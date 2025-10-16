Razer Phantom White collection launches — translucent gaming peripherals include Basilisk V3 Pro 35K mouse, BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard

Looks like it's the '90s again.

Razer just launched a new semi-transparent colorway for its accessories in a "Phantom White" collection. According to the company, this new style offers an all-translucent design and will have full Razer Chroma RGB integration, allowing you to customize its look to your taste. This option comes a few months after Razer’s Phantom Green design arrived in June, and it seems that these became popular, leading to the release of this white version.

The devices that received the Phantom White treatment include the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K gaming mouse, the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% gaming keyboard, the Razer Barracuda X Chroma wireless gaming headset, the Razer Firefly V2 Pro RGB mouse mat, and, for the first time, the Razer Kishi V3 mobile phone controller. These are among some of the best gaming mice, keyboards, and other peripherals you can get for your battlestation, so you’ll get both performance and eye candy with these products.

