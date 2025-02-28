Get TP-Link's superfast 2.5Gb 8-port switch for only $109 — Upgrade your LAN

If you've ever tried watching a nice 4K movie and the stream keeps stuttering or playing an online game and your wireless connection drops out, there can be a lot of reasons why your WiFi network is getting interference. Anything from the thickness of your home walls to magnetic and radio frequencies can impact your signal strength. The absolute best way to combat this is with a cabled network setup. Yes, it might not look as neat, but you can't beat the network stability.

If your wireless network is flaky and you prefer a cabled network over mesh setups, this network switch from TP-Link could be the answer. The TP-Link TL-SG108-M2 is on sale at Amazon for just $109, reduced by $90 from the list price of $199. Checking the Camelizer (Amazon's price checker), we can see that this is just $10 above the all-time low price of $99 from last year's Black Friday sales event.

You can pick up 1Gb switches for much less. They will do an adequate job, but if you want higher data transfer speeds, the 2Gb port speeds allow you to use faster 2.5 GbE network devices, like some NAS storage setups, and also enjoy the faster speeds some internet providers deliver if you're lucky enough to live in the right area. This is ideal for gaming and high-resolution TV streams of 4K and above.

TP-Link TL-SG108-M2 2.5G 8-Port Unmanaged Switch: now $109 at Amazon (was $199)

The TP-Link TL-SG108-M2 is an 8-port unmanaged network switch with speeds up to 2.5Gb, perfect for high-speed networks that want fast data transfer for gaming, NAS, or streaming multiple 4K sources. Its fanless heat dissipation design means this switch runs silent and can even be wall-mounted for easy access.

The TP-Link TL-SG108-M2 is an unmanaged plug-and-play switch that you need to connect to power and your service provider's router, and you're good to go. This switch is passively cooled and doesn't have a fan, so it runs silently. Connect everything from your PC to a NAS, console, or smart TV, and experience a fast, low-lag network.

