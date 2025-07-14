Slashed in price by 37%, SanDisk's 512GB microSD Express card for the Nintendo Switch 2 is only $78 while stocks last, and that won't be very long

The maelstrom that is Amazon Prime Day has passed, one of the better sales events I've seen over the last five years, with a lot of actually good deals. Some of the other retailer sales are still winding up, so there are still bargains to be had if you missed out on the main event.. One of the most popular items of interest for shoppers in the sales has been microSD Express cards; these are in demand because of the Nintendo Switch 2 games console. This 512GB SanDisk microSD Express card is only $78 at Walmart, a 37% price cut from its $124 MSRP price direct from SanDisk.

Much to my surprise, there is stock of this card, and even more of a shock is its price. For such a high-demand item, I wouldn't expect to see discounts like this, and with it barely being in stock the majority of the time, these will disappear very quickly at this price. The same microSD card is in stock directly from SanDisk for $124, and is also available from Amazon for $119. These cards tend to disappear very quickly, so act fast if you want one of these larger microSD Express cards for your Switch 2 console.

Save 37% SanDisk 512GB microSD Express Card: was $124 now $78 at Walmart With double the internal storage capacity of the Nintendo Switch 2 games console, this microSD Express card from SanDisk can add 512GB of extra storage for installing your game library. This microSD card can deliver read speeds of up to 880MB/s and write speeds of up to 650MB/s, with a sustained write speed of 220MB/s.

The Sandisk microSD card can deliver impressive read speeds of up to 880MB/s and write speeds of up to 650MB/s, with a sustained write speed of 220MB/s. The new microSD Express cards are required for the Nintendo Switch 2 console, due to the much faster transfer speeds over standard microSDXC cards. This allows games to install, load, and stream data much faster, for a better gameplay and user experience.

