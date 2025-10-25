This RGB PC in a plastic jug is uncomfortably beguiling — $150 build armed with an Xeon chip is literally bottlenecked

An RGB ‘gaming PC’ build in a translucent plastic jug can provide an uncomfortably beguiling proposition. The design, showcased by The87Player on Reddit, is simultaneously grotesque yet elicits nods of respectful approval in the Tom’s Hardware newsroom. Perhaps the PC industry, now stuck in a groove producing almost endless small variations of wood veneer and/or fish tank-style cases, needs to be disrupted. This won’t do it, of course, but it shows us that ‘something else’ now has a lot of appeal.

130€ bottle gaming pc 💣☺️☣️🗿🥵 #pc #pcmasterrace #computer #pcbuild - YouTube Watch On

The87Player also showcased this PC in a YouTube Short, embedded above, which would have looked much better if videoed in landscape. At least we get to see the case window, seen in the Reddit images, is actually a hinged door that is open for easy access to the internals.

So, the most charming things about this “beast gaming PC” are its case, and its price. On the topic of pricing, The87Player asserts that the whole build cost a total of €130 (~$150). Yes, that’s a great price for a full RGB gaming PC, that is a purported “beast,” but closer inspection of the specs reveals a list of pretty ancient components inside the translucent chassis.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: The87Player (Image credit: The87Player

Bottlenecked?

The conclusion is that the Redditor has a well developed sense of humor, with their superlative description of this gaming PC, as they go on to ‘boast’ that it is only capable of “15fps in Fortnite high.” Another Redditor quipped that there must be a “bottleneck.”

Specifically, the key PC components used here are the:

Intel Xeon E5 2673 v3 (12C/24T ‘Haswell’ processor) at up to 3.1 GHz

Unnamed MSI motherboard

Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 graphics card

16GB DDR3 RAM

Kingspec SATA SSD

500W Bronze EVGA PSU

Thanks to the magic of video (pausing), we also noticed the ‘case’ was actually an empty flower-scented liquid soap container. It held 20kg of that liquid, which if a similar density of water would make it a 20 liter case (roughly 5 US Gallons). You can buy a similar translucent plastic jug in the US on Amazon for $30 (in blue), and similar-capacity translucent colorless ones here. Many folks might already have similar containers in their workshops, garages, or other areas.

PC cases and water canisters are both sold in liter sizes, which might have inspired The87Player to undertake this project. However, we will only know that this is a real, established trend in the PC enthusiast world when Amazon listings for water containers start including motherboard compatibility. For example, we could eventually see listings like ‘3-gallon plastic jug, mini-ITX compatible.’

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.