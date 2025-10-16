Razer Phantom White collection launches — translucent gaming peripherals include Basilisk V3 Pro 35K mouse, BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard

Razer just launched a new semi-transparent colorway for its accessories in a "Phantom White" collection. According to the company, this new style offers an all-translucent design and will have full Razer Chroma RGB integration, allowing you to customize its look to your taste. This option comes a few months after Razer’s Phantom Green design arrived in June, and it seems that these became popular, leading to the release of this white version.

The devices that received the Phantom White treatment include the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K gaming mouse, the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% gaming keyboard, the Razer Barracuda X Chroma wireless gaming headset, the Razer Firefly V2 Pro RGB mouse mat, and, for the first time, the Razer Kishi V3 mobile phone controller. These are among some of the best gaming mice, keyboards, and other peripherals you can get for your battlestation, so you’ll get both performance and eye candy with these products.

The translucent effect is most striking with the BlackWidow V4 75%, as the fully transparent case allows you to enjoy the bright RGB colors on your keyboard. So, aside from the RGB effects you get on each key, your lighting preference clearly shines through the rest of the device. The mouse, headset, and hard mouse mat also show off a ton of RGB lighting to respond to every in-game sound.

You have to pay a $10 premium for the privilege of seeing the internals of your gaming accessories, with Razer charging an extra $20 for the gaming keyboard. This might not sound much, but if you get all five items, you’re paying an extra $60 for the aesthetics.



But if you have a little extra and want to bring back the translucent design of the ‘80s and ‘90s, now’s your chance to upgrade your gaming PC and make it feel like the Atomic Purple Nintendo Game Boy Color and the various translucent controllers and memory cards for the PlayStation of old.

