Apple's MacBook Air M4 is now down to $799 — you're unlikely to find a better laptop deal within this price range

It's not Black Friday yet, but you can already find some fantastic tech deals popping up all over the place. If you're thinking about getting a new laptop, the MacBook Air M4 is on sale right now for $799, which means you could save up to 20% off the regular price. It's a great chance to grab a top-notch device at a better price.

While Apple has already launched its M5 silicon in some mobile devices, the M4 remains a solid and reliable choice. It’s a meaningful upgrade for those moving from an M1 or M2 device, with noticeable improvements in everyday tasks. Plus, with a $200 price drop, the MacBook Air M4 is somewhat close to the price of a MacBook Air M3 (less than 20%) but offers much better overall performance.

In addition to the processor upgrade, Apple has increased the MacBook Air M4's unified memory to 16GB. Memory has always been a key point of discussion with MacBooks, especially since Apple used to only include 8GB on the entry-level models. However, these new MacBook Air M4 devices all start with a generous 16GB of memory, making them excellent options for productivity and multitasking on the go.

The M4 silicon is a highly capable chip, standing out for its performance. It outperforms many alternatives like the Core Ultra 7 256V and Snapdragon X Elite, which are popular in ultra-thin laptops.

The MacBook Air M4 on sale is the 13-inch model, which results in minor differences in CPU and GPU cores. However, the performance disparity should not be substantial, considering the close similarity between the two devices in terms of the M4 silicon.