum, with softer, flexible material surrounding the seat to help alleviate pressure points common in other all-mesh chairs. The frame is "weight-activated" and is designed to move and adjust with your body throughout the day — like the Embody, it doesn't really recline but rather has a tilt limiter and optional lumbar support.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you're set on a racing-style gaming chair, and/or you don't want to spend thousands on a high-end task chair, Secretlab's Titan Evo 2022 is an excellent and highly customizable option that comes in tons of colors (including pink). These include purple, mint green, baby blue, light gray, and navy, plus tons of special edition collaborations with games and eSports teams.

The Titan Evo 2022 is a fairly standard racing-style chair, with a firm, bucket-style seat, a lightly winged back, and knob-based adjustable lumbar support. It does recline to an impressive 180 degrees — fully flat, and features four-way adjustable arm rests. It also comes with a nicely-implemented magnetic neck pillow with cooling foam.