Saving On Security

While their security systems usually start around $200, with their professional monitoring at a SimpliSafe monthly fee of $14.99, you can still save on your desired package with our help. Once you’ve chosen your desired products, be sure to download the SimpliSafe app to access security while on-the-go.

Browse here for brand new SimpliSafe promo codes and other limited-time offers before finalizing your purchase; you can even add on exciting extras such as a SimpliSafe doorbell without worrying about the overall cost.

If you’re looking to stay up-to-date on upcoming SimpliSafe deals and other promotions, make sure you sign up for their mailing list. That way, you can learn about company news, exclusive SimpliSafe coupon codes, hints of surprise sales, and new features for your existing setup. It’s a great way to ensure that you never miss out on a great deal on SimpliSafe security.

Refer Your Friends

Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own homes, so why not introduce your friends to their great service? When you refer your friends or family using a unique code, they’ll receive a free camera with their alarm system purchase— and in return, you’ll enjoy three free months of alarm monitoring! Feel free to reuse this offer as often as you’d like to maximize your savings. You can also direct your referees to this page so they can use additional SimpliSafe discounts on future orders.

The Buying Process

They happily offer free delivery on orders that include a new system; there’s no need to meet a certain order amount to qualify, so you can shop SimpliSafe sales with confidence knowing that this offer will be automatically applied to your purchase; you may also apply one of our SimpliSafe discount codes during purchase. Your system will also arrive ready to work with no drilling or tools needed.

As for the SimpliSafe return policy, you can test their service in your home worry-free for sixty days. If you aren’t 100% satisfied, you may return your system for a full refund, and they’ll even pay the return shipping. Consider reading through SimpliSafe reviews before purchasing a product to ensure that it is the right one for you.