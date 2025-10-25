This RGB PC in a plastic jug is uncomfortably beguiling — $150 build armed with an Xeon chip is literally bottlenecked
The tired wood veneer and fish tank case trends need to be disrupted, but admittedly, this might not be the idea that dislodges them.
An RGB ‘gaming PC’ build in a translucent plastic jug can provide an uncomfortably beguiling proposition. The design, showcased by The87Player on Reddit, is simultaneously grotesque yet elicits nods of respectful approval in the Tom’s Hardware newsroom. Perhaps the PC industry, now stuck in a groove producing almost endless small variations of wood veneer and/or fish tank-style cases, needs to be disrupted. This won’t do it, of course, but it shows us that ‘something else’ now has a lot of appeal.
The87Player also showcased this PC in a YouTube Short, embedded above, which would have looked much better if videoed in landscape. At least we get to see the case window, seen in the Reddit images, is actually a hinged door that is open for easy access to the internals.
So, the most charming things about this “beast gaming PC” are its case, and its price. On the topic of pricing, The87Player asserts that the whole build cost a total of €130 (~$150). Yes, that’s a great price for a full RGB gaming PC, that is a purported “beast,” but closer inspection of the specs reveals a list of pretty ancient components inside the translucent chassis.
Bottlenecked?
The conclusion is that the Redditor has a well developed sense of humor, with their superlative description of this gaming PC, as they go on to ‘boast’ that it is only capable of “15fps in Fortnite high.” Another Redditor quipped that there must be a “bottleneck.”
Specifically, the key PC components used here are the:
- Intel Xeon E5 2673 v3 (12C/24T ‘Haswell’ processor) at up to 3.1 GHz
- Unnamed MSI motherboard
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 graphics card
- 16GB DDR3 RAM
- Kingspec SATA SSD
- 500W Bronze EVGA PSU
Thanks to the magic of video (pausing), we also noticed the ‘case’ was actually an empty flower-scented liquid soap container. It held 20kg of that liquid, which if a similar density of water would make it a 20 liter case (roughly 5 US Gallons). You can buy a similar translucent plastic jug in the US on Amazon for $30 (in blue), and similar-capacity translucent colorless ones here. Many folks might already have similar containers in their workshops, garages, or other areas.
PC cases and water canisters are both sold in liter sizes, which might have inspired The87Player to undertake this project. However, we will only know that this is a real, established trend in the PC enthusiast world when Amazon listings for water containers start including motherboard compatibility. For example, we could eventually see listings like ‘3-gallon plastic jug, mini-ITX compatible.’
Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.