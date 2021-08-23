Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Netgear Promo Codes 2022

Netgear provides easy-to-use networking products for everyday home users and businesses alike. With the Netgear promo codes listed on this page, you could save on some of the most advanced internet connectivity devices and storage solutions. What are you waiting for? Find the best deals with our Netgear coupons and create a seamless and powerful online experience.
10%
OFF

Extra 10% off orders with this Netgear coupon

12 uses today
$100
OFF

Up to $100 off Orbi 960 and 850 series WiFi systems with this Netgear promo code

Don't suffer with slow internet and upgrade today with Tom's Guide 2022 award-winning Orbi 960 and 850 series WiFi systems.
6 uses today
$75
OFF

Netgear Promo Code: $10-75 off your order when you pay with Amex

5 uses today
10%
OFF

Newsletter Discount: 10% off your next item

Sign up for the Netgear newsletter and you'll receive a 10% discount to use on your next product.
1 use today
15%
OFF

Student and teacher discount - 15% off your purchase

2 uses today
$100
OFF

Nighthawk 6-stream WiFi gaming router for $100 off - ends soon

$500
OFF

Orbi Pro WiFi 6 for $500 off + 50% off ProSupport for a limited time

1 use today
$200
OFF

Limited Time: $200 off the Nighthawk 2-in-1 WiFi cable modem router (CAX80)

15%
OFF

15% off with the military and first responders discount

In order to claim your 15% discount, you must verify your status at checkout.
FREE
SHIPPING

Free ground shipping on every purchase

3 uses today
FREE
SUBSCRIPTION

1 free year of Netgear Armor network protection included with select devices

1 use today
$249
OFF

$249 off Orbi Tri-Band WiFi 6 Mesh System 4.2Gbps router + 2 satellites

2 uses today
FREE
SUBSCRIPTION

Nighthawk AX6 6-stream WiFi 6 cable modem router with 3 free months of Netgear Armor (CAX30S)

FROM
$28.95

WiFi extenders starting from $28.95

FREE
ARMOR

Orbi tri-band mesh WiFi 6 system for $100 off with free Netgear Armor internet security

1 use today
FROM
$60

Cable modems from $60

$10
OFF

$10 off CM500 High Speed Cable Modem

FREE
SHIPPING

Free 2-day shipping on orders $300 or more

2 uses today
$140

Dual-band AC1750 WiFi router for $140

FREE
SUBSCRIPTION

Insight Premium subscription included free for 5 years with WiFi mesh systems for businesses

FROM
$84.99

Nighthawk AC1900 products starting from $84.99

FREE
REPLACEMENT

Free replacement with the limited warranty

FREE
DOWNLOAD

Download Netgear genie for free

Even More Deals & Promo Codes for Netgear

Sign-Up Offer

When you sign up for NETGEAR's newsletter, you get a one-time 10% discount code for your next purchase. You can use this discount code on one product in your cart. The max savings for this code is $100. The newsletter also contains tips on configuring your internet and news about special offers that NETGEAR has available. You can also unsubscribe from the mailing list whenever you want.

Free Delivery

NETGEAR offers free shipping on all ground orders, with no minimum order requirement. You can also choose priority delivery for an extra fee if you want to receive your products earlier. NETGEAR will provide a tracking code so you can see when your package is in transit and when it has arrived at its destination.

Deals of the Week

NETGEAR has a deals section that they update every week. You can save up to $200 on their most popular products, including their AC1900, CM500, C7800, and CM600 routers. NETGEAR sales also include peripherals and accessories, like WiFi extenders, modems, and more.

There are several advantages to buying directly from NETGEAR rather than a third-party retailer. You can get a significant discount buying directly from the online store, like up to $60 off their WiFi 6 business hardware and up to $100 off their Orbi 4-pack WiFi system. You can also find a deal to download the NETGEAR Genie WiFi control system for free!

20%
OFF

10%
OFF

10%
OFF

20%
OFF

10%
OFF

$5
OFF

10%
OFF

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR is one of the most well-known technology and IT companies globally and offers a wide range of routers and network accessories. NETGEAR has made a mark on the industry with its popular Nighthawk series of WiFi routers, such as the Nighthawk AC1900, AC1750, R7000, and more.

NETGEAR offers WiFi and internet solutions for both business owners and homeowners. Their advanced systems give you blazing fast speeds with minor downtime or lag. Their range of internet products are great for gaming, live-streaming, editing video, and video chat due to their high bandwidths and reliable connection.

With Tom's Hardware, you can get the best deals on the newest NETGEAR routers, apps, and internet services. Stay on top of the latest tech with our NETGEAR coupon codes and NETGEAR promo codes right here!

Netgear: Frequently Asked Questions

How Do You Get 10% off Netgear?

Sign up for the Netgear newsletter for various sales and discounts so that you can save on a modem, wifi extender, or router, such as the Nighthawk R7000 or Nighthawk AC1900.

Does Netgear Do Student Discounts?

Netgear supports educational infrastructure for teachers, students, and educational institutions. Choose from a wide range of Netgear routers such as the cax80, ac1750, ac1900, cm500, c7800, and more. Students should register for the Netgear newsletter to learn about the latest discounts, including any student discounts.

Does Netgear Have a Newsletter Discount?

Don’t miss out on the latest deals. You can sign up for a newsletter on the Netgear website. Just provide and verify your email and pick a password. Once you have signed up, you’ll get access to exclusive discounts on products such as the Netgear c600, ac1200, or c7800.

How Do You Get Free Shipping from Netgear?

Netgear offers free shipping on all of its products without an order minimum. Get a Netgear wifi extender, router, or Genie and enjoy shipping at no extra cost. You can ship your item faster by paying extra for expedited or express shipping.