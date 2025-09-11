Apple's A19 Pro beats Ryzen 9 9950X in single-thread Geekbench tests — iPhone 17 Pro chip packs 11-12% CPU performance bump, GPU performance up 37% over predecessor

A19 Pro
Ever since Apple started to develop its own smartphone processors, it has consistently offered the fastest system-on-chips for handsets, and more recently, these SoCs have even challenged CPUs for PCs when it comes to benchmark scores. The new six-core Apple A19 Pro does just that: it beats its predecessor, it leaves no chances for its arch-rival Snapdragon 8 Elite, and even conquers desktop-grade CPUs in the single-thread Geekbench 6 benchmark. In addition, the processor seems to pack the highest-performing smartphone GPU, offering performance comparable to that of GPUs for client PCs and tablets.

11% - 12% higher CPU performance

Row 0 - Cell 0

A19 Pro

A18 Pro

A17 Pro

A16 Bionic

Snapdragon 8 Elite

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

General specifications

2P+4E, up to 4.26 GHz

2P+4E, up to 4.0 GHz

2P+4E, up to 3.77 GHz

2P+4E, up to 3.46 GHz

2P+6E, up to 4.47 GHz

5P+3E, up to 3.01 GHz

Single-Thread

3895

3505

2950

2641

2862

1959

Multi-Thread

9746

8658

7279

6989

9481

4989

The latest A19 Pro smartphone CPU from Apple scores 3,895 points in single-thread Geekbench 6 tests, outpacing its predecessor by 11% and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite by 36%. In addition, the new chip leaves behind all stock processors for client devices, including Apple's own M4 (by 5.3%) and AMD's mighty Ryzen 9 9950X (by 11.8%). Given Apple's focus on performance efficiency, it is not surprising that the new SoC beats everything in single-thread workloads.

The new A19 Pro application processor also scores 9,746 points in the multi-thread Geekbench 6 test, which is 12% higher compared to A18 Pro. However, the smartphone SoC still cannot beat CPUs for desktops and notebooks in multi-thread workloads, which is not surprising.

While an 11% - 12% generation-to-generation performance increase looks fairly solid, it is lower compared to the improvements of the A18 Pro compared to the A17 Pro (circa 18%).

Row 0 - Cell 0

A19 Pro

M4

M3

Ryzen 9 9950X

Core i9-14900KS

General specifications

2P+4E, up to 4.26 GHz

4P+6E, up to 4.40 GHz

4P+4E, up to 4.05 GHz

16P/32T, 4.30 GHz - 5.75 GHz

8P+16E/32T, 3.20 GHz - 6.0 GHz

Single-Thread

3895

3697

3076

3482

3362

Multi-Thread

9746

13778

11863

23584

23445

Apple's A19 Pro SoC features two high-performance cores operating at up to 4.26 GHz (+6.5%) and featuring improved branch prediction (higher performance in branch-heavy workloads and better power efficiency) and increased front-end bandwidth (which points to higher instructions-per-cycle, but does not indicate how many instructions the core can decode per cycle) as well as four energy-efficient cores that now boast with a 50% larger last level cache compared to the predecessor.

The A19 Pro processor is made by TSMC on its N3P fabrication process, which is an optical shrink of N3E that enables a 4% higher transistor density as well as a 5% performance increase at the same power or a 5% - 10% power consumption reduction at the same frequency compared to N3E.

Given the capabilities of the fabrication process, a 6.5% clock speed boost looks quite solid. The CPU also has some microarchitectural improvements, so its performance advantages over its predecessor go beyond the frequency improvement. However, given the fact that Apple uses a vapor chamber cooling system and an aluminum unibody chassis for its iPhone 19 Pro, it is surprising that the company did not increase CPU clocks more significantly to get higher peak performance. Perhaps the company decided to focus on workloads that are branch-heavy and/or benefit from higher IPC more than from sole frequency; it looks like these enhancements do not significantly improve performance in Geekbench 6.

37% higher GPU performance

At the presentation of its A19 Pro, Apple did not reveal anything about improvements to its GPU, but said that it still has six clusters. Based on Geekbench 6 results published so far, the A19 Pro GPU is a whopping 37% faster than its predecessor. The GPU scores 45,657 points, which is comparable to the GPU performance of M2 or M3 in iPad Air. It is also comparable to the performance of AMD's Radeon 890M integrated GPU.

Row 0 - Cell 0

A19 Pro

A18 Pro

A17 Pro

A16 Bionic

Snapdragon 8 Elite

Snapdragon 8 Elite

Configuration

6-cluster GPU

6-cluster GPU

6-cluster GPU

5-cluster GPU

Adreno 830 | Vulkan

Adreno 830 | OpenCL

Metal Score

45657

33183

28429

23951

23839

17971

Background Blur

23489

14458

12443

9760

Row 3 - Cell 5 Row 3 - Cell 6

Background Blur

97.2 images/sec

59.8 images/sec

51.5 images/sec

40.4 images/sec

Row 4 - Cell 5 Row 4 - Cell 6

Face Detection

31986

24306

20492

16855

Row 5 - Cell 5 Row 5 - Cell 6

Face Detection

104.4 images/sec

79.4 images/sec

66.9 images/sec

55.0 images/sec

Row 6 - Cell 5 Row 6 - Cell 6

Horizon Detection

40348

31675

27208

23537

Row 7 - Cell 5 Row 7 - Cell 6

Horizon Detection

1.26 Gpixels/sec

985.7 Mpixels/sec

846.7 Mpixels/sec

732.4 Mpixels/sec

Row 8 - Cell 5 Row 8 - Cell 6

Edge Detection

42578

35145

30801

28064

Row 9 - Cell 5 Row 9 - Cell 6

Edge Detection

1.58 Gpixels/sec

1.30 Gpixels/sec

1.14 Gpixels/sec

1.04 Gpixels/sec

Row 10 - Cell 5 Row 10 - Cell 6

Gaussian Blur

81074

34102

27105

28077

Row 11 - Cell 5 Row 11 - Cell 6

Gaussian Blur

3.53 Gpixels/sec

1.49 Gpixels/sec

1.18 Gpixels/sec

1.22 Gpixels/sec

Row 12 - Cell 5 Row 12 - Cell 6

Feature Matching

15603

12352

10670

7571

Row 13 - Cell 5 Row 13 - Cell 6

Feature Matching

615.1 Mpixels/sec

486.9 Mpixels/sec

420.7 Mpixels/sec

298.5 Mpixels/sec

Row 14 - Cell 5 Row 14 - Cell 6

Stereo Matching

124982

106998

92574

73904

Row 15 - Cell 5 Row 15 - Cell 6

Stereo Matching

118.8 Gpixels/sec

101.7 Gpixels/sec

88.0 Gpixels/sec

70.3 Gpixels/sec

Row 16 - Cell 5 Row 16 - Cell 6

Particle Physics

92533

83372

74580

63440

Row 17 - Cell 5 Row 17 - Cell 6

Particle Physics

4072.5 FPS

3669.3 FPS

3282.3 FPS

2792.1 FPS

Row 18 - Cell 5 Row 18 - Cell 6

The Apple A19 Pro GPU shows the highest performance advantages over its predecessor in Background Blur (relevant for depth-of-field in games, real-time multi-layer compositing, video background blur, etc.) and Gaussian Blur (relevant for post-processing, vision processing, FPU operations). Still, the new GPU is faster than its predecessor quite significantly across the board.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
  • Zaranthos
    So as soon as Facebook app is installed you'll never see any single threaded performance benefit ever again? The number of apps running background tasks constantly on a phone is probably absurd. I really wonder how relevant single threaded performance is with much of anything anymore. But in all seriousness it's good to see competition lighting a fire under the competition. None of these things are ever fast enough for me.
