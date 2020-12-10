Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
  1. Coupons >
  2. Online Software >
  3. Namecheap
Updated 14 October 2022

Namecheap Promo Codes 2022

Namecheap Promo Codes 2022

Want to make the perfect first impression with a shiny new website? With the affordable options from Namecheap, you can make that dream a reality with domains, website hosting, professional emails, and online security that won’t break the bank. Plus, when you grab one of these Namecheap promo codes and Namecheap coupons, the deal will be even sweeter.
36%
OFF

Professional email for up to 36% off with this Namecheap promo code

6 uses today
Get CouponHELLOMAIL
36%
OFF

Professional email for up to 36% off with this Namecheap promo code

6 uses today
JUST
$6.98

Namecheap Promo Code: New .COM domain for just $6.98

Plus, 2-month email address trial, DNSSEC security, privacy protection for life, and 24/7 support are all completely free with your .COM.
4 uses today
Get CouponNEWCOM698
JUST
$6.98

Namecheap Promo Code: New .COM domain for just $6.98

Plus, 2-month email address trial, DNSSEC security, privacy protection for life, and 24/7 support are all completely free with your .COM.
4 uses today
99¢ DOMAIN

Namecheap Coupon Code: 99¢ domain names

Get Coupon99SPECIAL
99¢ DOMAIN

Namecheap Coupon Code: 99¢ domain names

20%
OFF

Namecheap Coupon: Up to 20% off when you transfer your domain from GoDaddy

Get CouponBYEBYEGD
20%
OFF

Namecheap Coupon: Up to 20% off when you transfer your domain from GoDaddy

10%
OFF

Namecheap monthly coupons for at least 10% off

6 uses today
Get Deal
10%
OFF

Namecheap monthly coupons for at least 10% off

6 uses today
83%
OFF

Bundle your hosting plan and domain name to get up to 83% off

Build your own hosting and domain name bundle and enjoy free domain privacy, free SSLs, free website building and free email!
5 uses today
Get Deal
83%
OFF

Bundle your hosting plan and domain name to get up to 83% off

Build your own hosting and domain name bundle and enjoy free domain privacy, free SSLs, free website building and free email!
5 uses today
65%
OFF

47-65% off shared hosting plans for small websites

2 uses today
Get Deal
65%
OFF

47-65% off shared hosting plans for small websites

2 uses today
50%
OFF

Web hosting deals for small, medium, and large businesses for up to 50% off

Get Deal
50%
OFF

Web hosting deals for small, medium, and large businesses for up to 50% off

65%
OFF

.co domain for $7.98 (over 65% off)

Get Deal
65%
OFF

.co domain for $7.98 (over 65% off)

FREE
DOMAIN

Student Offer: Claim your free .me domain today

1 use today
Get Deal
FREE
DOMAIN

Student Offer: Claim your free .me domain today

1 use today
65%
OFF

65% off the 1-year FastVPN plan with free trial for a limited time only

Get Deal
65%
OFF

65% off the 1-year FastVPN plan with free trial for a limited time only

10%
OFF

Various yearly domain transfers for over 10% off

Save on domain transfers and get over 10% off your yearly price for a new .com, .net, .org, and more.
1 use today
Get Deal
10%
OFF

Various yearly domain transfers for over 10% off

Save on domain transfers and get over 10% off your yearly price for a new .com, .net, .org, and more.
1 use today
FREE
DNS

Free DNS hosting for any domain

Get Deal
FREE
DNS

Free DNS hosting for any domain

FROM
$4.88

PremiumDNS from $4.88 per year

Get Deal
FROM
$4.88

PremiumDNS from $4.88 per year

79%
OFF

79% off .club domain registration

1 use today
Get Deal
79%
OFF

79% off .club domain registration

1 use today
FREE
PROTECTION

Avoid spam emails, fraud, and identity theft with FREE lifetime domain protection

Get Deal
FREE
PROTECTION

Avoid spam emails, fraud, and identity theft with FREE lifetime domain protection

FREE
LOGO

Cultivate your unique brand with the free logo maker

Get Deal
FREE
LOGO

Cultivate your unique brand with the free logo maker

17%
OFF

10-17% off SSL certificates for 1 or more domains

Get Deal
17%
OFF

10-17% off SSL certificates for 1 or more domains

FREE
TRIAL

30-day free trial of Namecheap VPN

Get Deal
FREE
TRIAL

30-day free trial of Namecheap VPN

FROM
$9

Personal domains available starting at $9/year

1 use today
Get Deal
FROM
$9

Personal domains available starting at $9/year

1 use today
30%
OFF

Up to 30% off virtual private server hosting when you pay quarterly or yearly

Get Deal
30%
OFF

Up to 30% off virtual private server hosting when you pay quarterly or yearly

150 SUBDOMAINS

Up to 150 additional subdomains available for set up with Basic, Free, or PremiumDNS service

Get Deal
150 SUBDOMAINS

Up to 150 additional subdomains available for set up with Basic, Free, or PremiumDNS service

FREE
MONTH

Try WordPress hosting free for the first month

Get Deal
FREE
MONTH

Try WordPress hosting free for the first month

21%
OFF

Up to 21% off dedicated servers for a limited time

Get Deal
21%
OFF

Up to 21% off dedicated servers for a limited time

68%
OFF

Verify your customer's ID with verification plans for 53-68% off

Avoid fraud and keep your customer's information safe with ID verification plans starting as low as $8.88 a month.
1 use today
Get Deal
68%
OFF

Verify your customer's ID with verification plans for 53-68% off

Avoid fraud and keep your customer's information safe with ID verification plans starting as low as $8.88 a month.
1 use today
FROM
$18.88

Business cards starting at $18.88 for 100

Get Deal
FROM
$18.88

Business cards starting at $18.88 for 100

Even More Deals & Promo Codes for Namecheap

Top-rated Coupons & OffersApplies to...Amount SavedValidity

Use this Namecheap renewal promo code for 20% off

Domain renewal

20% Off

Ended

Namecheap Coupon: 30% off VPN and hosting plans

VPN, SSL, security & more

30% Off

Active

Namecheap coupon code for 50% off domain renewals

Domain renewal

50% Off

Ended

Free domain with the Namecheap student discount

Domains

Free Domain

Active

Sign Up To Save

Subscribe to their email newsletter to receive all of the best Namecheap promo offers right in your inbox! If you’d like to enjoy additional tips on website construction, along with plenty of money-saving offers to help you enjoy Namecheap hosting for less, this is a great opportunity. You can also follow their social media accounts to find out about new Namecheap coupon code opportunities or on-going promotions as they go live!

Browse Current Deals

They’re renowned for amazing Namecheap deals that give you huge savings across their entire product range. From your next Namecheap Dynamic DNS service to Namecheap SSL, find the discount that’s right for you from their selection online. Some specials include domains for only 99 cents, two-month free trials for premium business emails, and discounted hosting and domain packages for the total experience. Make sure to check back frequently in case these deals change!

Enjoy Monthly Coupons

On top of their promotions page, you can also enjoy fresh coupons every month, making their domains and other products even lower in price. There’s no need to wait to use the Namecheap website builder with these savings; use these exclusive discounts to register a Namecheap domain or purchase products at an unbeatable value. Be sure to browse this page regularly, as these codes will change every month, and are only valid during the specified time or while supplies last.  

Applying Your Code

Whether you're wanting to apply a Namecheap renewal coupon or this is your first time subscribing with them, watching your purchase total drop during checkout is guaranteed. Find your favorite Namecheap coupon and carry on to their website to begin the process. Once you've selected your chosen services, continue through their checkout following their prompts and look for the specific Namecheap "promo code" box. Apply your code and that's it! Consider your Namecheap private email or Namecheap VPN complete. 

Customer Care

Not only are they known for their affordable prices, but when it comes to caring for their customers, Namecheap customer service is second-to-none. Feel free to reach out with any questions or concerns that you may have via their Namecheap email or live chat. If you’re having trouble downloading the Namecheap app, or if for any reason you’re unsatisfied and wish to request a Namecheap refund, they can assist you with no problem.

Popular Expired Namecheap coupons

UNDER
$6

Grab a .com domain for under $6 for a limited time

UNDER
$6

Grab a .com domain for under $6 for a limited time

35%
OFF

Namecheap promo code for 35% off all professional business email plans

35%
OFF

Namecheap promo code for 35% off all professional business email plans

38%
OFF

10-38% off domain transfers with this Namecheap coupon code

Planning on switching over to a Namecheap domain? Use this coupon code to take 10-38% off your transfer!
38%
OFF

10-38% off domain transfers with this Namecheap coupon code

Planning on switching over to a Namecheap domain? Use this coupon code to take 10-38% off your transfer!
30%
OFF

New User Discount: 30% off domains, security and hosting with this Namecheap promo code

Get your website up and running with ease with this Namecheap coupon code for new customers! Shop this offer to get 30% off new domain registrations, hosting plans, SSL certificates, and more security plans.
30%
OFF

New User Discount: 30% off domains, security and hosting with this Namecheap promo code

Get your website up and running with ease with this Namecheap coupon code for new customers! Shop this offer to get 30% off new domain registrations, hosting plans, SSL certificates, and more security plans.
JUST
$5.98

New domain for just $5.98 with Namecheap promo code

Get a new .COM for just $5.98. Plus, enjoy free 2-month email address trial, free privacy protection for life, free DNSSEC security and free 24/7 customer support using the attached promo code.
JUST
$5.98

New domain for just $5.98 with Namecheap promo code

Get a new .COM for just $5.98. Plus, enjoy free 2-month email address trial, free privacy protection for life, free DNSSEC security and free 24/7 customer support using the attached promo code.
50%
OFF

Up to 50% off top domain transfers with this Namecheap promo code

50%
OFF

Up to 50% off top domain transfers with this Namecheap promo code

10%
OFF

Namecheap coupon code for up to 10% off EV Multi-Domain SSL security

10%
OFF

Namecheap coupon code for up to 10% off EV Multi-Domain SSL security

30%
OFF

30-40% off new business email plan purchases using this Namecheap discount code

30%
OFF

30-40% off new business email plan purchases using this Namecheap discount code

28
Coupons used today
26
Promo codes available

About Namecheap

At Namecheap, hosting, registering, and managing domains is both easy and affordable. They believe that the internet needs people, so they offer a full selection of popular and unique domain names, along with full hosting packages, SSL security certificates, privacy protection, Namecheap VPN services and more— all at the lowest prices in the industry! 

Customers love their high-quality products and agree that they have the most competitive prices in the business. Don’t just take their word for it; elevate your online presence today using a Namecheap promo code or a Namecheap coupon! With the right domain, anything is possible.

Popular Stores

Newegg
Tiger Direct
Best Buy
Western Digital
Dell
HP
Corsair
Logitech

Other stores like Namecheap

SimpliSafe
Squarespace
NordVPN
Bitdefender
Dashlane
Autodesk
MacPaw

Namecheap: Frequently Asked Questions

How do you get a promo code on Namecheap?

The best way to score a great discount on your next domain, web hosting service, or professional email is by browsing their current deals and monthly coupons. They’re always uploading new savings opportunities to their website, so make sure you check back frequently. We’ll also post all of the best Namecheap coupon opportunities here for your convenience!

How do you get a free domain from Namecheap?

They do offer a free domain and bundle package to eligible university students to kickstart their online presence; please review this offer on their website for more information. If you are not eligible for this discount, you can still score a free domain by browsing here for the latest discount codes and deals. With a little help from us, you can easily score a Namecheap coupon for your next purchase!