Updated 27 October 2022

SimpliSafe Coupons 2022

SimpliSafe Coupons 2022

Keep what’s most important safe with the home security solutions from SimpliSafe. Designed to be intuitive, stylish, and user-friendly, their systems can protect your family against unwanted threats. Take the plunge with our SimpliSafe coupons and SimpliSafe coupon codes to save today!
45%
OFF

SimpliSafe Coupon: 45% off security systems with an Interactive Monitoring plan

Maximize your home security with a new system! Grab any of these top-selling bundles with one free month of Interactive Monitoring to get 45% off at checkout.
2 uses today
25%
OFF

SimpliSafe Coupon: 25% off and free camera when you buy a refurbished system

1 use today
35%
OFF

SimpliSafe coupon code for up to 35% off all security systems

Looking for a new option for your home? Keep yourselves safe for up to 35% off when you sign for up for award-winning security packages from SimpliSafe.
20%
OFF

20% off your order with this SimpliSafe discount code

5 uses today
40%
OFF

Halloween Sale: 40% off any new security system and a free indoor camera

$50
OFF

DIY home security systems and package deals for over $50 off

$225
OFF

Over $225 off the 14 piece Haven security system with 1 free indoor camera

$180

Wireless outdoor security camera for $180

2 uses today
$169

Wireless video doorbell camera for $169

25%
OFF

Limited Time: 25% off any refurbished security system

$120
OFF

Most Popular: Over $120 off The Essentials wireless 6-piece security system with a free indoor camera

$99

Wireless smart lock for $99

$99

SimpliCam security camera with motion sensor for $99

$14.99

Extra entry sensors for $14.99 each

$30

Motion sensors for an extra $30

$29.99

Add wireless smoke detectors to your existing system for just $29.99

FROM
93¢

Alarm monitoring starting at 93¢ per day

Get 24/7 professional monitoring, emergency dispatch, advanced phone alerts, and more when you add alarm monitoring to your SimpliSafe security system. Sign up for as low as 93¢ per day today!
FROM
$9.99

Security subscription plans from $9.99 per month

Choose the perfect security plan for you. With options starting as low as $9.99 per month, take advantage of various plan offers like 24/7 monitoring and emergency dispatch, on-demand video recording, home insurance discounts, temperature detection, person detection, lifetime warranty, and many more perks available with different plans. Sign up for the perfect plan with your product purchase.
$34.99

$34.99 for the glassbreak sensor

$69.99

Extra wireless keypads for $69.99

93¢ DAILY

24/7 professional monitoring with unlimited camera recording for 93¢ a day

$24.99

Add key fobs to your existing Gen 3 system for $24.99

Just like your car's fob, these key fobs disarm your system remotely with the press of a button. Get additional fobs for every member in the household.
FROM
$1.99

Security add-ons and accessories starting at $1.99

FROM
$99

Add Pro Setup Help to your personalized system starting at $99

Build your own system and add Pro Setup Help to your purchase. Book an approved technician to come at a later date to set up an appointment starting at $99. Cancel at any time.
FREE
WARRANTY

1-year free warranty included with all refurbished security systems

MONEY BACK

60-day money back guarantee included with all security systems

Even More Deals & Coupons for SimpliSafe

Top-rated Coupon Codes & OffersApplies to...Amount SavedValidity

SimpliSafe accessories and add-ons for up to 25% off

Sensors, smoke detectors & more

25% Off

Active

SimpliSafe Coupon: Free camera with new security systems

Security systems

Free camera

Active

Upgrade Offer: 40% off for existing customers with this SimpliSafe coupon code

Security systems

40% Off

Active

SimpliSafe promo code for 15% off refurbished cameras

Security cameras

15% Off

Active

Saving On Security

While their security systems usually start around $200, with their professional monitoring at a SimpliSafe monthly fee of $14.99, you can still save on your desired package with our help. Once you’ve chosen your desired products, be sure to download the SimpliSafe app to access security while on-the-go.

Browse here for brand new SimpliSafe promo codes and other limited-time offers before finalizing your purchase; you can even add on exciting extras such as a SimpliSafe doorbell without worrying about the overall cost. 

If you’re looking to stay up-to-date on upcoming SimpliSafe deals and other promotions, make sure you sign up for their mailing list. That way, you can learn about company news, exclusive SimpliSafe coupon codes, hints of surprise sales, and new features for your existing setup. It’s a great way to ensure that you never miss out on a great deal on SimpliSafe security.

Refer Your Friends

Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own homes, so why not introduce your friends to their great service? When you refer your friends or family using a unique code, they’ll receive a free camera with their alarm system purchase— and in return, you’ll enjoy three free months of alarm monitoring! Feel free to reuse this offer as often as you’d like to maximize your savings. You can also direct your referees to this page so they can use additional SimpliSafe discounts on future orders. 

The Buying Process

They happily offer free delivery on orders that include a new system; there’s no need to meet a certain order amount to qualify, so you can shop SimpliSafe sales with confidence knowing that this offer will be automatically applied to your purchase; you may also apply one of our SimpliSafe discount codes during purchase. Your system will also arrive ready to work with no drilling or tools needed. 

As for the SimpliSafe return policy, you can test their service in your home worry-free for sixty days.  If you aren’t 100% satisfied, you may return your system for a full refund, and they’ll even pay the return shipping. Consider reading through SimpliSafe reviews before purchasing a product to ensure that it is the right one for you.

Popular Expired SimpliSafe coupon codes

50%
OFF

Existing Customers Only: 50% off any new system with this SimpliSafe coupon code

45%
OFF

45% off a new security system with Interactive Monitoring with this SimpliSafe coupon

Order any new security system with Interactive Monitoring and save 45% using this SimpliSafe coupon code! Arm or disarm your system from anywhere, and never miss an alert when you're away from home with Interactive Monitoring.
50%
OFF

SimpliSafe Discount Code: 50% off when you upgrade to the latest system

Are you an existing customer with a Gen 2 legacy system? If so, sign into your account and upgrade to the latest Gen 3 security system for 50% off! Build your new system for less with this SimpliSafe coupon code.
FREE
CAMERA

Free camera with any package ($99 value) when you use this SimpliSafe coupon

45%
OFF

45% off your purchase with this SimpliSafe coupon code

FREE
CAMERA

Limited Time: 40% off + free indoor camera with this SimpliSafe coupon code

45%
OFF

SimpliSafe Coupon: 45% off a security system with interactive monitoring + free indoor camera

45%
OFF

June Special: SimpliSafe coupon code for 45% off a security system with interactive monitoring

31
Coupons used today
27
Promo codes available

About SimpliSafe

Keep an eye inside and out with SimpliSafe. Their products are monitored 24/7 by professionals ready to dispatch police at a moment’s notice; they also protect against leaks, floods, health emergencies, and more with award-winning solutions at fair and honest prices.

Whether you want to put a SimpliSafe camera in your apartment to stay on top of fire or water damage, or you’re looking to put a SimpliSafe outdoor camera above your garage to be on guard for intruders, they have a solution for you. Get protection for every window, room, and door using a SimpliSafe coupon today!

SimpliSafe: Frequently Asked Questions

Does SimpliSafe ever go on sale?

They occasionally put their systems on sale around seasonal holidays, such as Black Friday or Boxing Day. You can save up to 60% off cameras, doorbells, and other accessories during one of these periods, so be sure to subscribe to their mailing list so you don’t miss out on the next one.

How to find the best deal on SimpliSafe?

While you can browse the internet for hours or even days to find the perfect promo code, there’s no need to do so. With our huge selections of discounts and deals, you can enjoy premium home security at a better price. The next time you’re looking to shop, look here first to save.