Apple unveils M5 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU — company says 3nm chip offers 4x peak GPU performance over M4 for AI, 45% graphics uplift

Apple's 3nm M5 is here

Apple M5 SoC
(Image credit: Apple)

Cupertino just launched its 5th-generation Apple silicon, the M5 chip, with the company saying that it has embedded a neural accelerator in each GPU core, allowing it to run AI workloads much faster. Aside from that, Apple says that the base M5 chip now has a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, giving the newer processor two extra cores in both the graphics and general compute departments compared to the previous generation's entry-level SoC.

“M5 ushers in the next big leap in AI performance for Apple silicon. With the introduction of Neural Accelerators in the GPU, M5 delivers a huge boost to AI workloads,” Apple Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies Johny Srouji said. “Combined with a big increase in graphics performance, the world’s fastest CPU core, a faster Neural Engine, and even higher unified memory bandwidth, M5 brings far more performance and capabilities to MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Apple Vision Pro.”

Those who are already on Apple M3 or newer should wait for third-party benchmarks to appear, just so they know if the M5 is worth upgrading to or if they should wait a couple more years. We also don’t have the Pro and Max versions of the M5 (or the M4 Ultra) just yet, but the company typically waits a few months before releasing them to the public.

